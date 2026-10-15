A republic where the court investigates, the Congress charges upfront and the government pays electoral gratitude in installments, on the eve of the October 25th runoff

Assinar

When Alexis de Tocqueville landed in the United States in 1831, he wanted to understand how a democracy survived in the absence of a king and hereditary nobility, and he returned to France with two volumes that to this day explain to Americans what they themselves are. Had the viscount gotten the hemisphere wrong and landed in Salvador, he would have written a single volume, shorter and considerably more confusing, since the question here would be different, namely, how a republic manages to endure when its three branches spend their time watching and blackmailing each other, while each does the neighbor's job and leaves its own undone. I write, therefore, for the foreign reader who follows Brazil through the headlines of the international press and is rightfully amazed to discover that the country of samba has a Supreme Court capable of opening investigations on its own initiative, a Parliament that usually charges upfront to function and a government that has learned, with remarkable competence, to transform the public budget into electorall gratitude. I explain what I can. The rest, roughly speaking, escapes our own understanding.

Let us begin with the simplest part, which is the vote. In Brazil, voting is mandatory for those between eighteen and seventy years old, and the counting is done on electronic voting machines that, truth be told, deliver the result of a continental country in a few hours, a feat that Americans, with their counties and paper ballots, observe with some envy. President and governors need an absolute majority of the valid votes, so when nobody achieves it, the two most voted dispute a runoff. The deputies are chosen by a proportional open list system that every politician knows how to exploit and that completely escapes the average voter's comprehension, while the Senate renews, in this election, two thirds of its 81 seats. There is also a detail that usually leaves the foreign observer astounded. The Electoral Justice, which organizes the election, judges candidacies and orders the removal of publications from social networks, has at its top the Superior Electoral Court, whose composition includes three ministers of the Supreme Federal Court, the same court that, as will be seen later, criminally judges the politicians disputing the election. The referee, so to speak, also integrates the disciplinary tribunal that punishes the players. To complete the picture, campaigns are overwhelmingly financed with public money, and the 2026 electoral fund reached 4.9 billion reais.

Well then. In the first round, held on October 4th, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, from the PL, finished ahead with 47.03% of the valid votes, against 45.16% for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is attempting a fourth term, and the two will face each other again on the 25th. The curious fact, which the foreign reader will hardly find in international agencies, is that the main polling institutes pointed Lula ahead on the eve of the vote, with Datafolha registering 45% against 42%, and they missed both the margin and the very finishing order. The first polls of the second round, in turn, show Flávio ahead, with 52% to 48% of the valid votes in Datafolha and similar numbers in AtlasIntel and PoderData. The abstention rate, at 21.08%, was the highest since 1998, a sign that a considerable slice of the country already disbelieves that voting changes much. Perhaps this slice is partially correct.

It is worth explaining to the foreigner why the candidate is called Bolsonaro despite being another Bolsonaro. Jair Bolsonaro, president between 2019 and 2022, is ineligible by a TSE decision and was sentenced by the Supreme Court, in September 2025, to 27 years and 3 months in prison for an attempted coup d'état, a sentence he currently serves under humanitarian house arrest. The surname, however, remains perfectly eligible, and it is the son who carries it on the ballot.

The first round map reveals a country divided in an almost cartographic manner. Lula won in only one of the five regions, the Northeast, where he obtained about two thirds of the votes given to the top two candidates, while Flávio won in the South, Midwest, Southeast and North, highlighting São Paulo, where he opened an advantage of over three million votes. The religious divide is equally clear, since among evangelicals Datafolha registers 69% for Flávio and 25% for Lula, whereas Catholics still lean towards the PT candidate. Economist Edmar Bacha coined, in the 1970s, the expression Belindia to describe a country that gathered a rich Belgium and a poor India under the same flag. Half a century later, the metaphor aged mainly in geography, because the fracture migrated from income to affection. A study by researchers from Oxford and FGV, published this year in Nature Communications, showed that the Brazilian voter gives a grade of 72 to their own camp and 17 to the adversary, on a scale of zero to one hundred, and that each side holds a quite mistaken idea of what the other really thinks. Each imagines the neighbor as a caricature, and the caricature, as is known, dispenses with conversation.

