Six million pages were identified by the United States Department of Justice as material potentially responsive to the Epstein Files Transparency Act, the law that Congress passed 427 to 1 in the House and unanimously in the Senate, and that Donald Trump signed on November 19, 2025. Three and a half million were actually published. The difference between those two numbers constitutes the real scandal, though almost no one articulates it in those terms. Two and a half million pages remain in the procedural limbo of a bureaucracy that, when confronted, invokes deliberative privileges, duplications, and technical exceptions with the same ease with which one offers coffee to an unwelcome guest. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche declared, on January 30, 2026, that the release was complete. The statement was delivered with the composure of someone announcing the conclusion of a household inventory, not of someone administering the documentary record of the largest child sex trafficking scheme ever registered in American judicial history.

The arithmetic is merciless. For every ten pages the FBI and SDNY catalogued on Jeffrey Epstein, four never reached the public eye. Congress, which legislated specifically to prevent this outcome, found itself in the paradoxical position of having passed a law whose observance depended entirely on the good faith of the very agency it was meant to hold accountable. The text of the law is categorical: no record shall be withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including that of any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary. The wording is redundant by design, because legislators understood that every semantic exception would become a back door for the bureaucracy. And that is precisely what happened.

When Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, the bipartisan co-authors of the law, presented themselves at the Department of Justice to examine the unredacted files, they discovered that even inside the DOJ's secure reading room the documents still contained redactions. Khanna told reporters he had thought he was there to see the full versions. Massie, with the verbal economy that defines him, said he would not be satisfied until the survivors were satisfied, and that men needed to be perp-walked in handcuffs to jail. Until that happens, he said, the country does not have a functioning justice system. It is a declaration that Alexis de Tocqueville would recognize as the diagnosis of a republic in institutional decomposition, because the law exists, it was voted on, it was signed, and yet the reality it was supposed to produce remains suspended in a kind of permanent administrative quarantine.

The pattern of redactions reveals more than the content they conceal. Eight hundred and twenty-one of eight hundred and twenty-two pages of a psychological evaluation of Epstein were completely blacked out. A seven-page document was entirely redacted and then removed from the DOJ website without explanation. Five hundred and fifty pages of the initial December 2025 release were consecutive black rectangles, including two hundred and fifty-five pages of serial documents and one hundred and nineteen pages of grand jury transcript. Meanwhile, names, photographs, and identifying information of victims appeared exposed in the same batches where the names of the accused remained hidden. Attorney Jennifer Freeman called the process "ham-fisted" and accused the department of hiding the names of perpetrators while exposing survivors. A group of eighteen women issued a joint statement with a formulation that should have ended any debate: once again, survivors are having their names and information exposed, while the men who abused us remain hidden and protected. The accusation describes with factual precision what happened, and no amount of procedural rhetoric can neutralize it.

Guy Debord wrote that the spectacle is the moment when the commodity has completely occupied social life. The Justice Department's management of the Epstein files represents something analogous but more perverse: the moment when transparency itself became an instrument of concealment. Releasing three million pages with no organization, no context, no navigable index, mixing commercial pornography with forensic evidence, victim photographs with newspaper clippings, fabricated documents sent to the FBI with real interrogation transcripts, is to transform informational abundance into noise. It is what Lipovetsky would call hypermodernity applied to judicial obstruction: censorship no longer operates through suppression but through saturation. The citizen who attempts to navigate the DOJ repository encounters three hundred gigabytes of data dumped into twelve datasets with no discernible taxonomy, and the experience resembles an investigation less than it does an archaeological excavation conducted without a map, without a shovel, and under torrential rain.

The chronology of institutional resistance is instructive. The legal deadline for full release was December 19, 2025. On that date, the DOJ published a minimal fraction, with hundreds of pages entirely redacted, and sixteen files vanished from the public website less than twenty-four hours later, without explanation. On January 5, 2026, the department admitted in a court filing that it had reviewed only 12,285 documents out of a universe of at least two million. The percentage was below one percent. On January 30, the massive release came, accompanied by Blanche's declaration that the DOJ was now in compliance with the law. Ro Khanna responded immediately: the department had identified over six million potentially responsive pages but was releasing only three and a half million after review and redaction, which raised questions about why the remainder was being withheld. Khanna never received an answer.

Technical redaction failures allowed social media users to discover that the blacked-out text in certain documents could be revealed by simply copying and pasting it into another application. The flaw traced back to a 2021 court filing by the Virgin Islands attorney general, whose documents the DOJ had incorporated into its release without reprocessing the redactions. Technical incompetence functioned, in this case, as an involuntary window into the kind of information the department intended to suppress. Then, in February, the DOJ published dozens of unredacted intimate photographs showing young women, possibly teenagers, with their faces visible. The New York Times had to notify the department, which then removed the images. Attorneys for more than two hundred victims petitioned two federal judges to order the immediate takedown of the Justice Department's Epstein Files website, calling the release the single most egregious violation of victim privacy in one day in United States history.

