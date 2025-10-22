Velocidade de reprodução×Compartilhar PostCompartilhar post no horário atualCompartilhar a partir de0:000:00/0:0024BitfraudMarcos Paulo Candeloroout 22, 202524CompartilharI've been talking about this fucking thing/shit for 3 goddamn years.Who is Satoshi? How is a blockchain bulletproof against hacks?Why the hell are Blackrock, State Street, and similar institutions so keen on Bitcoin?Finally!Discussão sobre este vídeoComentáriosRestacksCandeloro’s SubstackInscreva-seAutoresMarcos Paulo CandeloroPublicações RecentesA atualidade de Platãoout 22 • Marcos Paulo CandeloroBrazil’s Political Prisoner: The Framing of Felipe Martinsout 7 • Marcos Paulo CandeloroDennis Prager reacts to Megyn Kelly criticism about some jewish groupsout 2 • Marcos Paulo CandeloroWhat politics is really about. Its not about principles or values.ago 9 • Marcos Paulo CandeloroWhat politics is really about. Its not about principles or values.ago 9 • Marcos Paulo Candeloro