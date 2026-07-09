We have oil, water, land, minerals, and an obscene amount of territory. We depend on others to grow crops, locate tractors, process data, manufacture chips, and turn our own oil into diesel. Apparently, this is called independence.

Brazil is sovereign. I learned that in school and, like almost everything we learned in school, the statement came with a colorful map, a waving flag, and a teacher explaining with undisguised pride that we lived in a country of continental dimensions. It was true. It still is. The problem began when we turned geography into security doctrine and started believing that size spontaneously generates power, a kind of geopolitical reasoning inspired by the man who buys a three-ton pickup truck and imagines that physical strength came with the vehicle. We have 8.5 million square kilometers, one of the largest reserves of freshwater on the planet, oil at depths that would have made Jules Verne ask Petrobras for technical advice, minerals, arable land, and an Atlantic coastline whose sheer length should inspire indecent fantasies in any naval strategist. We feed a considerable part of the world, manufacture military aircraft sold to Europeans, and are building a nuclear-powered submarine. Seen from a distance, the picture is impressive. Seen up close, it becomes even more impressive, although for slightly different reasons, because in order to plant we need Russian and Chinese fertilizer, to operate our electronic infrastructure we depend on Asian semiconductors, to locate agricultural machinery we use a system controlled by the United States Department of Defense and, after extracting oil from beneath the Atlantic, we send part of it around the world so that we can buy refined diesel abroad. Brazilian sovereignty works admirably well, provided Moscow, Beijing, Washington, Taiwan, and a handful of foreign corporations remain in a good mood.

This peculiarity usually disappears from public debate because we still think about independence through the imagination of the nineteenth century. We look for soldiers at the border, enemy ships off the coast, and foreign flags flying over government buildings. History, that notoriously ill-mannered lady, modernized her instruments while we continued admiring Pedro Américo's painting of Brazilian independence. Today, one power can constrain another through fertilizers, semiconductors, payment systems, satellites, cloud services, digital infrastructure, and access to critical components. No general needs to appear on television and no aircraft carrier needs to anchor off Santos. Administrative decisions taken thousands of miles away will suffice, perhaps in a windowless room by people who have never heard of Tiradentes. This is why an unpleasant question occurred to me and, precisely for that reason, deserves some attention. What would happen to Brazil if, for ninety days, a few major powers decided to care exclusively about their own interests? We might discover that the independence proclaimed by Dom Pedro has aged better in school textbooks than in global supply chains.

THE GIANT LEARNED TO MARCH. THEY FORGOT TO BUILD THE BRAIN

It is worth acknowledging first what Brazil has done correctly, especially because we have developed such an intimate relationship with failure that any compliment directed at the country tends to sound like concealed irony. The Submarine Development Program, known as PROSUB, is one of the most important strategic initiatives in our recent history and, at the Itaguaí Naval Complex, Brazil is developing its first nuclear-powered submarine. Its significance goes far beyond photographs of admirals standing beside scale models and speeches about national pride. Nuclear-powered submarines provide endurance at sea, deterrence capability, technological mastery, and the means to protect a gigantic maritime area. Brazil calls its jurisdictional waters the Blue Amazon, an expression that sounds as though it were conceived by an institutional advertising agency and which, surprisingly enough, accurately describes the scale of the problem. There are approximately 5.7 million square kilometers of jurisdictional waters containing the pre-salt oil fields, commercial routes, and submarine cables responsible for a decisive share of our communications. SisGAAz seeks to integrate radars, sensors, and identification systems capable of monitoring this vast area while the Navy develops nuclear technology mastered by very few countries.

