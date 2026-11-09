In the textbooks, and in the mind of the credentialed semi-illiteracy that populates our universities, the difference between capitalism and communism comes down to a mode of production. It is a question of who owns the means of production: private hands on one side, the state on the other.

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This schoolbook definition is so comfortable that even communism's opponents repeat it without realizing they are reciting the enemy's catechism. That is exactly what Gramsci would call hegemony, said with the smile of someone who won without firing a shot.

As it happens, total nationalization of the economy has never existed and never will, because it is a plain economic impossibility. Ludwig von Mises demonstrated as much in 1920, and the communists, after a few feeble tantrums, never managed to refute him.

Now, if real communism lives quite comfortably alongside private capital, then the so-called collective ownership of the means of production was never more than a carrot dangled before the donkey, a hypnotic pretext for mobilizing the militants toward a paradise postponed forever and ever.

For that very reason, in every communist regime in history a considerable slice of the economy remained in private hands. At first it stayed underground, tolerated by governments that knew everything would collapse without it. Later it operated openly, under the name of perestroika or some other euphemism of the moment.

Broadly speaking, these regimes always gave up on the economy, which by nature is untameable, and concentrated on whatever lets itself be controlled with little effort: parties, the press, schools, religion and cultural institutions. Master half a dozen channels and you master the whole society without ever having to set the price of a bread roll.

Hence betraying its promises is the very condition of the program's survival, a feature of the design from the start. That same slippery character fools the businessman, dear reader. He lives off the economy and thinks through the economy, so he ends up buying the Marxist thesis that everything is decided in the mode of production. He concludes that, as long as he can turn a profit, communism remains a vague and distant threat.

Meanwhile the state keeps occupying culture, politics and civil society, until the only freedom left is the freedom to make money. That holds only while the fellow behaves like a good boy and does not dare use his money to buy other freedoms, because at the first opinion of his own someone will remind him, with all due courtesy, that his company is a provisional, revocable concession.

Olavo de Carvalho wrote this in 2014, when nearly everyone still believed the danger lay in the balance sheets of state-owned companies. The more seasoned communists chuckled quietly at anyone who imagined them interested in factories, since their target was always brains, hearts and habits. And by all appearances, they already have them.

Olavo de Carvalho

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