It is on this fractured terrain that the Supreme Federal Court operates, and here the foreign reader will need some patience. Montesquieu imagined the Judiciary as a somewhat null power, the mouth that pronounces the words of the law, and Alexander Hamilton called the American Supreme Court the least dangerous branch of government, because it possessed neither the sword nor the purse. The 1988 Brazilian Constitution, however, the legitimate daughter of the military dictatorship hangover and bachelor optimism, tried to regulate practically everything, from social security to sports, and gave the Supreme Court the task of guarding it. This results in a court that accumulates functions that, in mature democracies, usually live apart. The STF functions as a constitutional court, serves as the last instance for appeals coming from all over the country and also criminally judges, in a single instance, deputies, senators, ministers and the President of the Republic. In 2025, the court issued 116,170 decisions, of which 80.5% were taken by a single minister, alone, in his office. The American Supreme Court, for comparison, decides fewer than eighty cases a year, always collegially. Eleven Brazilian ministers produce, therefore, more decisions in a week than nine American judges in an entire decade, and most of them omitting consultation with their peers.

From this hypertrophy was born the most emblematic episode of the decade. In March 2019, the then president of the court, Dias Toffoli, opened ex officio, meaning lacking provocation from the Public Ministry or the police, an inquiry to investigate attacks and fake news against the tribunal itself and its members, designating as rapporteur, omitting the sortition, Minister Alexandre de Moraes. The dear foreign reader will perceive the singularity of the arrangement, in which the same institution figures as victim, conducts the investigation and, at the end, judges the investigated. The plenary validated the inquiry by ten votes to one in 2020, and the single dissenting vote, from Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, classified the piece as stillborn. Yet the stillborn lived for over seven years. Only on September 9th of this year did the current president of the Supreme Court, Edson Fachin, remove Moraes from the rapporteurship and signal the intention to close the case. In this interval, the inquiry and its developments served as a basis for blocking profiles, searches and arrests, and Brazil even suspended for 39 days, in 2024, the functioning of Elon Musk's social network X throughout the national territory, an episode lacking parallel, as far as I know, among major Western democracies.

The acts of January 8, 2023, when protesters invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the three branches in Brasília, offered the tribunal the opportunity to further expand its radius of action. There were crimes, and serious crimes, a documented fact that every serious person acknowledges. What intrigues jurists, including foreigners, lies elsewhere. Until April of this year, 1,402 people had been condemned directly by the Supreme Court, the immense majority ordinary citizens, lacking a mandate and lacking any prerogative of forum, judged in a court that should be reserved for high authorities, often in virtual sessions where votes are deposited in an electronic system omitting public debate. The case that best summarizes the spirit of the thing is that of a hairdresser from the interior of São Paulo, known as Débora of the Lipstick, who vandalized the Statue of Justice in front of the tribunal with lipstick and received, in the votes of Moraes and Flávio Dino, a sentence of fourteen years, while Minister Luiz Fux, isolated, proposed one year and six months. Lipstick, as one can see, became a high caliber weapon in the Republic.

The same collegiate, the First Panel, condemned Jair Bolsonaro by four votes to one, with Fux again diverging and voting for acquittal on all charges. I leave to the foreign reader the examination of the evidence, which is published, and I register only two objective facts. A former president was judged by a panel of five ministers, lacking the possibility of appeal to another instance, and two of these judges had been, respectively, Minister of Justice and personal lawyer to the defendant's main political opponent. The conclusions are up to the reader.

In parallel, the tribunal accustomed itself to legislating. In 2024, it decided by eight votes to three that carrying up to 40 grams of marijuana for personal consumption ceased to be a criminal offense, a quantity completely bypassing any parliamentary vote. In June 2025, also by eight to three, it practically rewrote Article 19 of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, expanding the platforms' responsibility for their users' content, a matter the Congress had been discussing for years lacking an agreement. Before that, in 2023, it had overturned the thesis of the temporal milestone for indigenous lands, to which the Parliament responded by approving a law in the opposite direction, which ironically returned to the hands of the Supreme Court itself. The most revealing arm wrestling, however, occurred this year. After approving the so-called Dosimetry Law, which reduced the sentences of those convicted for January 8th, the Congress overturned Lula's full veto on April 30th, and the law was promulgated on May 8th. The following day, Moraes suspended its application through an individual decision. The will of 318 deputies and 49 senators survived, in short, little more than 24 hours.