In the skies, the F-39 Gripen represents another important leap. The partnership with Sweden's Saab involves knowledge transfer and the participation of Brazilian engineers, while the C-390 Millennium, developed by Embraer, has become a Brazilian military aircraft purchased by European countries. This is particularly inconvenient for the old school of thought according to which Brazil should limit its industrial ambitions to producing soybeans, minerals, and bilingual waiters trained to receive foreign executives. Embraer has always been a kind of insult to Brazilian mediocrity because its mere existence demonstrates that we can train engineers, develop technology, compete in international markets, and produce sophisticated equipment. Perhaps this is why we prefer to treat it as an exception. Admitting that Embraer represents a possibility would force us to explain everything else. The Army, meanwhile, operates SISFRON across thousands of kilometers of border, the Navy develops nuclear technology, and the Air Force incorporates modern fighter jets. The giant has learned to march and is beginning to see farther. Then we open its electronic skull and discover an uncomfortable number of components with foreign accents.

The contradiction matters because contemporary warfare has evolved into a contest of processing, positioning, communication, and decision-making speed. Missiles still explode and soldiers still die, but before the explosion there was a long conversation among sensors, satellites, chips, and computer systems. The modern fighter jet is a computer with wings and weapons; the tank is an electronic platform wrapped in armor; air defense depends on signal processing; military logistics has become a data architecture. In this environment, military autonomy and technological dependency form a marriage that usually ends badly. Brazil may develop a nuclear-powered submarine and simultaneously discover that critical components in its electronic supply chains depend on decisions made in countries over which it exercises no influence whatsoever. It is a curious situation, almost the strategic equivalent of a man building an impregnable safe and buying the lock from his neighbor.

THE BREADBASKET OF THE WORLD WAITS FOR THE SHIP TO ARRIVE

Few expressions generate as much patriotic enthusiasm as breadbasket of the world. It appears in ministerial speeches, agricultural fairs, institutional campaigns, and business presentations accompanied by rising graphs and photographs of harvesters at sunset. Brazil truly has become an agricultural power. We export soybeans, corn, coffee, meat, and enough food to make every Malthusian prophecy even more embarrassing than it already was. Brazilian agribusiness has developed tropical technology, productivity, and remarkable entrepreneurial capacity, yet the entire structure rests on a dependency that rarely receives the same advertising enthusiasm. More than 85 percent of the fertilizers used by the country come from abroad and, when it comes to potash, dependency exceeds 90 percent. In 2024, Brazil imported 44.3 million tons of fertilizer and spent $13.5 billion; the following year, volumes increased again and expenditure reached approximately $15.5 billion. Russia and China occupy decisive positions in this supply chain, which means, translated from economic jargon into a language normal people can understand, that two foreign powers exercise direct material influence over Brazil's ability to plant crops.

Suddenly, some of the subtleties of Brazilian foreign policy begin to look less mysterious. When Russia invaded Ukraine, Brasília adopted a carefully calibrated neutrality. Bolsonaro made his moves toward Moscow and Lula later made his own. Ideologically hostile governments discovered remarkably similar caution when dealing with Vladimir Putin, a phenomenon diplomats call pragmatism and a farmer might prefer to call potash. Matter has this unpleasant habit of interfering with convictions. A country may produce magnificent speeches about democracy, the self-determination of peoples, and a rules-based international order, but at some point somebody has to fertilize the soybeans. Material dependency, when prolonged, begins to produce diplomatic doctrine and, in February 2026, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut's visit to Brasília to discuss agribusiness cooperation merely confirmed what Moscow understands perfectly well. The Russians know the value of what they sell and understand the importance of the product to Brazil. Brasília knows it too, which makes our inertia considerably less innocent.

The country has potash reserves, studies dating back to the 1970s, and natural gas associated with the pre-salt fields, an important resource for any strategy aimed at expanding nitrogen fertilizer production. We have territory, resources, a market, demand, and human capital. We also possess an astonishing ability to organize seminars. This may be one of the most fascinating characteristics of the Brazilian state. We can identify a problem, commission studies, create committees, launch plans, gather experts and, fifty years later, convene a new meeting to discuss the same problem with younger experts. PowerPoint has become our principal strategic weapon. Whenever a national vulnerability emerges, someone prepares forty slides filled with arrows, targets, English terminology, and a photograph of a smiling family; everyone then goes to lunch and the country continues importing more than 85 percent of the fertilizer it uses.

