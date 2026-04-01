Aristotle wrote in Politics that the instruments a city creates for its defense can, in time, be turned inward against its own people. He was writing about Athens. The principle survives the centuries intact. In Washington, in the spring of 2026, the same machinery used to wage war abroad is being fused with the systems that monitor life at home. The same contractors appear in both theaters. The same bureaucracy finances both expansions. The same software keeps reappearing under different names, in different uniforms, with different justifications. And the one company that tried to impose limits on the use of that machinery was treated as a threat.

Michael Flynn said this week that the world is already in a Third World War. He is right in one important sense. The conflict now underway does not resemble the wars that shaped the twentieth century. It has no clean front lines, no formal declarations, no stable distinction between battlefield and rear. It spills across borders, sectors, institutions, and screens. Qiao Liang and Wang Xiangsui described this logic in Unrestricted Warfare in 1999. Their thesis has aged well. Power now moves through infrastructure, information systems, logistics, finance, perception, food, water, energy, code, and cognition. War has escaped the trench and entered the network.

Its defining feature is no longer geography. It is computation.

And the company most closely identified with that shift is Palantir.

Peter Thiel founded Palantir in 2003 with backing from In-Q-Tel, the CIA’s venture arm. He named it after Tolkien’s palantíri, the seeing stones that offered vision across distance while corrupting the person who used them. The metaphor was almost too apt. Palantir became one of the core firms in the American security state’s transition into the age of machine-assisted war. Its software now sits inside military targeting workflows, intelligence systems, police departments, immigration enforcement, and data environments that contain the daily traces of ordinary citizens.

Thiel’s relationship to Trumpworld matters here because it is part of the operating structure, not just background color. He is close to Trump, to Trump’s family, to Jared Kushner, and to Elon Musk. His influence runs through personal networks, policy access, procurement relationships, and the revolving door linking Silicon Valley to the Pentagon. What used to be called the military-industrial complex has acquired a new metabolism: leaner in appearance, more opaque in operation, and harder to restrain because so much of its power travels through software contracts instead of steel.

Iran has become the demonstration site.

The Pentagon is using Palantir’s AI-enabled Maven system to accelerate the kill chain, the sequence that begins with detection and ends with destruction. The process is straightforward in outline and profound in consequence. An AI system ingests satellite imagery, intercepted communications, sensor feeds, and other streams of intelligence. It identifies installations, infrastructure nodes, personnel, and patterns of significance. It assembles a target picture. Commanders review the output. A human signs off. The formal decision remains human. The substantive selection has already been done upstream.

Since operations began, Project Maven has identified more than 5,500 targets in Iran. Work that once required 2,000 analysts now requires roughly 20. That fact alone marks a historic break. It means an enormous contraction in human review at the exact point where judgment matters most. It means the pace of lethal decision-making is now being set by machine processing speeds rather than by the friction of human deliberation. It means the old hierarchy has been reversed. Calculation comes first. Human approval arrives at the end, often as ceremony.

Every serious tradition of war ethics would recognize the gravity of that shift. Augustine would have seen the question of moral agency. Walzer would have seen the collapse of meaningful responsibility under administrative procedure. The problem is not only that machines are faster. The problem is that speed itself becomes a governing value. Once that happens, hesitation begins to look like inefficiency, scrutiny begins to look like delay, and conscience begins to look like drag on the system.

Google grasped part of this in 2018, when it withdrew from Project Maven after internal protests over AI for military targeting. Palantir stepped into the space without comparable reluctance. Anthropic’s role complicates the moral picture. The company had earlier participated in work connected to the national security AI ecosystem, then later drew a line around mass domestic surveillance and autonomous weapons. That distinction matters. The world of frontier AI is full of firms that entered the arena under one set of assumptions and discovered, too late or just in time, what the state actually wanted from them.

What happened next is revealing.

When Anthropic refused certain uses of its technology, the Pentagon designated it a supply-chain risk, the first time that label had been applied to an American company in this way. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth pressured contractors to remove Anthropic’s technology from Pentagon-related operations. A federal judge issued a temporary injunction and suggested the government appeared to be retaliating against the company for refusing the administration’s preferred uses. The lesson delivered to the sector was plain enough. Compliance keeps you inside the system. Resistance places your business under threat.

While that campaign unfolded, the federal government was widening its appetite for domestic data integration.

Trump’s executive order encouraging data-sharing across agencies and dismantling informational silos created the administrative conditions for a system previous governments would have struggled even to propose openly. The CIA gained access to law-enforcement databases despite statutory limits on domestic activity. ICE gained access to Medicaid records. It also gained access to IRS data. The government’s deportation apparatus can now move through healthcare information and tax filings that citizens submitted under entirely different assumptions of use. The Freedom of the Press Foundation has sued, arguing that the administration is constructing a centralized database capable of tracking the activities of Americans who face no allegation of criminal conduct.

