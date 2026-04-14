The white binders arrived at the White House on February 27, 2025, carried by Pam Bondi herself. She had designed the cover sheet personally and would later brag about it on Fox News. "The Epstein Files: Phase 1," the label read, in a font presumably chosen to convey gravitas. Fifteen right-wing influencers received copies that afternoon, seated in a room where the President, the Vice President, and the FBI Director watched the distribution like spectators at an unveiling. What followed was not revelation but farce. Liz Wheeler went live on X, flipping through the pages with the barely concealed disappointment of someone who has opened a Christmas gift and found inside it a pair of socks she already owns. The documents were flight logs and address book entries that had circulated on the internet for years. Laura Loomer called for Bondi's resignation before the evening news cycle.

Sixteen days earlier, Bondi had told Fox News that Jeffrey Epstein's client list was sitting on her desk. She had not read it. She would later clarify that she had been referring to case files generally, a distinction without a difference to the sixty million Americans who understood the statement as a promise. Guy Debord would have recognized the maneuver instantly: the spectacle does not conceal reality so much as it substitutes for it, and a politician who announces possession of a document she has not examined is performing the theater of transparency while practicing the craft of delay. The white binders were the physical manifestation of that substitution, objects designed to photograph well and signify nothing.

Bondi lasted fourteen months. Trump fired her on the evening of April 1, 2026, summoning her to the Oval Office ahead of his address on the Iran crisis, a scheduling choice that relegated the Attorney General's dismissal to the subordinate clause of a larger geopolitical sentence. The next morning he praised her on Truth Social as a "Great American Patriot" who would transition to "a much needed and important new job in the private sector," the formulaic courtesy that Washington extends to officials whose failures have become unsustainable. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was less ceremonious, telling Vanity Fair that Bondi had "completely whiffed" on the Epstein files. The verb is instructive. One whiffs at a baseball pitch, at a golf ball, at something that was supposed to be hit squarely and was instead missed entirely. It implies not malice but incompetence, which in Washington is the graver sin, because incompetence cannot be spun.

The question that Thomas Massie posed in a BBC interview recorded on March 24, 2026, and which went viral after the firing, reframes the diagnosis. Massie, the Kentucky Republican who had become Bondi's most relentless antagonist from within her own party, said flatly that someone had gotten to Bondi and told her it was her job to cover this up. He did not name the someone. He did not need to. The architecture of the accusation was sufficient: Bondi arrived at the Department of Justice prepared to release the files, encountered a force that redirected her, and spent the remainder of her tenure performing the pantomime of disclosure while practicing the mechanics of suppression. Massie recounted a dinner Bondi hosted for House Judiciary Committee Republicans at which each member was permitted one question. When Massie asked about the next batch of Epstein documents, Bondi dismissed him with the claim that all that remained was child sexual abuse material, disgusting stuff nobody wanted to see. She said there was nothing left, Massie later told the Reason podcast, after having said there were tons of the stuff on her desk.

Łobaczewski's concept of the pathocratic selection process applies here with uncomfortable precision. In a pathocracy, the system does not merely tolerate dishonesty in its functionaries; it actively selects for the specific personality type capable of maintaining contradictory positions with conviction, the individual who can announce transparency while executing concealment and experience no internal friction in the transition. Bondi's trajectory from the Fox News promise to the white binder ceremony to the July 2025 joint DOJ-FBI memo declaring that no incriminating client list existed and that Epstein's death was a suicide traces the arc of a functionary perfectly adapted to the requirements of institutional self-preservation. Each station along the way demanded a different performance, and each performance was delivered with the same telegenic confidence.

The February 11, 2026, House Judiciary Committee hearing was the moment the performance collapsed. Massie held up three redacted documents. One bore the title "child sex trafficking" with the co-conspirators section fully blacked out. He revealed that the redacted name was Les Wexner, not in connection with tax evasion but with the trafficking of minors. When Bondi protested that the name had been unredacted within forty minutes of the hearing, Massie delivered the line that would define her tenure: within forty minutes of me catching you red-handed. He called the cover-up bigger than Watergate and noted it spanned four administrations. Bondi responded by calling Massie a failed politician suffering from Trump derangement syndrome, a phrase that, directed at a Republican congressman by a Republican attorney general defending the suppression of documents related to the sexual trafficking of children, achieved a kind of terminal absurdity.

