The fentanyl crisis isn’t a public health accident — it’s chemical warfare disguised as commerce. A strategic slow-burn genocide with spreadsheets and shipping containers instead of bombs. Beijing discovered that dependence weakens faster than invasion, and the result is now counted in body bags across America.

China’s denials are pure theater. The same regime that tracks 1.4 billion citizens through an AI-powered social credit system — one that punishes sarcasm on WeChat — insists it can’t control chemical exports from its own ports. The absurdity is almost poetic: omnipotence at home, impotence abroad.

In 2019, under U.S. pressure, Beijing halted direct fentanyl shipments. And what followed? A surge in precursor exports to Mexico. The signature changed, but the poison didn’t. Today, with nitazenes — five times stronger than fentanyl — China’s chemical empire runs under the convenient camouflage of “private companies.”

The myth of “incompetence” is diplomatic cover. This is deliberate policy: the regime knows America’s collapse-by-overdose erodes its workforce, morale, and social fabric. It’s the Opium Wars in reverse — China no longer the victim, but the dealer.

Fentanyl has become the perfect instrument of historical revenge. No need to send troops when addiction and profit do the work. And profit flows freely — laundered through cartels, shell companies, and the dark symbiosis of state capitalism.

Meanwhile, Washington continues to speak the wrong language — moral appeals to a regime fluent only in coercion. Authoritarian systems don’t repent; they calculate.

The West must relearn the oldest rule of geopolitics: the evil tolerated for diplomacy metastasizes through cowardice. The new opium of the world ships by container and clicks through customs with one familiar label:

Made in China.

