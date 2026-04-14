Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Richard Romano's avatar
Richard Romano
7d

The best summary to date. Why isn't this on the front page of all our newspapers? We all know why- our government and its press are frauds.

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Anthony C.'s avatar
Anthony C.
7d

Excellent piece. Thanks much.

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