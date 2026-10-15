The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
Oct 15

Thank you. Beautifully written!

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Ronin's avatar
Ronin
Oct 15

If I can find the time, I’m going to convert my last into Portuguese and Spanish…

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