The geometry of protection is precise: the victims' faces appear; the perpetrators' names do not. Epstein's communications with presidents, prime ministers, and billionaires receive the generous black ink of a bureaucracy that knows exactly whom to protect. The FBI diagram mapping Epstein's inner circle was published with figures and names redacted, and when members of Congress pressed to know who hid beneath the black rectangles, the DOJ selectively removed certain redactions while maintaining others. Les Wexner was revealed after pressure from Massie. Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem emerged after Khanna spent two hours in the secure room identifying names. Leon Black, Glenn Dubin, Steven Sinofsky, and the Rothschild family surfaced through the deposition of accountant Richard Kahn before the House Oversight Committee, confirmed by committee chairman James Comer as clients who paid Epstein directly. The question that Łobaczewski would pose before this tableau is the same one he formulated in "Political Ponerology": what kind of social structure allows a select group of individuals to operate systematically outside the law while the institutions formally charged with enforcing it spend their energies protecting that very group? Łobaczewski's answer is pathocracy, the system in which individuals with severe characterological deviations capture positions of power and reorganize institutions to serve their pathologies. The Epstein case is the most complete and documented example of this dynamic that the twenty-first century has produced so far.

The episode of DOJ surveillance over congressional searches deserves particular attention. When Pam Bondi appeared before the House Oversight Committee, she was photographed carrying a document titled "Jayapal Pramila Search History," recording the searches that Representative Pramila Jayapal had conducted in the unredacted file system. The bipartisan reaction was unanimous in its outrage: Jayapal called it outrageous; Jamie Raskin, an outrageous abuse of power; Nancy Mace, disturbing and potentially a form of intimidation; House Speaker Mike Johnson, inappropriate. The DOJ acknowledged the fact and justified it by claiming that it logs all searches made on its systems to protect against the release of victim information. The justification would be amusing if the same department had not published, weeks earlier, unredacted intimate photographs of possible underage victims on its public website.

Pam Bondi was subpoenaed by the House Oversight Committee on March 4, 2026, with five Republicans joining Democrats to compel her testimony, a vote that amounted to an open rebuke of the department by members of the president's own party. The date was set for April 14, 2026. Bondi told reporters she would follow the law. Trump fired her the week before the deposition. The DOJ then informed Congress that, since Bondi had been subpoenaed in her official capacity as Attorney General and no longer held the office, the subpoena did not obligate her to appear. The maneuver carries the sordid elegance of a card trick performed under spotlights: the witness promises to appear, the employer fires her before the date, and the institution that employed her argues that the subpoena died with the office. Nancy Mace responded that the subpoena was issued by name, not by title. Robert Garcia threatened contempt of Congress proceedings. James Comer said he intended to move forward with all subpoenas. But as of the time this article is written, Bondi has not testified, and the procedural machinery revolves around itself with the predictability of a Swiss watch designed never to tell the time.

Victoria Derbyshire of the BBC articulated the survivors' diagnosis with surgical precision: they said they were grateful that millions of documents had been released, but then they said there have been no arrests, and they feel gaslighted. The systematic manipulation of reality that leads the victim to doubt her own perception. Millions of pages were released. No man was arrested. The deputy attorney general declared that new charges are unlikely without additional information. A senior DOJ official told reporters that the department was hoping to move on from the Epstein investigation. The moral obscenity of that declaration survives its bureaucratic banality.

The case of John McAfee in Belize, who in 2012 declared that he had penetrated the entire government computer system within a week and discovered that the Minister of National Defense was the largest drug trafficker in all of Central America and the Minister of Immigration was the largest human trafficker, functions as an involuntary parable of the ecosystem that sustained Epstein. Claims of this caliber, when made by individuals operating at the margins of the system, are treated as eccentricities or delusions. When official documents, years later, confirm connections between sex trafficking, money laundering, and intelligence networks, the same ruling class that dismissed the original claims as conspiracy absorbs the confirmations with studied indifference. The DEA investigated Epstein for more than five years starting in 2010 for illegitimate wire transfers linked to drugs and prostitution in the U.S. Virgin Islands and New York, as revealed by a sixty-nine-page memorandum found in the January 2026 release. The document lists fourteen other targets, all redacted. The investigation existed, the targets were identified, and no one was charged.

Ortega y Gasset diagnosed in "The Revolt of the Masses" a civilization that had lost contact with the institutions sustaining it, governed by individuals who enjoy the benefits of order without understanding or accepting the obligations that make it possible. The Epstein case reveals something more disturbing: a civilization whose institutions operate with admirable precision when protecting the powerful and with suspiciously systematic incompetence when they should be exposing them. Any attentive observer can see that the selective redaction, the exposure of victims, the firing of an attorney general on the eve of her deposition, and the monitoring of congressional searches compose a pattern, not a sequence of administrative accidents. The technical or procedural explanation that each act individually admits evaporates when one looks at the whole, which forms the portrait of an operational pathocracy: a system in which the law exists to be displayed as proof of institutional normality while its enforcement is meticulously calibrated to protect those who should be its primary targets.

Massie said that Epstein was dealing with presidents and prime ministers and billionaires, and that there he was with these young girls. The six million pages, the redactions, the partial releases, the evasive depositions, the unfulfilled subpoenas, all of it is procedural ornamentation around a simple fact that any person of moral maturity recognizes instantly: girls of thirteen and fourteen were systematically violated by a network of powerful men, and the institutions charged with punishing those men spend their energies protecting them. Documentary complexity anesthetizes; informational abundance produces a smokescreen so thick that the formal legality of the process ends up serving as an alibi for the material impunity of the perpetrators.

Until handcuffs appear, the arithmetic of impunity remains intact. Two and a half million pages wait in the dark while the names beneath the redactions stay protected and the survivors, exposed. The system continues to function exactly as it was designed to function.

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