Trump's response to Massie was personal and immediate. At the National Prayer Breakfast on February 5, 2026, the President called Massie a moron. He endorsed a primary challenger, attacked Massie's wife on Truth Social as a radical left flamethrower, and dismissed the entire Epstein files effort as a Democrat hoax. The sequence reveals the essential paradox of Trumpian populism on this question: the base voted for the man who promised to expose the elite pedophile network, and the man responded to the congressman actually attempting that exposure by calling him stupid in a room full of clergy. Massie, to his credit, refused to collapse. I am getting the crap beat out of me politically for doing this, he told Reason. I've upset a lot of billionaires who obviously aren't of high moral character. Elon Musk pledged to support his reelection. The billionaire-populist alignment fractured along the precise fault line where the Epstein files sit.

The numbers tell a story that no amount of political stagecraft can narrate away. Congress passed the Epstein Files Transparency Act 427 to 1 on November 18, 2025, an expression of bipartisan unanimity so overwhelming that it constitutes a rebuke not merely of Bondi but of the institutional apparatus that required legislation to compel disclosure of documents the executive branch had promised to release voluntarily. Trump signed the act on November 19, without reporters present, a detail that Ortega y Gasset might have appreciated: the mass-man governs through the spectacle of action, and what cannot be spectacularized is performed in silence. The December 19 deadline release contained at least 550 pages entirely blacked out, including a 255-page series and a 119-page grand jury transcript. Faulty redaction techniques allowed the public to copy and paste hidden text, a technical failure so elementary that it suggests either contempt for the process or a bureaucracy so degraded that it cannot competently execute even its own suppression protocols. On January 30, 2026, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced the release of over three million additional pages, bringing the total to approximately 3.5 million. The release was accompanied by what attorneys for more than two hundred victims called the single most egregious violation of victim privacy in one day in United States history: dozens of unredacted nude images published, at least forty-three victims' full names exposed including more than two dozen minors, home addresses visible to anyone with an internet connection. The Department of Justice acknowledged that up to six million pages might qualify under the act. Roughly half remain unreleased.

Among the most frequently mentioned names across the 3.5 million pages: Lesley Groff appeared 157,613 times. Richard Kahn, 52,781. Donald and Melania Trump, more than 38,000. Darren Indyke, 17,783. Ghislaine Maxwell, 13,169. The President's name appearing thirty-eight thousand times in the files of a convicted sex trafficker is a fact that the administration has addressed through a strategy of aggressive disinterest, insisting the mentions are innocuous while simultaneously resisting the release of the documents that would prove it.

The financial architecture of the Epstein protection network has produced nearly seven hundred million dollars in settlements from three banks, a figure that quantifies institutional complicity with a precision the criminal justice system has been unable or unwilling to match. JPMorgan Chase paid $290 million to over one hundred victims and $75 million to the U.S. Virgin Islands government. The litigation established that JPMorgan filed suspicious activity reports on Epstein as early as 2002 and maintained him as a client for another eleven years. Former executive Jes Staley served as Epstein's internal champion at the bank, overriding compliance objections with the authority of a man who understood that client relationships of sufficient profitability enjoy a kind of diplomatic immunity within financial institutions. Deutsche Bank paid $75 million to victims and a $150 million regulatory fine to New York State, having knowingly onboarded Epstein in 2013, after his sex offender conviction, because of the revenue his accounts would generate. Bank of America reached a $72.5 million settlement in March 2026. The total across all disclosed settlements and fines approaches $689 million. Not one bank executive has faced criminal charges. Staley was banned from UK financial services and fined £1.8 million but remains a free man. The settlements collectively constitute an admission written in the language that financial institutions understand best: money paid to make a problem disappear.

The international dimension detonated when emails released by the DOJ revealed that Peter Mandelson, while serving as Business Secretary in Gordon Brown's government in 2009, facilitated a request from Epstein to get his teenage goddaughter into 10 Downing Street and the House of Lords. The exchange is clinical in its banality. Epstein wrote that the most important person to him was his goddaughter, who would be visiting London. Mandelson asked how old. Epstein replied fifteen. She would be with her parents, he added, requesting access to the House of Lords and Number 10 for just ten minutes. Mandelson responded: fine on all. The goddaughter was Celina Dubin, whose father ran a hedge fund and whose mother was Epstein's former girlfriend. After the visit, Dubin emailed Epstein that Andrew was great, a reference to Prince Andrew that would acquire additional resonance when Andrew was arrested on February 19, 2026, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Mandelson was arrested four days later at his Camden home. His advisory firm Global Counsel collapsed within weeks. He was removed from the Privy Council on March 10. If convicted of misconduct in public office, he faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Prime Minister Starmer, who had initially defended Mandelson during PMQs, fired him as ambassador the day after emails emerged showing Mandelson had encouraged Epstein to fight for early release from jail, then declared that Mandelson had betrayed our country, our parliament, and my party, a formulation that arranged the objects of betrayal in ascending order of personal affront.