Meanwhile, almost all foreign fertilizer arrives by sea, crossing routes exposed to wars, sanctions, trade restrictions, and logistical disruptions. An agricultural superpower whose production depends on ships carrying inputs from other powers should occupy a prominent place in every geopolitics textbook. In Brazil, we transformed the arrangement into a model of efficiency and called the result integration into global supply chains. The expression works admirably until the ship is late. At that point, we discover that supply chains are still chains, and that the word carries a rather appropriate secondary meaning.

WE IMPORT THE BRAIN AND ASSEMBLE THE BOX

If fertilizers reveal a dependency inherited from the twentieth century, semiconductors present the bill for the twenty-first. More than 85 percent of the chips used in Brazil are imported and our participation in the sophisticated stages of the semiconductor industry remains small. We package, test, and assemble while advanced design and cutting-edge fabrication remain concentrated elsewhere. The distinction sounds excessively technical until one realizes that the modern world operates inside chips. Hospitals, banks, telecommunications, electrical grids, automobiles, military systems, and precision agriculture depend on electronic components. A modern tractor contains a computational architecture that would have inspired envy in military command centers only a few decades ago, and the entire economy is rapidly approaching a stage in which almost every relevant object will, to some degree, be a computer disguised as something else.

In this environment, Brazil's position acquires an almost comic quality. We seek strategic autonomy using an electronic brain manufactured by others. Brazil's own intelligence agency, ABIN, warned in its 2026 Intelligence Challenges report about the country's dependence on foreign hardware and the concentration of power in major technology companies. ABIN has noticed the problem, which is an excellent beginning. We have now entered the most dangerous stage for any idea produced in Brazil. It will be forwarded. Soon it may receive a protocol number, perhaps it will be distributed for technical analysis and, if everything follows our administrative tradition, an extremely competent civil servant will produce a report explaining the urgency of the issue shortly before retirement.

Taiwan has around 23 million inhabitants and occupies a central position in the global production of advanced semiconductors. South Korea, with just over 50 million people, built a technological powerhouse. Brazil has more than 200 million inhabitants, universities, research centers, mineral resources, an enormous consumer market, and public banks capable of financing continental-scale projects. Our industrial ambition nevertheless remains carefully modest, as though aspiring to greatness were a form of fiscal bad manners. There is a peculiar national embarrassment about scale. When the United States announces industrial programs worth hundreds of billions of dollars, we call it strategy; when China plans twenty years ahead, we admire its state vision; when someone proposes something similar in Brazil, an economist immediately appears to explain that we need to do our homework. We have been doing our homework since the Real Plan. At some point, it might be interesting to find out what the next subject is.

THE PENTAGON HELPS WITH THE HARVEST

Brazilian precision agriculture uses positioning systems to increase productivity, reduce waste, and operate machinery with extraordinary accuracy. Satellites guide equipment on farms located thousands of miles from the United States, and the GPS system present in this infrastructure is controlled by the U.S. Department of Defense. There is something poetically Brazilian about the arrangement. A farmer in Mato Grosso may never have visited Washington, may speak little English, and may consider American politics a distant subject, yet his tractor maintains a daily relationship with the Pentagon. GPS has become so ordinary that it has lost its nationality in the eyes of the user. It lives in the phone, the car, the agricultural machine, and the logistics system, appearing almost like a natural phenomenon, a technological constellation created by God on the eighth day so that motorists could find restaurants and harvesters could travel in straight lines.

Infrastructures of power reach their most efficient form when users forget who controls them. The United States possesses the ability to manage signals and protect the military use of its system in strategic contexts, which is perfectly understandable, since it would be rather strange to imagine that the U.S. Department of Defense invested billions of dollars in a satellite constellation primarily to help Brazilians locate the nearest steakhouse. The question arises when we imagine a severe international crisis in which Brasília's interests directly collide with Washington's. Precision agriculture, logistics, and systems dependent on positioning may face difficulties and, in that event, no Marine will need to land on Brazilian territory. The tractor will begin to miss its line, logistics will lose efficiency, and the economy will feel the consequences of a decision invisible to the ordinary citizen. Modern warfare has acquired manners. It can reach the farm without getting mud on its boots.

