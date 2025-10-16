Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussão sobre este post

Avatar de User
Avatar de Vivian Schlesinger
Vivian Schlesinger
5h

Marijuana was the war weapon in Vietnam, although people still insist that it is not habit forming - despite tons of studies indicating otherwise. We though we'd seen it all. Compared to fentanyl, it was children's play.

Expand full comment
Responder
Compartilhar
Avatar de Moacir Zeitel
Moacir Zeitel
4h

Perfect reality

Expand full comment
Responder
Compartilhar
Mais um comentário...

Nenhuma publicação

© 2025 Marcos Paulo Candeloro
PrivacidadeTermosAviso de coleta
Comece seu SubstackObtenha o App
Substack é o lar da grande cultura