The discomfort reached Washington. In July 2025, the American Treasury Department applied the Magnitsky Act sanctions to Moraes, an instrument normally reserved for human rights violators and kleptocrats, and the State Department revoked the visas of the minister, his allies in the court and his family members. The sanctions were withdrawn on December 12th, after a telephone conversation between Lula and Donald Trump, which demonstrates, among other things, that geopolitics has reasons that jurisprudence ignores.

In 2026, the court also began to frequent the economic news. In the noisy case of Banco Master, liquidated by the Central Bank amid suspicions of a billionaire fraud, Toffoli left the rapporteurship in February, and reports pointed to a 129 million reais contract between the bank and the law firm of Moraes's wife, besides supposed contacts between the minister and the institution's former controller, Daniel Vorcaro. Here, dear reader, rigor imposes itself. So far, these are allegations under investigation, entirely devoid of judicial conclusion, and the Supreme Court's plenary postponed in September the decision on whether to investigate their own colleague, with a request for review that might push the subject to after the election. The question remains, being completely genuine, about who investigates the investigator when he integrates the tribunal that would decide on the investigation. As if this were insufficient, in December 2025 Minister Gilmar Mendes granted an injunction raising to two thirds of the Senate, meaning 54 of 81 senators, the quorum necessary to proceed with an impeachment process against court ministers, a decision that still awaits the plenary. Few institutions in the world enjoy the privilege of drafting, themselves, the rules of their own trial.

It remains to explain the confusion of jurisdiction, perhaps the most difficult aspect to translate for someone who grew up under clear institutional borders. In Brazil, the so-called privileged forum guarantees a long list of authorities the right to be judged by higher courts, and in March 2025 the Supreme Court decided, by seven to four, that this prerogative remains valid even after the politician leaves office. The court, which already accumulated the work of three tribunals, voluntarily expanded its own queue. At the same time, it judges citizens entirely devoid of any forum, as in the January 8th case, interferes in the execution of the Congress's budget when Minister Flávio Dino conditions or suspends the payment of parliamentary amendments, and supervises the elections through the three ministers occupying seats in the TSE, presided over since May by Nunes Marques. In September, to remove any doubt about the degree of disarray, ministers André Mendonça and Flávio Dino issued contradictory orders regarding the direction of the Federal Police, forcing the court's president to suspend both. When two judges from the same tribunal give opposite orders to the same police, jurisdiction gives way to a rather noisy condominium.

Given this, the foreign reader will ask, with the logic of someone educated in checks and balances, where the Congress is. The answer demands a brief genealogy. Raymundo Faoro, in The Owners of Power, described the Brazilian State as the property of a bureaucratic estate that, since the Portuguese Crown, administers the country as one administers their own patrimony, and political scientist Sérgio Abranches baptized, in 1988, as coalition presidentialism the arrangement by which the president governs by purchasing the support of a constellation of parties. In 2026, even after a barrier clause that reduced the number of acronyms, twenty parties elected deputies. Among them floats the Centrão, a block of acronyms with a fluid ideology that supports any government, of any color, provided the bill is paid. And the bill has a name. It is called a parliamentary amendment, the mechanism by which deputies and senators indicate where a part of the federal budget will be spent, normally in their own electoral bases. For 2026, the reserved amount reached 61 billion reais, and the budget guidelines law determined, for the first time, that 65% of the mandatory amendments be paid by July, conveniently before the deadline imposed by electoral legislation. Between January and early July, 33.89 billion were disbursed, a historical record for the period.

Creativity, truth be told, was always plentiful. Between 2020 and 2022, the so-called secret budget was in force, in which the destination of billions was decided completely obscuring which parliamentarian had indicated what, until the Supreme Court itself overturned it by six votes to five. Soon emerged the Pix amendments, direct transfers to city halls with minimal traceability, and the Federal Police launched operations to investigate deviations, still awaiting convictions. The paradox has something delicious about it. The same Supreme Court that Congress accuses of usurpation is today the body that forces Congress to account for the money it distributes, so that the Parliament, which should supervise the Executive and contain the Judiciary, depends on the Judiciary to supervise itself.

