Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Terry Newman's avatar
Terry Newman
5d

Maybe there is some justification for the IRS to stockpile information, or for Motor Vehicles Departments to do so. The scandal you haven’t attended to is : why are there no data pools on professionals? Lawyers who overcharge. Doctors who malpractice. Corporate representatives who lie? Why do I hear repeatedly about coaches brought to justice only 10 or 15 years after they start abusing athletes? - Surveillance would be less appalling if it applied to all social classes equally.

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Melanie Barbaro's avatar
Melanie Barbaro
5d

We are coming to a point in this life. Those that can't produce for the state, will be eliminated by the state. The burden of using the funds to support them is to much of a burden on these evil money suppliers. Old Age, the blind, the handicapp, just a few to mention. Pushing Euanaisea

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