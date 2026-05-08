Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
1d

So true!! Well said

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1 reply by Marcos Paulo Candeloro
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Robert Moisescu
9h

Prescient analysis..balanced and thoughtful

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