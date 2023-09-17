Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Início
Notes
Chat
Arquivo
Classificação
Sobre

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Avatar de User

Subscribe to Candeloro’s Substack

Welcome to my corner of insight and storytelling. I’m Marcos Paulo Candeloro, a journalist and political scientist navigating the complex and often turbulent landscape of Brazil and world's politics

People

Marcos Paulo Candeloro

@ocandeloro
Avatar de Marcos Paulo Candeloro
Graduated in History (USP), holds a postgraduate degree in Political Science (Columbia, USA), specialist in Innovative Public Management (UFSCAR), and journalist. I write about geopol, philosophy, history and whatever comes to my mind. Welcome!
© 2025 Marcos Paulo Candeloro
PrivacidadeTermosAviso de coleta
Comece a escreverObtenha o App
Substack é o lar da grande cultura