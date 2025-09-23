Charlie Kirk, conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on September 10 during a lecture at a Utah university. The tragedy itself quickly morphed into something even darker: raw material for the information warfare waged by Russia, China, and Iran.

The choreography is familiar. Within hours, Moscow-aligned channels pushed conspiracies: Democrats to blame, civil war looming, hidden forces at play. Beijing, ever eager to frame the West as a madhouse in flames, amplified the narrative of endemic American violence. Tehran, never missing the chance, injected its usual venom—anti-Israel and antisemitic tropes.

Nothing new—just the methodical recycling of domestic noise, fed back into the global digital bloodstream. Within a week, foreign state media had mentioned Kirk’s name more than 6,000 times. This wasn’t posthumous solidarity; it was social engineering, probing for cracks and testing how far chaos could spread.

The machinery is tripartite: disinformation (the deliberate lie), misinformation (errors spread by useful fools), and malinformation (truths twisted to wound). The goal is singular: erode trust in institutions and fracture civic identity.

This is no longer propaganda but psychological warfare. It does not aim to persuade but to overload, to destabilize. Kirk’s death became a laboratory of narrative micro-targeting: different stories tailored for conservatives, liberals, or minority groups, each prodded at their most sensitive fault lines.

This is not “fake news.” It is a weapon—every political corpse, literal or figurative, turned into ammunition.

