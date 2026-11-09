The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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FRANCISCO BARRETO DE SOUZA's avatar
FRANCISCO BARRETO DE SOUZA
2d

A ignorância não só permeia, mas vai a fundo com esse tipo de comentário. Triste acreditar em comunistas e capitalistas selvagens

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