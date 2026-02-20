For more than half a century, Noam Chomsky served as the flagship symbolic asset of the global postmodern left: a professor turned into a brand, a name turned into a seal of purity, a signature turned into a safe-conduct pass. Around him, a permanent infrastructure of ghostwriting, translation, and promotion took shape—capable of turning lectures into books, books into dogma, and dogma into simultaneous international prestige. The result was a kind of secular pontificate: Chomsky spoke; the machine canonized.

Olavo de Carvalho (Brazilian philosopher (1947–2022), a conservative writer who became highly influential among Brazil’s right-wing intellectual milieu and was a longstanding critic of leftist academic celebrity) captured the mechanism with cold precision. Chomsky pours out raw material; the prestige industry delivers the finished product.

In January 2026, the Epstein Files introduced the kind of reality that prestige industries typically filter out before it reaches the public: documents. More than 3,800 emails involving Chomsky surfaced, and the material sketches a pattern of proximity that dissolves any hagiography.

Chomsky appears to have flown repeatedly on the Lolita Express. He stayed at Epstein’s residences in Manhattan and Paris. He expressed repeated interest in visiting Little St. James. His wife Valeria, a Brazilian translator, referred to Epstein as a very dear friend. Epstein made at least twenty financial transfers into funds for Chomsky’s grandchildren. Chomsky’s children reportedly revolted upon discovering that their father sought to appoint Epstein’s right-hand man to the family trust’s board. An undated letter attributed to Chomsky describes Epstein as a highly valued friend and treats regular contact as a valuable experience.

That sequence produces a specific effect: it moves the relationship from the realm of coincidence into the realm of the circle. Celebrities cross paths; circles convene.

When The Wall Street Journal confronted Chomsky, the response exposed the kind of privilege his work always claimed to challenge: it’s none of your business—nobody’s. The man who built a career demanding institutional transparency answered with aristocratic privacy, the universal argument of those with enough reputation to avoid explaining themselves.

The most revealing piece appears in February 2019. The Miami Herald had already located more than sixty women with abuse allegations involving Epstein. In that context, Epstein approached Chomsky for guidance on dealing with the press. The professor returned a containment script: ignore it. Treat the moral climate as hysteria. Suggest that any public response would trigger a wave of attacks - some, he implied, from attention-seekers and implausible accusers. The central line, as reported by The Telegraph, crystallizes the inversion: hysteria about the abuse of women had supposedly reached the point where even questioning an accusation became a crime worse than murder. The author of Manufacturing Consent, in practice, offering crisis-management counsel to a trafficker of minors.

A grotesque detail closes the circle. When someone published an anonymous online article defending Epstein (text that appears, on its face, to have been planted) Chomsky responded enthusiastically, calling it powerful and convincing, while again recommending the strategy of erasure and advising Epstein to avoid attracting media attention.

The contrast with Norman Finkelstein is singular. In 2015, when someone tried to connect him to Epstein, Finkelstein answered by calling Epstein a pedophile and demanding the death penalty. An academic with a fraction of Chomsky’s symbolic stature made the basic gesture any person with a functioning moral compass would make: he named the thing by its name.

Olavo had anticipated the diagnosis. He called Chomsky a monster of mendacity capable of offering apologetics for Pol Pot’s regime at the height of the slaughter of two million civilians, and he recorded the psychological rule that explains the entire trick: the most cynical and brutal find it easiest to wear the mantle of moral authority.

Valeria tried to soften the impact with a good-faith thesis: Epstein, she suggested, built a manipulative narrative that Noam accepted. It borders on comedy. The founder of a theory about media manipulation allegedly fell captive to the narrative of a financier convicted for sex crimes against minors.

The chronology, however, crushes the alibi. The Miami Herald published its investigation in November 2018. The February 2019 email already belongs to a world in which the victims exist, have been found, and have faces.

Chomsky’s work revolves around a single axis: power corrupts language, and corrupted language covers up the crimes of power.

In the end, that is precisely the mechanism that played out. Language served to dampen the horror surrounding an influential friend. Moral relativism, repeated for decades as intellectual sophistication, surfaced as a practical instrument to keep the aura intact and the reputation shielded.

Olavo was right once again. Epstein was the signal.

And anyone who still treats this as an accident may have read Chomsky long enough to unlearn how to recognize real people.

Compartilhar