The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Barry Morgan's avatar
Barry Morgan
1d

“An elite without historical imagination …” pretty much sums it up. Why is that so for Brazil?

Vision is a personal and individual trait. Why has visionary leadership not emerged in Brazil and if such leaders Have emerged, why has none yet been able to exercise effective personal power?

Is it intrinsic - because of a “national personality” that frustrates such persons or is it due to explicit intervention by outside interests that have knowingly intervened to keep the muscular giant “down on the farm”.

Without Jeffersons vision of “manifest destiny” USA would not have expanded to cross a continent. Without Lincolns vision of “One Nation Under God” the USA would have fractured into multiple competing nations.

Both or more reasons may be true. “Even paranoics have enemies.”

One visionary leader, practical and politically adept, but seeing 50-100 years ahead, supported by a cadre of focused idealists and accepted by the “national will” can “Make (Brazil) Great …”.

That kind of change might take an actual Act of God but it could begin - any time now!

Thanks for the excellent tutorial! 👏👏👏🙏

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Marco Dias's avatar
Marco Dias
1d

Se a elite escolheu o berço esplêndido e concretou as vias da macroeconomia na dependência externa, a única urgência real e moral que nos resta é tentar aliviar o peso de quem está levando o país nas costas.

Garantir o prato cheio, estender a mão para quem tem fome e buscar a justiça social na base se tornam as únicas batalhas concretas e justificáveis. Se não dá para consertar o motor que eles sabotaram lá em cima, que a gente pelo menos consiga fortalecer o chão de quem está embaixo para que a queda não seja definitiva. No fim das contas, a solidariedade e o olhar atento aos mais vulneráveis são os únicos amortecedores que nos restam contra a gravidade esmagadora desse Brasil acomodado.

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