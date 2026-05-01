Benghazi and the Fine Art of Dying of Shame in Slow Motion

There is a lesson from Thucydides that the modern political class, in its characteristic arrogance, has chosen to ignore: great powers do not fall by the hand of the external enemy but by the rot they cultivate internally with something approaching religious devotion. The Benghazi affair is not an exception to this principle. It is its most perfectly illustrated specimen, a manual of imperial decomposition produced with the refined incompetence that only those who have never answered to anyone can achieve with such consistency.

In September of 2012, Ambassador Chris Stevens was not in Benghazi by accident, and certainly not by administrative oversight. He was there to quietly recover American-made Stinger missiles that Hillary Clinton's State Department had supplied to the Libyan group Ansar al-Sharia, without congressional approval of any kind. The deal had been brokered through private arms dealer Marc Turi, and at some point along the chain, several of those missiles found their way to the Taliban in Afghanistan. On July 25, 2012, one of them nearly downed an American Chinook helicopter. The serial number was traced back to a CIA cache in Qatar.

Broadly speaking, what passed for American foreign policy in that period was an arms trade conducted entirely outside any legitimate chain of command, with the full awareness that those weapons would eventually find their way back in the form of dead American soldiers. The general David Petraeus refused CIA involvement in the operation and was, with the particular elegance that State Department betrayals seem to inspire, methodically destroyed. The Obama administration then issued stand-down orders to rescue teams as the attack was underway, and subsequently attributed the massacre to an amateur YouTube video about Islam, an explanation so implausible it required a collective effort of considerable discipline to deliver with a straight face.

The Taliban, now in possession of enough evidence to embarrass any administration, used the scandal as leverage, extracting the release of five of their generals in exchange for a single American soldier of debatable military value, Bowe Bergdahl. It was, broadly speaking, a hostage negotiation in which the hostage-takers held all the cards because someone had handed them the cards in the first place.

Hillary Clinton's private server, dear reader, was not a technical eccentricity of a Secretary of State allergic to bureaucracy. It was the vault. The destruction of 33,000 emails and the physical hammering of devices was, in retrospect, the single most honest act in the entire sequence, because at least there was no pretense of transparency. One destroys evidence at that scale because there is evidence worth destroying, and whoever destroys it knows exactly what they know.

The picture expands considerably when one considers what was moving in parallel: 400 million dollars in cash, on pallets, transported on an unmarked cargo plane in the dead of night toward Iran, later folded into a transfer that reached 1.7 billion dollars. Payment for hostages, according to the official version. But the official version of an administration that blamed a YouTube video for the death of an ambassador deserves, at minimum, the same credit one extends to a witness who arrives at trial with stained hands and a reassuring smile.

G.K. Chesterton, who understood the particular pathology of institutional self-deception better than most, observed that the act of covering something up always reveals more than the thing being covered. By that standard, Benghazi is extraordinarily revealing. The stand-down orders reveal that someone weighed American lives against political exposure and made the calculation calmly. The server destruction reveals that what was written could not survive scrutiny. The YouTube narrative reveals that the architects of the operation believed, not entirely without justification, that the public could be managed.

The system works, and it works with an efficiency that ought to alarm us far more than any single scandal. There is no rupture here, no accidental collapse, no Greek tragedy in the proper sense, in which the protagonist is destroyed by his own fate while trying to escape it. What exists is a structure that operates precisely as it was designed to operate: distributing impunity hierarchically, insulating those at the top through successive layers of narrative, and delivering to the public a finished product called the manageable scandal, which satisfies indignation without ever producing consequence.

Benghazi was not a spontaneous protest that slipped beyond control. It was not logistical incompetence, not an intelligence failure, not the organic chaos that accompanies genuine crisis. It was an arms trafficking operation conducted beyond constitutional oversight, which went wrong in the worst possible way, and whose traces were erased with the same methodical care that had produced the operation in the first place. Four Americans died because someone decided the risk was manageable. And manageable it was, at least for those who mattered.

Greek tragedy requires a final moment of recognition, the instant in which the protagonist understands what he has done. That moment never came. And that, in the end, is the precise distance between a tragedy and a farce.

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