YOUR DATA LIVES BETTER THAN YOU DO

The old idea of sovereignty depended on maps. There was a line, a border, and a checkpoint; the foreigner remained on the other side and national secrets rested in documents locked inside safes. That geography worked reasonably well when information traveled in diplomatic bags and espionage required a man in a trench coat photographing papers with a tiny camera. Today, government and corporate data circulate through global technological infrastructures while cloud services provided by Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure occupy a central position in the digital economy. Brazilian companies and government agencies use architectures designed, operated, or legally connected to foreign corporations. Sovereignty no longer lives exclusively at the border. It now appears in service agreements that probably nobody read to the end before clicking accept.

Brazil's mobile infrastructure also uses equipment supplied by foreign companies such as Huawei, Ericsson, and Nokia, while submarine cables carry our international communications and global platforms concentrate an enormous share of the country's digital life. In 2013, revelations about NSA operations caused outrage in Brasília because we discovered that Americans engaged in espionage. The shock was extraordinary. Apparently, part of the Brazilian elite imagined that the United States maintained gigantic intelligence agencies to monitor cake recipes and the results of the São Paulo football championship. Great powers spy. They always have and will continue to do so as long as something worth knowing exists. Technology merely increased the scale and reduced the embarrassment.

The episode generated speeches, committees, interviews, and that severe facial expression politicians adopt in front of cameras when they wish to demonstrate institutional concern. Then the news cycle ended and the structure remained. This is another understudied Brazilian talent. We transform strategic problems into television seasons. The issue premieres, dominates headlines, receives experts, and disappears when something more exciting arrives. The vulnerability continues working quietly, free from the inconvenience of public attention. Perhaps this explains why we are so skilled at discovering the same problems several times. Every generation is entitled to its own surprise.

BRAZILIAN OIL TRAVELS ABROAD TO GET AN EDUCATION

Few images explain Brazil as accurately as a ship leaving our coast loaded with crude oil while another arrives carrying diesel. The first takes raw material away and the second returns the raw material after it has received an education. Petrobras developed one of the world's greatest technological capabilities in deepwater exploration, and its engineers confronted miles of water, rock, and salt to reach the pre-salt reserves. It was an extraordinary achievement, the kind that should reorganize a country's perception of its own capabilities. We managed to extract oil from places that only a few decades ago seemed inaccessible and, after accomplishing this feat, our strategic planning showed signs of exhaustion.

In 2024, approximately 30 percent of the diesel consumed in Brazil came from abroad. The country's refining system carries historical limitations and part of its infrastructure was designed to process crude with characteristics different from the oil produced on a large scale in the pre-salt fields. A minimally attentive nation would observe the change in its production profile and adapt its infrastructure. Brazil observed, created projects, announced investments, and encountered the Petrolão corruption scandal. The Abreu e Lima Refinery became an involuntary monument to a sophisticated form of corruption. Initially estimated at around $2.5 billion, the project consumed tens of billions of reais amid delays, alterations, and scandals, although the wasted money represents only the most visible part of the damage.

We usually calculate corruption by adding up stolen amounts because this kind of accounting fits neatly into a headline and can be illustrated with photographs of suitcases. The real cost appears in lost time. A delayed refinery means imported fuel; imported fuel pressures freight costs; freight reaches food prices; food affects inflation; inflation influences interest rates and interest rates affect investment. A bribe delivered in an air-conditioned office in São Paulo or Brasília can, several years later, arrive in the price of a tomato purchased by a retired woman in Campinas. This is the marvel of state corruption. It has capillarity and, unlike the common thief, can steal assets that do not yet exist. The street criminal takes your wallet. Strategic corruption takes the refinery that would have been operating in 2035.

