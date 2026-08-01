The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Nathan H.'s avatar
Nathan H.
1d

’the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases had been asked about the origin of the rule that required Americans to keep two meters apart for more than two years, and he replied that he did not recall any discussion about choosing five, six, or ten feet, because the requirement kind of simply appeared. ‘. Hilarious. With 5 minutes of research- which I did in 2020- he could have found out that the 6 feet apart rule was the senior high school science project of a young girl in Arkansas with some help from her father, a government programmer, later picked up by Bush junior in 2006, and effectively codified into scientific fact. Yes. A kid’s science project. And the world divided themselves based on that and the lies of government…..

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Ken Woodburn's avatar
Ken Woodburn
1d

Sideshow Bob

Fauci Bread & Circuses

The Disturbing Illusion

What are they distracting us from now?

In my opinion the best very brief analysis yet.

https://youtu.be/wQvlPGLIAtw?si=zHKjbSABZrf7AtuT

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