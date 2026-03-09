There is something profoundly unsettling about discovering that barbarity, when practiced by men in tailored suits and framed diplomas, ceases to be called barbarity. It acquires elegant nomenclature. It gains institutional backing. It gets published in prestigious journals and applauded at international conferences where the hors d'oeuvres are exquisite and the moral sensibility, vestigial. The history of forced sterilizations in the United States is perhaps the most accomplished example of that semantic metamorphosis by which horror disguises itself as public policy and cruelty takes on the perfume of philanthropy. Aristotle, who dedicated a considerable portion of his life to investigating the boundaries between virtue and vice in public life, would certainly recognize in this episode a melancholic confirmation of his darkest fears about human nature. Three thousand years later, the old Greek remains, irritatingly, the most relevant commentator on our civilizational follies.

The year was 1927. Carrie Buck, a twenty-one-year-old Virginian woman, poor, without formal education, mother of a child conceived after a rape, was taken to the operating room of a state colony and sterilized against her will. The procedure was carried out with the enthusiastic blessing of the Supreme Court of the United States, which in Buck v. Bell established, without a hint of embarrassment, the constitutionality of compulsory sterilization laws. Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr., one of the most celebrated jurists in American history, authored the majority opinion. The State, on that afternoon, did not merely authorize the mutilation of an innocent woman. It enshrined in law the principle that certain lives are unworthy of reproduction.

Observe, dear reader, that this was no deviation from course. It was no isolated aberration committed in the margins of legality by rogue actors in some forgotten backwater. It was a system. More than thirty American states adopted compulsory sterilization laws between the early twentieth century and the mid-1970s. The total number of coerced procedures exceeded sixty thousand. Sixty thousand human beings were deprived of the capacity to bear children because the State, bolstered by the science of the era and bankrolled by private fortunes, decided they represented a biological burden on the progress of the nation. American eugenics was anything but marginal. It was mainstream. It occupied chairs at prestigious universities, appeared in respectable scientific publications, and received financial support from foundations that at the time represented the pinnacle of philanthropic respectability. Grosso modo, eugenics was as American as apple pie, and far more consequential.

The vocabulary was that of social improvement. They spoke of racial hygiene, of reproductive fitness, of defending the collective genetic patrimony. Physicians, jurists, biologists, and public administrators operated hand in hand, and no democratic institution offered meaningful resistance. Science furnished the intellectual justification. The State furnished the coercive apparatus. And private money furnished the resources so that the machinery could turn with efficiency and discretion. Aristotle, in formulating his conception of the politeia, had already warned that the greatest danger to any political community resides in the concentration of power in hands that consider themselves above public scrutiny. American eugenics stands as the most thunderous historical proof of that warning.

A pause is warranted here, my friend, to understand the intellectual environment that lent respectability to this monstrosity. Eugenics did not emerge in the dungeons of totalitarian regimes. It was born in academic salons, in symposia financed by great fortunes, in laboratories at universities that to this day rank among the most prestigious in the world. The International Eugenics Congress, held in London in 1912, counted among its attendees luminaries of science and politics. The Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York became one of the principal centers of eugenic research in the United States, and its activities were sponsored by names that any student of American economic history would recognize immediately. Let me be precise here, because precision matters. One cannot claim that every foundation or every financier possessed full awareness of all the operational consequences of their investments. But it is undeniable that the eugenics movement was widely institutionalized, that it received systematic financial support, and that the scientific respectability attributed to its premises facilitated the passage of laws that destroyed tens of thousands of lives. The intellectuals did not pull the lever in the operating room. They merely built the philosophical architecture that made the lever seem reasonable.

The lesson, here, is subtler than it appears. The history of American eugenics teaches that science can be co-opted by power. That academic prestige can be instrumentalized to legitimate abominable practices. And that private money, when it operates without transparency and without democratic counterweights, possesses the capacity to shape public agendas in directions that the majority of the population would never endorse if they understood what was at stake. Aristotle understood that the corruption of the best produces the worst. Corruptio optimi pessima. Science corrupted by power does not merely fail to discover truth. It manufactures the intellectual scaffolding for atrocities that proceed under the banner of progress.