As for the task of containing the court, the track record is embarrassing. There are 109 impeachment requests against Supreme Court ministers stalled in the Senate, over half of them against Moraes, and all house presidents, from Davi Alcolumbre to Rodrigo Pacheco, systematically blocked their progress. The proposal limiting the individual decisions of ministers was approved by the Senate in 2023 and sleeps since 2024 in the Chamber, awaiting a special commission that perpetually delays its arrival. In compensation, when it came to protecting the parliamentarians themselves, the Chamber showed the agility of a cat. In September 2025, it approved with 353 votes the Shielding PEC, which made it difficult to open criminal proceedings against deputies and senators, and only retreated after protests took over the capitals and the Senate committee buried it 26 to zero. Add to this that Congress let 102 of the 179 provisional measures sent by Lula expire by the end of 2025, the highest proportion since 2003, and the portrait is complete. The Brazilian Legislative works with remarkable efficiency whenever the subject is releasing amendments or saving its own skin. The rest of the time, it enters a spiritual recess.

There was, it is fair to recognize, a flash of brilliance. In April of this year, the Senate rejected by 42 votes to 34 the nomination of Jorge Messias, Attorney General of the Union, to the Supreme Court, the first rejection of a nominee to the court since 1894. The chair left by Luís Roberto Barroso remains empty, a fact that, in a tribunal with such productivity, might easily go unnoticed.

We arrive, finally, at the point that most interests those who intend to understand the October 25th election, namely, the way the federal government converts social assistance into electoral capital. The Bolsa Família, the country's main income transfer program, served in September 19.29 million families, something around 49.7 million people, almost a quarter of the population, with a forecasted budget of about 159 billion reais for 2026. Nearly half of the beneficiaries live in the Northeast, precisely the single region won by Lula. Everyone of good sense defends that miserable families must receive aid, and income transfer has a legitimate place in any country with Brazilian inequality. The problem resides in the calendar. On September 17th, seventeen days before the first round, the government announced the readjustment of the minimum benefit from 600 to 691 reais, with payment starting on October 19th, six days before the second round. The Independent Fiscal Institution of the Senate calculates that the measure costs 5.8 billion this year and adds 22.7 billion to the 2027 bill. To the readjustment are added the income tax exemption for those earning up to 5 thousand reais, with an estimated cost of 31 billion, the People's Gas, which reaches 15.5 million families, and the People's Light, which promises subsidized energy to more than 17 million homes through a sectorial fund bankrolled by the other consumers. There is also the Pé de Meia, whose financing outside the budget led the Federal Court of Accounts to give the government a deadline to regularize it, and the full gratuity of the Popular Pharmacy. Meanwhile, the gross debt rose from 71.38% of GDP in January 2023 to 82.86% in August 2026. Generosity, as one can see, comes in installments on the credit card of a taxpayer who is yet to be born.

Intellectual honesty, which is the minimum owed to a foreign reader, obliges me to register that the vice has a birth certificate prior to the current government. In 2022, Jair Bolsonaro approved the so-called Kamikaze PEC, which opened about 41 billion reais outside the spending ceiling and raised the Auxílio Brasil from 400 to 600 reais just months before the election, through a state of emergency tailored to bypass electoral legislation. The proposal passed in the Chamber by 469 votes to 17, with the enthusiastic support of deputies from almost all parties, which suggests that buying gratitude with public money constitutes, roughly speaking, the sole truly cross party State policy in Brazil. Faoro, were he alive, would sleep soundly upon hearing the news.

It is advisable, however, to avoid overestimating the machine's effectiveness. The academic literature, since the works of Cesar Zucco, indicates that transfers favor the incumbent ruler, whoever that may be, producing fleeting partisan loyalty, and the 2026 numbers confirm the thesis with some cruelty. In municipalities where at least half the population receives the Bolsa Família, Lula's vote dropped from 71.5% in 2022 to 68.7%, and the PT candidate lost ground in 98% of the country's municipalities. Even in the Northeast, where he won comfortably, his share of valid votes retreated from 66.76% to 63.77%. The inference is mine, and I take responsibility for it, but it seems the beneficiary voter learned to receive the benefit while keeping their soul intact, which is, let us agree, a rather Brazilian form of wisdom.

