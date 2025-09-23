Candeloro’s Substack

Peter M Coffey
1d

Think we also have plenty of domestic operatives with the same or quite similar objectives.

Responder
Prof. Fred Nazar
Prof. Fred Nazar
14h

Nothing is what it seems:

https://www.unz.com/runz/israel-charlie-kirk-and-the-911-attacks/

PLEASE help with your comments: what’s your best way to wake-up those who didn’t yet?

The more the awakened, the sooner this nightmare will be over!

What’s your experience about asking for an opinion on the following topics?

Why is food poisoning legal? (Rumsfeld forced the FDA approval of Aspartame/NutraSweet)

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal

Magneto Challenge. 20 sec video opens ANY conversation:

https://odysee.com/@nazar:d/magneto:3

The only known para-magnetic material, injected with only half a cubic millimeter, that reverses polarity, is toxic reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO)! SPIONs can’t reverse polarity and they don’t activate magnetism near body temperature, not below. Also, SPIONs can’t change EMF pollution into DC electricity to power the Bluetooth signal that the haccinated are emitting.

You can check with your own phone that the ungrounded vaxxed are emitting Bluetooth:

https://rumble.com/v1v4du6-bluetruth-scientific-evidence-for-nano-wireless-technology-in-the-vaxxinate.html

Also, every single haxxed on the planet should sue Pfizer and Moderna for deliberately hiding human DNA plasmids in their vaccines, and Pfizer, for injecting an undisclosed carcinogenic monkey virus (SV40) sequence in the clueless biohacked, as officially recognized by Health Canada and Slovakia!

"Sound of Silence" Challenge

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sound-of-silence-challenge

A father gets 20 million dollars from Government? 20 sec video of a baby with vax seizures?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/autism-day-shall-we-celebrate-the

Big Pharma scandals as the norm, not the exception?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/system-failure-ai-exposes-zero-government

PCR-test does not measure sickness and is not suitable for tracing, with up to 90% false positives: PCR-demic?

https://off-guardian.org/2020/12/18/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false-positives

https://rumble.com/v6kevka-understanding-pcr-as-a-diagnostic-test-applications-and-pitfalls.html

Dr. Fauci admitted no scientific basis for social distancing?

https://thefederalist.com/2024/06/04/fauci-admits-there-was-no-scientific-evidence-for-six-foot-social-distancing-rule/

The CDC admitted that masking was useless against COVID?

https://web.archive.org/web/20211230231436/https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/07/26/over-50-scientific-studies-conclude-masks-do-nothing-to-prevent-the-spread-of-illness-so-why-do-people-keep-claiming-they-work/

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-28-cdc-admits-masks-totally-useless-against-covid.html

You’ve been lockdowned for nothing? Johns Hopkins meta-analysis of 18000 studies proved that, and worse, killed people by preventing testing and treatment for cancer and heart:

https://sites.krieger.jhu.edu/iae/files/2022/01/A-Literature-Review-and-Meta-Analysis-of-the-Effects-of-Lockdowns-on-COVID-19-Mortality.pdf

No Health Agency researched the 30+ COVID effective cures, but instead censored and banned the doctors successfully curing COVID? A cure would void the Emergency Use Authorization of the lethal experimental COVID “vaccines”?

http://c19early.com

http://bit.ly/research2000

60 million people killed by the lethal injections? Excess deaths even higher now by the vax-induced thrombosis, myocarditis, cancer and auto-immune pandemics? More casualties than WW1, WW2, and Nam combined:

https://www.thefocalpoints.com/p/covid-19-vaccines-likely-killed-more

https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-americans-died-covid-19-injections-wwi-wwii-vietnam-war-combined/5878034

Is a COVID vax infertility bomb exploding as the haxxed children grow up?

COVID designed as a primer for even worse COVID haccines:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/the-real-covid-timeline

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-vaccine-not-gene-therapy-just

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/what-do-bioweapons-have-to-do-with

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/you-are-anti-haccine

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/us-public-health-emergency-over-infant

10 sec video:

https://odysee.com/@ImpossiblyWackedOutWorld:f/WTC-7-Free-Falling:8

(caveat: pot destroys your brain + “Raises Risk of Heart Attack and Stroke”)

9/11: two "planes", yet 8 towers down. WTC7 imploded, free falling on its footprint, in a controlled demolition. It was out of reach as well as the unblemished Deutsche Bank, which with all 7 World Trade Center towers needed to be rebuilt, not the closer towers not belonging to WTC ...

The “owner” took an insurance policy for the WTC against terrorism, months before, when no one was taking them … he didn’t show up for work on 9/11 … just as his 2 grown up siblings.

The fore-knowledge of the 9/11 event allowed masons to make trillions by shorting the stock exchange: the records were deleted by the SEC so they wouldn't be prosecuted !!!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/911-2-planes-3-towers

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/tucker-carlson-historical-911-was

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/107-911

There's a plan to slow-murder 95% of the global population by 2050… written on the masonic Georgia guide-stones: “Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 … ”:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination

Elections: bought and stolen?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2024-elections-bought-or-stolen

Free 100 redpill movies and documentaries:

(don't miss the 1st one, 10 min at 2x, amazing tool for a discussion):

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/wake-up-videos

- You’ll go nowhere and you’ll be happy:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/2050-youll-go-nowhere-and-youll-be

- US Government: “you are your ID” !

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/boycott-us-biometric-id-deadline

- You are the carbon they want to exterminate:

1. No one denies that man affects the weather, but science disagrees with the official narrative.

Prehistoric data from ice cores proves that temperature rise precedes carbon release in the atmosphere, not the other way around.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/best-scientific-sources-to-debunk

2. There's proof of deliberate geoengineering to increase global temperatures and droughts, and decrease albedo by dissolving clouds with chemtrails and microwaves from satellites, weather radars and 5G.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/satattack

3. Life involves a carbon cycle. A war on carbon is a war on life, causing crop/food scarcity, increase in food prices and famines. Decarbonization is part of the plan to exterminate 95% of us.

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/carbon-reparations

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/climate-deaths

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/killing-me-softly-with-green-songs

4. Why do they want you to drink cockroach milk?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/drink-zee-bugs-cockroach-milk-the

5. Elon's top secret: EVs cause cancer

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/electric-vehicles-cause-cancer

President John Quincy Adams: “Masonry ought forever to be abolished. It is wrong - essentially wrong - a seed of evil, which can never produce any good.”

Satanic Secret Societies for dummies:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/sss-for-dummies

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/not-so-happy-constitution-day

Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent

https://www.coreysdigs.com/global/who-is-they/

The end of money and freedom

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/uncle-sam-altman

LBJ killed JFK for the Federal Reserve, Nam and the Israel A-bomb

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/lbj-killed-jfk

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-was-japan-a-bombed-if-it-was

Weaponization of Justice: no democracy with Freemasonry!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/petition-free-reiner-fuellmich

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/another-proven-conspiracy-steele

Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati

Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald

Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes

Chisholm, father of the WHO’s global pedophilia

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/brock-chisholm-father-of-the-whos

Ex mason Serge Abad-Gallardo:

https://www.ncregister.com/interview/confessions-of-a-former-freemason-officer-converted-to-catholicism

9 SOLUTIONS

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/9-steps-out-of-global-tyranny

HHS Secretary Kennedy: 31 life-death actions you can't put off any longer !

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/dear-bobby-what-is-really-going-on

Please share, not the articles, but the information! The messenger expendable. Saving the free world, is not!

Responder