If there are those who believe this story belongs exclusively to the past, let them recall the case of California. The most populous state in the Union was also the national champion in compulsory sterilizations, with approximately twenty thousand documented procedures spanning decades. And the story did not end with the formal discrediting of eugenics after the Second World War. Between 2005 and 2013, investigations revealed that women incarcerated in California prisons were subjected to sterilizations without full consent. The state that prides itself on being the progressive vanguard of the country reproduced, in the twenty-first century, practices that trace back to the same impulse of reproductive control that animated the eugenicists of the early 1900s. California, to its credit, created reparation programs for victims, both of the historical eugenic laws and of the procedures performed in the prison system. Late reparation. Insufficient reparation. But at least symbolic. The past, as one can see, insists on not passing. It lingers in the corridors of institutions like a guest who was never formally disinvited.

G.K. Chesterton once observed that the business of progressives is to go on making mistakes, while the business of conservatives is to prevent the mistakes from being corrected. One might paraphrase the great English wit and say that institutional impunity is never improvised. It is a work of centuries. American eugenics was never punished by any tribunal. No university returned the resources it received to finance eugenic research. No jurist was held accountable for having validated the forced sterilization of thousands of citizens. The system operated, produced its victims, and when intellectual consensus shifted, it simply moved on, as though nothing had happened. The memory of the victims was delivered to silence, and the architects of the horror retired to comfortable obscurity, their reputations scrubbed by the gentle passage of time and the convenient amnesia of polite society.

With that history recovered, the transition to the present becomes inevitable. The point here is delicate and requires the precision of a surgeon, and the temperament of one, too, because what follows demands intellectual honesty and not conspiratorial hysteria. No serious person would maintain that the World Health Organization or the great contemporary philanthropic foundations practice eugenics in the classical sense of the term. But it would be equally naive to ignore that the concentration of private funding in global health produces asymmetries of influence that deserve democratic scrutiny.

In a report published in January 2025, the WHO itself acknowledged that it continues to depend on a limited number of large contributors. The ten largest funders accounted for sixty-two percent of all available resources in the 2024-2025 biennial budget. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation appeared among the largest financiers across all segments and in the base budget of the organization. Grosso modo, the WHO is financially dependent on a handful of private actors whose influence over the definition of global health priorities is proportional to the size of their checks. This is not denunciation. It is accounting.

The question that emerges from this observation is philosophical before it is political. Who decides which diseases receive priority attention? Who determines which populations will be targeted by vaccination campaigns, by reproductive health programs, by initiatives of demographic management? When these decisions are made by elected governments, subjected to parliamentary scrutiny and to the pressure of public opinion, there exists at least one mechanism, imperfect as it certainly is, of accountability. When they are made by private foundations whose directors answer to no electorate, the mechanism simply does not exist. The influence remains, but accountability vanishes. The philanthropist becomes, in effect, an unelected legislator of global health policy, accountable only to his own conscience and to the board members he himself appointed.

At this juncture, the antidote against exaggeration becomes necessary. Reporting that insinuates hidden connections without presenting documentation is irresponsible journalism. Analysis that glues the eugenics of the early twentieth century to contemporary philanthropy without serious historical mediation is intellectually dishonest. Scenario analysis is legitimate, but scenario analysis is not an operational plan. Financial influence is not proof of conspiracy. And temporal correlation is not causality. The serious thinker resists the temptation to see malice where structural incentives provide a sufficient explanation.

The strength of this argument resides elsewhere. It resides in the historical demonstration that science, state, and private money have already marched together in the name of the common good with catastrophic results. It resides in the empirical observation that contemporary global health depends financially on a restricted group of actors whose influence over public agendas is disproportionate and insufficiently overseen. And it resides in the question that follows logically from those two premises. If eugenics taught us that scientific prestige and financial resources can be mobilized to shape population and health policies with devastating consequences, what democratic mechanisms exist today to limit private power over global health?

The answer, dear reader, is uncomfortable in its simplicity. They are few. They are fragile. And they are systematically ignored by those who should most urgently strengthen them. History, as Aristotle taught, does not repeat in its exact form, but the patterns of power concentration, of the instrumentalization of science, and of the hollowing out of democratic counterweights possess a regularity that should provoke alarm and not indifference. The body politic remains poisoned not by the conspiracy of half a dozen billionaires in a dark room, but by the chronic absence of institutions capable of subjecting private power to public scrutiny. And that absence, like every great catastrophe, is a work of centuries. It is never improvised.

Aristotle warned that the greatest danger to any political community is power that considers itself above scrutiny.

American eugenics proved him right.

The question is whether we've built anything since then to prevent it from happening again.

The answer is uncomfortable.