How, then, to reverse this state of affairs? Those expecting a revolutionary recipe will be disappointed, because the relevant path is the most tedious of all, that of constitutional arithmetic. The first new data came from the polls. The PL elected 19 of the 54 senators in dispute, a record since 1988, and should reach February with about 28 seats, while the whole of the right and center right will total something close to 48 of the 81 senators. It is a majority, yet still six votes short of the 54 required by the Constitution to remove a Supreme Court minister, a number that, ironically, coincides with the quorum that Gilmar Mendes's injunction established for the simple opening of the process. From there stem two immediate battles. The first is the election for the Senate presidency, in February 2027, because it is the president of the house who decides whether an impeachment request leaves the drawer or stays there, and experience teaches that Brazilian drawers have a vocation for eternity. The second is the judgment, by the Supreme Court's plenary, of the very injunction that hindered the process, and little imagination will be needed to guess the court's enthusiasm in deciding it.

In the field of constitutional amendments, which require 308 deputies and 49 senators in two rounds of voting in each house, the proposals are already written and await only political will. PEC 8/2021, which prevents a single minister from suspending laws approved by Congress, awaits a special commission in the Chamber. PEC 333/2017, which drastically restricts the privileged forum, was approved by the Senate by 75 to zero back in 2017 and is ready for the Chamber's plenary. There are also proposals for fixed terms for Supreme Court ministers, inspired by models like the German one, where judges of the Constitutional Court serve twelve years preventing reappointment and are elected by two thirds of the Parliament, or the Portuguese one, with nine non renewable years. Removing original criminal jurisdiction from the Supreme Court, as proposed by Flávio Bolsonaro's government program, would return the court to its constitutional vocation and spare eleven jurists the temptation of converting themselves into their own police chiefs. In the electoral system, finally, the mixed district vote, foreseen in a bill moving through the Chamber, would bring the deputy closer to the flesh and bone voter and reduce the weight of amendments as a currency for reelection.

As for welfare dependency, the path passes through the construction of exit doors, and the data, surprisingly, encourages. A study by FGV showed that 60.7% of the families who were in the Bolsa Família in 2014 had left the program ten years later, and between January and May 2026 about 517 thousand of the 767 thousand net new formal jobs were filled by beneficiaries. There is already, in fact, a protection rule that maintains half the benefit for up to twelve months for those who find a job, avoiding punishing the worker precisely for working. I conclude, and the conclusion is mine, that the beneficiary wants to leave and effectively leaves when finding work, which shifts the problem from welfare to the economy. A government that makes the country grow and stops treating the entrepreneur as a suspect will do more for the emancipation of the poor than any readjustment announced seventeen days before the election.

There is, finally, a warning that the Brazilian right would do well to take seriously. Reforming a constitutional court is a delicate task, and Mexico offers an eloquent example of what to avoid, since in 2025 it elected by popular vote 881 positions in the federal Judiciary with a turnout of only 12%, handing the courts, in practice, to the party controlling the Executive. When, shortly after the first round, Flávio Bolsonaro declared that the new majority would allow changing the Constitution, the phrase caused understandable alarm, even though his allies clarified that he referred to the proposals already registered in his program. The antidote against judicial activism lies in the rigorous compliance with the Constitution itself, with its quorums, its rites and its irritating slowness, under penalty of the remedy proving to be just another dosage of the same disease.

Here is, dear foreign reader, the country you were trying to understand. The sole Brazilian institution that works with Swiss punctuality is the electronic voting machine, capable of counting 125 million votes in a few hours and presenting, at nightfall, a clean and unappealable result. The problem begins the following morning, when the elected official discovers that they will govern with a Congress that charges upfront, under a tribunal that decides alone and facing an electorate that learned to distrust everyone. Tocqueville, had he landed here, might conclude that Brazilian democracy survives precisely because its powers work deficiently, and a power working deficiently becomes incapable of destroying the others completely. It is little. In Brazil, however, little is usually all we have, and even so there will be some minister willing to request a review.

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