At the same time, Flock’s license-plate surveillance network continues to expand through local police departments. The company says federal agencies are excluded from its nationwide system unless local agencies choose to share. That reassurance depends on a bureaucratic distinction whose practical durability is doubtful once the governing principle of the executive branch becomes universal interoperability. On paper, boundaries remain. In operation, they are being treated as friction.

This is the point where the foreign war and the domestic buildout stop resembling parallel stories and reveal themselves as one architecture.

Abroad, an AI system compiles thousands of targets, compresses human review, and pushes lethal judgment into a process built around model outputs, statistical confidence, and administrative approval. At home, agencies merge datasets that were kept separate for constitutional reasons, police departments blanket roads with searchable cameras, and federal organs gain access to stores of personal information that once sat behind institutional walls. The same society that is normalizing automated targeting overseas is normalizing integrated surveillance domestically.

The connective tissue is not abstract. It is corporate, contractual, and technical.

Palantir helps run the targeting architecture in Iran. Palantir also builds systems for domestic law enforcement. Predictive policing linked to its technology was tested in New Orleans. The company sits on the seam between foreign intelligence, military operations, and internal security. Once software of this kind exists, the old distinction between external enemy and internal subject depends less on law than on political restraint. Law can be bypassed, reinterpreted, or administratively softened. Restraint, once gone, is harder to restore.

That is why the Anthropic episode matters beyond one firm’s commercial survival. It exposed the priority structure. The state did not punish a company for building dangerous systems. It moved against a company for drawing limits around them. In practical terms, the signal was unmistakable: the offense was not capability. The offense was refusal.

The public still sees these developments as scattered events. A war over here. A contract over there. A surveillance camera on one street, a database integration in one agency, a procurement dispute inside the Pentagon, a policy memo from the White House. Each item arrives with its own rationale, its own press line, its own legal wrapper. Viewed alone, each looks technical. Read together, they describe the assembly of a surveillance state adapted to the age of AI.

The media shows the jets, the missiles, the flashes over Iran. That imagery is dramatic, so it dominates the frame. What remains largely unseen is the deeper change: software is increasingly selecting what enters the frame in the first place. A Silicon Valley system is helping generate the list from which destruction proceeds. Once that workflow proves itself useful abroad, it becomes a model. Models spread. They travel across theaters, agencies, and jurisdictions. They do not stay where they were born.

Anyone who thinks this apparatus will remain confined to foreign battlefields is ignoring what is already visible inside the United States. The same logic that treats war as a problem of data fusion, pattern recognition, and accelerated action treats domestic governance the same way. Human beings become entries in interoperable systems. Neighborhoods become pattern environments. Movement becomes a dataset. Health records become searchable intelligence. Tax filings become operational resources. The person disappears into the profile.

The Fourth Amendment was written for a civilization that still understood the danger of consolidated power. Its purpose was not procedural decoration. It was to preserve a boundary between the state and the private life of the citizen. That boundary is now being softened by executive action, by procurement logic, and by firms willing to serve both military and domestic clients with variations of the same technological stack.

The result is a structure in which responsibility becomes hard to locate. No single document contains the whole thing. No single contract explains it. No single order announces it in complete form. It exists in pieces: the executive order, the merged databases, the defense contracts, the retaliatory blacklisting, the camera networks, the predictive systems, the targeting platforms. Put side by side, they cease to look incidental. They look cumulative. They look deliberate.

Franklin’s line about a republic, if you can keep it, survives because it captured a permanent truth about self-government: free institutions do not usually die from one spectacular blow. They are eroded by habits, shortcuts, exceptions, and mechanisms adopted in the name of necessity. The architecture now taking shape in the United States fits that pattern with unnerving precision. It advances through administrative acts, vendor relationships, data plumbing, and the managerial language of efficiency. It avoids the appearance of rupture. That is one reason it has met so little resistance.

The silence is telling.

In a healthy republic, the construction of an apparatus this integrated would trigger hearings, lawsuits, investigative commissions, and years of public argument. Instead, the political class is debating narrower questions around one company, one contract, one episode of retaliation. The broader structure keeps moving. It does not present itself as a structure. It presents itself as workflow modernization.

That is how serious transformations now occur in America: quietly, modularly, under technical headings.

The billionaires building bunkers may understand the trajectory better than the public does. Some men spend fortunes preparing for what is coming. Others spend fortunes building it.

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