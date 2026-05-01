Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori's avatar
Lori
4d

I hope Killary rots in hell

Reply
Share
1 reply
John W's avatar
John W
4d

A good reminder of Obama's wonderfulness and Hillary's near constant lying and corruption. A sad day and chapter.

We should never let Democrats near the White House.

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture