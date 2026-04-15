Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Nathan H.'s avatar
Nathan H.
2d

To summarize: we are ruled by psychopaths and many of them are stupid psychopaths.

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Sw0601's avatar
Sw0601
2d

Where was the Biden administration during the 4 years these files were available for anyone to investigate and bring to light? I call BS on all of it!

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