Bondi's prosecution record beyond the Epstein files constitutes a catalog of theatrical indictments that collapsed on contact with judicial review. James Comey was indicted on September 25, 2025, on two counts of false statement and obstruction, secured just before the statute of limitations expired. A federal judge dismissed the indictment two months later, ruling that prosecutor Lindsey Halligan was unlawfully appointed. Career prosecutors had reportedly refused to bring the case. Letitia James was indicted on bank fraud charges by the same unlawfully appointed prosecutor, dismissed on the same day, and then two subsequent grand juries refused to reindict, a sequence that suggests the evidence was insufficient to persuade twelve citizens even after the political pressure to produce an indictment was applied at maximum force. John Brennan was subpoenaed by a Florida grand jury and identified as a target but was not indicted before Bondi's departure. Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, Jack Smith, Ilhan Omar, Zohran Mamdani: none charged. The list of prosecutions promised and undelivered reads like an inventory of populist expectations that the institutional architecture of American justice simply would not accommodate, regardless of who occupied the Attorney General's office.

The pharmaceutical tariffs signed on the same day Bondi was fired deserve mention for what they reveal about the administration's strategic choreography. Trump imposed 100 percent ad valorem tariffs on patented pharmaceutical imports under Section 232, the national security authority that survived judicial review after the Supreme Court struck down the IEEPA-based Liberation Day tariffs in February 2026. The headline rate is dramatic. The operational reality is that sixteen of the seventeen targeted major companies had already signed most-favored-nation pricing agreements that reduced their effective rate to zero. Pfizer signed first, in September 2025, followed by every major player except AbbVie and Regeneron. The deals generated approximately $400 billion in onshoring commitments on paper. Public Citizen called the tariffs a quid pro quo with Big Pharma. Analysts estimated only about $12 billion in imports would actually face the full rate. The same companies that earned $455 billion in profits during the pandemic years of 2020 through 2022, paying $378 billion in dividends, buybacks, and executive compensation while the country buried its dead, negotiated exemptions from the tariffs ostensibly designed to hold them accountable. Lipovetsky's description of hypermodern capitalism as a system that metabolizes its own critiques and converts them into marketing opportunities finds no cleaner illustration.

The university denaming movement triggered by the file releases has generated enormous pressure but toppled no names from buildings. Ohio State faces nearly three hundred formal requests to remove Les Wexner's name from its medical center, football complex, and arts center, the man who donated over $200 million and whom a 2019 FBI document, unredacted after Massie's intervention, listed as an alleged co-conspirator in child sex trafficking. Harvard received a formal denaming proposal for the Wexner Building at the Kennedy School. Haverford College students voted to urge removal of Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's name from the library after DOJ documents contradicted his claim of having cut ties with Epstein in 2005. Tufts quietly removed Steve Tisch's handprints from a building entrance during spring break and called it a planned renovation. No institution has formally stripped a name. The buildings stand, the letters remain affixed, and the donors' legacies persist in the architectural record of American higher education like the names of pharaohs carved into temples that subsequent dynasties lacked the will to deface.

Todd Blanche, Trump's former criminal defense attorney turned Acting Attorney General, declared upon assuming office that the Epstein matter should not be a part of anything going forward. Representative Robert Garcia called this a lie, estimating that only about half the qualifying documents had been released. Massie posted immediately after Bondi's firing that Blanche had thirty days to release the remaining files before becoming criminally liable under the Transparency Act. Fox News reported that Trump told Blanche after the firing: here's your audition. The audition, then, consists of navigating between the legislative mandate of a law passed 427 to 1, the populist demand for accountability that powered Trump's electoral coalition, and whatever force it was that, in Massie's telling, got to Bondi and redirected her from disclosure to concealment.

Fourteen months. Zero convictions of political targets. Approximately half the Epstein files still unreleased. Nearly $700 million in bank settlements with no executive prosecutions. A president who called the congressman pursuing the files a moron and the files themselves a hoax. An attorney general who promised the client list was on her desk and delivered binders full of documents everyone had already seen. The base voted for justice. It received spectacle. Debord was right, of course: in societies where modern conditions of production prevail, life presents itself as an immense accumulation of spectacles, and what was once directly lived has moved away into representation. The white binders sit somewhere in a storage room now, their covers bearing the handmade label of an attorney general who believed, perhaps sincerely, that the performance of transparency could substitute for the thing itself. The files they were supposed to contain remain, as they have always been, partially sealed, partially redacted, partially released, and entirely unresolved. The names in them continue to walk free. The victims continue to wait. And the machine, as Łobaczewski understood, continues to select for the functionaries best adapted to explaining why nothing can be done.

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