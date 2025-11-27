There are crimes that should completely redefine our understanding of accountability.

Anthony Fauci’s funding of gain-of-function research wasn’t bad science—it was the deliberate manufacture of global pandemic risk. And no one has paid a price for it.

Gain-of-Function: The Euphemism That Hides the Unthinkable

“Gain-of-function” is a sanitized technical phrase for something deeply disturbing: scientists deliberately engineering pathogens to make them more lethal, more transmissible, or both.

This is not research to understand viruses as they exist in nature—it is the active creation of “super-viruses” that have never existed before.

In 2015, virologists led by Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina built a chimeric coronavirus: they took the backbone of the original SARS virus and attached the spike protein from a bat coronavirus collected in China. In the lab, this man-made hybrid efficiently infected human cells and made mice severely ill.

The official justification? Pandemic preparedness.

By creating hypothetical high-risk viruses in advance, scientists claimed they could develop vaccines before such viruses ever emerged naturally. The argument sounds logical—until you realize they were manufacturing the very risk they claimed to be guarding against.

Baric had pioneered reverse-genetics techniques that allowed researchers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to engineer coronaviruses with altered functions. As early as 2003, his team demonstrated the ability to synthesize entire coronaviruses from scratch. Those techniques were later shared with Wuhan.

In plain language:

American scientists, funded by the federal government, developed the capability to create dangerous synthetic coronaviruses—and then transferred that technology to a Chinese lab.

The Forbidden Collaboration During the Moratorium

In 2014, after a series of high-profile lab accidents, the Obama administration imposed a moratorium on gain-of-function research. The Cambridge Working Group—a consortium of leading scientists—warned that “experiments that create potential pandemic pathogens should be curtailed.”

During the moratorium (2014–2017), with Fauci’s approval, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) continued funneling money to Wuhan researchers through the EcoHealth Alliance, effectively bypassing the ban.

While a federal moratorium was in place, Fauci kept funding prohibited research through a third-party cut-out.

In 2015, Baric and Wuhan’s Shi Zhengli published a Nature Medicine paper describing their chimeric virus with a bat-coronavirus spike protein. Virologist Simon Wain-Hobson warned: “If the virus escaped, nobody could predict the trajectory.”

In 2018, hybrid viruses showed viral growth in mice 10,000 times higher than the original strain. EcoHealth neither halted the work nor immediately notified NIH as required.

Ten thousand times more virulent. And no one stopped it.

In 2019, with Fauci’s support, NIH committed $7.4 million to research that included gain-of-function work in Wuhan.

2019–2020: A novel coronavirus emerges in Wuhan. More than seven million people die worldwide.

Fauci’s Lies to Congress

In May 2021, Senator Rand Paul asked Fauci whether NIH had funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan. Fauci testified under oath:

“The NIH has not ever and does not now fund gain-of-function research in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.”

That statement was demonstrably false.

Documents later obtained by The Intercept show that both Wuhan and EcoHealth were conducting research the U.S. government defines as “gain-of-function research of concern.” Richard Ebright, Rutgers professor, stated:

“The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director and NIAID Director that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research in Wuhan are untrue.”

In May 2024, NIH Acting Director Lawrence Tabak explicitly contradicted Fauci, admitting that NIH had indeed funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan via EcoHealth.

When asked, “Did NIH fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology?”, Tabak replied: “If you’re talking about the generic term, yes, we did.”

Fauci lied. Repeatedly. Under oath. To Congress.

The CIA Connection: Emails That Change Everything

Emails released after years of pressure from Senator Rand Paul reveal that the U.S. Intelligence Community held regular meetings with Ralph Baric starting no later than 2015.

The CIA discussed “coronavirus evolution and potential human adaptation” with Baric. These meetings occurred quarterly.

Why was the CIA meeting with a coronavirus expert?

Because gain-of-function is dual-use research—with obvious bioweapon applications.

Timeline of Key Events

2015: Quarterly CIA–Baric meetings on coronavirus adaptation.

2019–2020: CIA asset at Wuhan reportedly observed a lab accident infecting researchers.

Spring 2020: CIA allegedly offered monetary incentives to analysts to bury lab-origin conclusions.

2020: Fauci held off-the-books meetings at CIA HQ to shape the investigation.

2021: DoD scientists amassed evidence of a lab leak; DNI Avril Haines blocked its presentation.

This is not conspiracy theory. It is documented conspiracy.

Why Hasn’t Fauci Been Punished?

A single bureaucrat:

* Funded dangerous research in a Chinese lab

* Continued that funding during a federal moratorium

* Mismanaged taxpayer dollars

* Lied to Congress under oath

* Held secret CIA meetings

* Suppressed alternative treatments

* Pushed untested mandates while censoring dissent

Any ordinary citizen would face prosecution. But Fauci? He retired with a full federal pension and continues to appear as a respected expert.

Why? Because Fauci is the system.

A system where unelected officials control billions, public health agencies serve Big Pharma, and accountability is a fiction. Punishing Fauci would require admitting:

* NIH, NIAID, CDC, and FDA failed catastrophically—or worse.

* The Intelligence Community was involved in bioweapons-adjacent research.

* Elite institutions created pandemic-capable pathogens with taxpayer money.

No one in power wants to admit this.

Accident or Operation?

Two possibilities—both terrifying:

1. Criminal Incompetence

Scientists funded by Fauci created dangerous viruses in an inadequate lab; a leak occurred; the cover-up was massive.

2. Deliberate Operation

A pandemic option was already in the national-security playbook. The collaboration with Wuhan produced a pathogen that enabled:

* Lockdowns in 194 countries

* Mass censorship

* Vaccine passports

* Suspension of civil liberties

The first possibility is disastrous.

The second is apocalyptic.

But here’s what we know:

The response was orchestrated.

The suppression was systematic.

The incentives were intentional.

The lies were deliberate.

This was not incompetence. It was an architecture of deception.

Impunity as Policy

When:

* federal moratoriums are circumvented,

* lies to Congress have no consequences,

* pandemic-capable pathogens are engineered with public funds,

* the CIA collaborates on “human adaptation” of coronaviruses,

* millions die with no accountability—

We are not seeing failure. We are seeing design.

Fauci’s impunity sends a message:

The Deep State can do anything and never face consequences.

Holding Fauci accountable would require examining the whole system—from NIH to CIA. And that truth is too destabilizing for the ruling class to allow.

So:

Fauci sleeps peacefully. Baric keeps publishing. The CIA stays in the shadows. No one is punished.

And unless there is real accountability—subpoenas, testimony, declassification, prosecutions—

This will happen again.

Because impunity doesn’t just allow crime.

It guarantees it.