For this reason, Petrolão should also be studied as a geopolitical episode. During a historic window created by the expansion of the pre-salt fields, a strategic company was used as an instrument of political financing and power. While construction companies, parties, and intermediaries organized their interests, the country lost time in expanding its energy autonomy. The damage crossed generations, although it is difficult to explain this to voters because nobody misses a refinery that was never built. Absence does not appear on a bank statement and a stolen future rarely files a police report.

THE ENERGY TRANSITION AND OTHER FORMS OF HOROSCOPE

At this point, some reader will remember that oil is disappearing and the future belongs to renewable energy, a statement generally accompanied by photographs of wind turbines at sunset and children running through green fields. Brazil possesses extraordinary advantages in solar, wind, ethanol, and biomass, and developing these sources is a strategic obligation. The global energy transition, however, will continue to be conditioned by infrastructure, heavy transportation, petrochemicals, aviation, industry, and rising consumption in developing countries. Hydrocarbons will remain part of the global economy for decades even as their relative share declines. Trend and calendar are different things, although much of contemporary politics has decided to treat them as synonyms.

The energy transition has become a kind of geopolitical horoscope. Everyone knows some transformation will occur while disagreement remains over when, how, and who will pay the bill. Countries that have already built refineries and consolidated their industrial infrastructure can afford emotional speeches about the end of oil. Brazil, faithful to tradition, usually imports the speech before building the infrastructure. When the international slogan changes, our planning changes with it, which is why Brazilian strategic policies often last about as long as the average minister. Serious countries work with scenarios. We work with conference trends and, when the next trend arrives, we change the title of the PowerPoint.

REALITY HAS SCENARIOS. BRASÍLIA HAS COMMITTEES

Imagine a military escalation in the Middle East combined with restrictions on fertilizer exports. China and Russia reduce sales, Moscow recognizes Brazil's vulnerability and transforms agricultural inputs into a diplomatic instrument. Brasília begins choosing its words with extraordinary care because every adjective used by the Foreign Ministry has acquired a price per ton. Agricultural costs rise, the following harvest absorbs the impact, and food inflation reaches poor families first. Economists appear on television to discuss the Selic interest rate, although the crisis began months earlier in a port located thousands of miles from Brazil's Central Bank. Brazilians will watch a debate about monetary policy without realizing that part of the price of rice was determined by an international logistics chain and foreign governments.

Now imagine an escalation between the United States and China. Washington expands semiconductor controls, Beijing responds, and Brazil discovers the discomfort of selling commodities to the Chinese while depending on technological chains connected to the West and Asia. Our diplomacy has always appreciated the middle because the middle is comfortable in official statements, allows balanced speeches, and offers excellent opportunities to repeat the word dialogue. The arrangement loses some of its charm when components become unavailable. Diplomatic neutrality requires material autonomy and, without it, a neutral country risks becoming merely the dependent state that has not yet chosen from whom it will receive its next order.

There is also the scenario of a cyberattack against Brazilian critical infrastructure. Systems depend on technologies, services, or companies subject to foreign jurisdictions and the administrative ritual begins. Someone checks the contract, another calls the legal department, a videoconference is scheduled, and a foreign executive explains the cooperation protocols. Brasília prepares a formal request, the document moves through departments, and the hacker continues working. The scene sounds like a caricature because every effective caricature merely exaggerates features that already exist.

The most dangerous scenario, however, is far more familiar. Nothing happens. No world war, devastating attack, or sudden collapse interrupts our routine. The submarine is delayed by a few years, the chip industry grows slowly, we continue importing fertilizers, exporting crude oil, buying refined products, and maintaining data on foreign infrastructure. In 2035, some institute publishes a report entitled Challenges to Brazilian Sovereignty 2035 and the government creates a working group to analyze its recommendations. Experts will be invited to a seminar in Brasília, officials will deliver speeches about the urgency of the matter, and there will be PowerPoint. This is the most Brazilian scenario because it preserves our historical specialty. Disaster never arrives with enough force to compel change and vulnerability never disappears sufficiently to stop producing reports.

