The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
2h

Excellent. Thank you.

One of the minor ironies of history is that the inhabitants of the present-day Baltic States, who affect to hate modern Russia so much, were major beneficiaries of the USSR’s privatized agriculture sector. Though in fairness their peculiar hatred of Russia isn’t just a Nazi thing. It actually dates back at least as far as Bismarck, who treated their spoiled-child fellow-German secessionist aspirations with open contempt.

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