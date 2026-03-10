Whoever controls the money controls the story. Whoever controls the story controls the silence. And the silence, in this case, has 12,000 names.

But the silence has a mechanism. And the mechanism has a name that is not Rothschild.

Kathryn Ruemmler served as White House Counsel to Barack Obama from June 2011 to mid-2014, the longest tenure in that role during his presidency. Obama called her "one of my most trusted advisers." Before the White House, she was a partner at Latham & Watkins, one of the largest law firms on the planet. After the White House, she returned to Latham & Watkins as Global Co-Chair of its White Collar Defense & Investigations Practice. The revolving door did not creak. It spun on greased hinges.

The temporal overlap is where the architecture becomes visible. In August 2013, while Ruemmler still sat in the West Wing, Obama's Department of Justice announced its Swiss Bank Program, the most aggressive crackdown on offshore tax evasion in American history. The program offered Swiss banks a path to avoid criminal prosecution in exchange for full disclosure and substantial penalties. UBS had already paid $780 million. Credit Suisse would plead guilty and pay $2.6 billion. Wegelin & Co., Switzerland's oldest bank, founded in 1741, ceased to exist. Over eighty Swiss banks eventually signed non-prosecution agreements. Total penalties exceeded $7.5 billion. Swiss banking secrecy, for American clients, was functionally destroyed.

Four months after the program was announced, on December 27, 2013, Edmond de Rothschild (Suisse) SA submitted its Letter of Intent to participate. The bank admitted that for decades it had helped American clients conceal undeclared accounts through numbered accounts, sham entities, offshore credit cards, structured transfers, and covert repatriation via precious metals purchases. The Rothschild bank needed a lawyer in Washington who understood the DOJ from the inside. It needed someone who had spent three years working alongside the very officials now handling these cases.

It got Kathryn Ruemmler. And the man who made the introduction was Jeffrey Epstein.

In mid-2014, Ruemmler left the White House and returned to Latham & Watkins. On August 14, 2014, barely weeks after her return, Epstein emailed her about the Rothschild bank: "They have a justice department problem... like every other Swiss bank." The former White House Counsel took the referral. By October 2014, Epstein was writing to Ariane de Rothschild that Ruemmler was "declining the Attorney General position" and could now fulfill their "mission." The woman who had been considered Obama's top candidate to replace Eric Holder as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States was instead going to represent a Swiss bank under investigation by the department she might have led, with a convicted child sex offender as the middleman. If irony had a price, Epstein charged $25 million for it.

On July 31, 2015, Ruemmler formalized Epstein's role with a retention letter on Latham & Watkins letterhead, confirming his engagement as a consultant on behalf of Edmond de Rothschild Holding S.A. On October 5, 2015, Epstein's Southern Trust Company signed a Letter of Agreement with the Rothschild holding company for $25 million in consulting fees. On December 10, 2015, the DOJ's Non-Prosecution Agreement was finalized. The document was addressed directly to "Kathryn Ruemmler, Christopher Clark, Latham & Watkins LLP." The bank paid a $45.245 million penalty. Within days, approximately $25 million was wired to Epstein's accounts: $10 million from Edmond de Rothschild Suisse SA and $14,999,980 from Benjamin de Rothschild personally, between December 17 and 21. A convicted pedophile earned $25 million for connecting a Swiss bank to a former White House Counsel while the government she had served investigated that bank for tax fraud. The Edmond de Rothschild Group confirmed to the Financial Times that Epstein was compensated for "strategic consulting and business development support, particularly in managing the controversy with the Justice Department."

The Latham & Watkins connection to the Obama administration was not limited to Ruemmler. The Revolving Door Project identified at least 27 Latham partners with Obama-era executive branch experience. On a single day in January 2017, as Obama left office, Latham hired five departing administration officials simultaneously. Leslie Caldwell, Obama's Assistant Attorney General for the Criminal Division from 2014 to 2017, joined Latham as a partner in September 2017. Nicholas McQuaid, Obama's Deputy White House Counsel, became a Latham partner in 2017, returned to government under Biden, then went back to Latham again. Latham's own website acknowledged that the firm was "particularly active in representing clients in the Swiss Bank compliance program." The same program. The same bank. The same convicted sex offender as intermediary. The Wall Street Journal called Latham "the DOJ's home away from home." Home, apparently, was a place where everyone knew Jeffrey Epstein.

But Ruemmler's relationship with Epstein extended well beyond business referrals. The Epstein Files contain approximately 10,000 references to her name. Over 100 email exchanges and 50 planned meetings between July 2014 and May 2019. She called him "wonderful Jeffrey," "sweetie," and "Uncle Jeffrey." She wrote "I adore him. It's like having another older brother!" She received a $9,400 Hermès bag, a fur coat, $10,000 in Bergdorf Goodman gift cards, and a custom Hermès Apple Watch. All after his 2008 sex crime conviction. She was listed as backup executor of his January 2019 will. When Epstein was arrested in July 2019, she was among the first people he called.

She did more than accept gifts. In April 2015, Ruemmler drafted a letter to ABC News threatening the network over a planned Good Morning America interview with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein's most prominent victims. The interview never aired. She sent Epstein a legal memorandum analyzing the Crime Victims' Rights Act case that threatened his 2008 plea deal, writing "I told you that this CVRA case is about money" and, in a phrase that should haunt every survivor who reads it, "Victim's rights, my ass." She helped coordinate media responses to the 2018 Miami Herald investigation that ultimately led to his arrest. As late as March 2019, four months before he was taken into custody, she was advising him on how to deflect criticism of his lenient sentence.

On February 12, 2026, Ruemmler announced her resignation as General Counsel of Goldman Sachs, effective June 30. She described the Epstein revelations as a "distraction." The House Oversight Committee has called her to testify. She has agreed to appear voluntarily.

The structure is now complete. Epstein operated as the Rothschild family's financial representative. He used the access that position provided to connect a Swiss bank under DOJ investigation with a former White House Counsel who had just left the administration conducting that investigation. The law firm that received the engagement was staffed with dozens of former Obama officials, including the former head of the DOJ Criminal Division. Epstein earned $25 million. The bank's penalty, described in some analyses as a fraction of its potential exposure, was $45 million. The victims' rights advocate who might have complicated the arrangement was silenced by a letter on Latham & Watkins letterhead drafted by the same woman who had advised the President of the United States on matters of law and justice.

Whoever controls the lawyers controls the outcome. Whoever controls the outcome controls the penalty. And whoever controls the penalty collects $25 million and calls it consulting.