SOVEREIGNTY IS THE ABILITY TO DEFY SOMEONE AND STILL HAVE LUNCH THE NEXT DAY

For a long time, we taught sovereignty as a legal concept associated with territory, borders, constitutions, flags, and international recognition. All of that remains important, but the twenty-first century has added a brutally simple test. Can a country defy a major power and continue functioning the following morning? Can it plant crops, transport food, process data, operate financial systems, maintain military infrastructure, produce energy, and replace critical components? The answers to these questions reveal more about sovereignty than a hundred speeches delivered in front of flags.

Dependent countries can also make aggressive speeches. They summon ambassadors, publish notes of protest, organize summits, and vote against powerful states in international organizations. The problem begins after the diplomatic reception, when somebody needs to buy fertilizer, replace semiconductors, or contract technological infrastructure. Geopolitics usually begins where the official statement ends and, for that reason, Brazil must treat fertilizers, chips, refining, data, and digital infrastructure as permanent matters of state. Potash reserves require decisions, pre-salt natural gas can become part of a strategy for nitrogen fertilizers, the semiconductor industry needs an ambition compatible with a continental country, and sensitive government data requires infrastructure consistent with its strategic importance. Refining must return to the center of the debate over energy autonomy and strategic projects must survive ministers, presidents, and opinion polls.

This last requirement may be the most difficult because Brazilian politics has lost the ability to imagine time beyond the next electoral cycle. China thinks in decades, the United States thinks in permanent interests, and Russia thinks in spheres of influence. Brasília thinks about next Tuesday's poll and, if the numbers are bad, replaces a minister on Wednesday. No strategic policy can survive an elite whose unit of temporal measurement is voting intention. The future continues to exist after elections, a phenomenon our governments seem to encounter with the same astonishment every four years.

THE GIANT PLUGGED INTO SOMEONE ELSE'S SOCKET

Brazil's tragedy has a particularly cruel feature. We have already demonstrated our capabilities. Embraer demonstrates them, the pre-salt fields demonstrate them, deepwater engineering demonstrates them, agribusiness demonstrates them, and the Navy's nuclear program demonstrates them. Every Brazilian success becomes a witness for the prosecution against our strategic mediocrity because an incapable country could plead incapacity, while we have accumulated far too much evidence to the contrary. We have territory, water, oil, minerals, arable land, energy, engineers, universities, a consumer market, and a privileged geographic position. The list of Brazilian advantages sounds as though it were written by a teenage nationalist after three energy drinks, with the inconvenient difference that it is true. The problem appears when we compare what we inherited with what we built.

Olavo de Carvalho insisted for years that the Brazilian crisis began before party politics and involved the inability of the country's intellectual elite to imagine Brazil on a historical scale. There is something profoundly accurate in that perception. An elite without historical imagination administers a civilization like a condominium manager. It discusses budgets, changes suppliers, fixes leaks, calls meetings, and leaves the next century for the following administration. The result is a nation capable of extracting oil from the pre-salt fields while importing diesel, feeding the planet while depending on foreign fertilizer, and building a nuclear-powered submarine while importing the electronic brain of its infrastructure. These are extraordinary achievements connected by an equally extraordinary absence of strategic continuity.

Perhaps we have confused potential wealth with power for far too long. Natural resources create possibilities and geography offers advantages, but no mountain of minerals organizes an industrial policy by itself and no oil field builds refineries on its own initiative. Sovereignty requires institutions capable of identifying vulnerabilities, establishing priorities, and sustaining them for decades. It also requires an elite that understands the difference between administering a government and building a country. The first task fits inside an electoral term. The second crosses generations.

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Today, Brazil's switches are scattered around the world. Some run through Moscow and Beijing, others through Taiwan and Washington, while many terminate in satellites, servers, and submarine cables whose existence the ordinary citizen will never notice. We remain a giant, and the school map guarantees it with its bright colors and impressive scale. The relevant question has become less patriotic and considerably more unpleasant. When a giant depends on someone else's electrical socket, does its size still represent power, or does it merely increase the size of the machine that someone, somewhere, can switch off?

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