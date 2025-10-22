Candeloro’s Substack



Bitfraud

Marcos Paulo Candeloro
out 22, 2025
4
I've been talking about this fucking thing/shit for 3 goddamn years.

Who is Satoshi? How is a blockchain bulletproof against hacks?

Why the hell are Blackrock, State Street, and similar institutions so keen on Bitcoin?

Finally!

