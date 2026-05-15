There is something almost grotesque about the way revelations involving the CIA are now absorbed into the Western imagination without producing any concrete consequence.

The ritual has become predictable. A whistleblower appears. Partially declassified documents surface. The U.S. Senate stages hearings. The press performs outrage for a few days. Experts flood television repeating words like “accountability,” “institutional threat,” and “transparency.” Then the story evaporates. The apparatus remains untouched.

This time the central figure is James Erdman III, a CIA veteran who publicly accused the agency of concealing documents, manipulating investigations into the origins of Covid, illegally monitoring internal teams, and politically interfering in the production of intelligence assessments.

But the episode involving Tulsi Gabbard reveals something even deeper. According to testimony presented before the Senate, individuals linked to the CIA removed roughly forty boxes containing documents related to the assassination of John F. Kennedy and the MKUltra program from facilities connected to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence during the federal government shutdown. The files were allegedly taken from the National Reconnaissance Office and never returned to ODNI control. Senator Luna is now threatening subpoenas to force their recovery.

The real issue is not the missing documents themselves. It is the power structure exposed by the event.

Tulsi Gabbard occupies a position appointed by an elected administration. In theory, the intelligence community answers to the civilian authority she represents. In practice, permanent operators within the apparatus functioned above the authority of the state itself.

Imagine the inverse scenario. A Trump-appointed official enters CIA facilities, removes classified files, and blocks agency access to its own archives. The American media establishment would instantly frame the event as an attempted institutional coup. In the current case, the dominant response has been bureaucratic silence.

Perhaps because the true scandal is no longer the abuse itself, but the fact that abuse no longer shocks anyone.

For decades, the public was trained to treat the phrase “deep state” as paranoid fiction. Something belonging to low-budget thrillers, fringe internet forums, or unstable conspiracy culture. The term itself became an object of ridicule.

Reality, however, was always less cinematic and far more administrative. The deep state never operated as a secret cabal gathered in underground rooms plotting world domination. It functions as the operational continuity of power itself. A permanent layer of bureaucrats, intelligence operatives, military contractors, financial interests, think tanks, and administrative structures that survive elections, governments, and political parties.

Presidents change. The apparatus does not. That is exactly what Donald Trump encountered upon entering the White House in 2017. The reaction of the American establishment to his victory resembled less a political disagreement and more an immune response. Russiagate, selective intelligence leaks, internal sabotage, the Steele dossier temporarily elevated into official truth, none of it represented an accidental malfunction. It was the system behaving exactly as designed when confronted with an unpredictable disruption.

Many still insist on treating these episodes as isolated distortions. The illusion survives because people continue believing the problem lies in the corruption of the model itself. The more uncomfortable possibility is that the model was designed precisely to limit popular interference in permanent structures of power.

Modern liberal democracy offers citizens enough participation to preserve the psychological sensation of legitimacy, while denying them meaningful influence over the mechanisms that actually govern society. The public elects temporary administrators. It does not elect the system surrounding them.

The pandemic accelerated this process dramatically. Within months, censorship of doctors became acceptable. Algorithms were manipulated. Digital platforms were pressured. Professional reputations were destroyed. Artificial consensus was manufactured in real time under the language of collective safety. The most remarkable aspect was not the speed of the process, but the ease with which it was normalized.

Covid became a laboratory for technocratic governance. The ideal citizen of the twenty-first century is not merely obedient. He is cognitively outsourced. A person incapable of distinguishing truth from institutional approval. Someone who no longer asks whether information corresponds to reality, but whether authorized structures approved it.

Within this environment, the whistleblower serves a curious purpose. He appears to threaten the system while often reinforcing it. Controlled disclosure produces catharsis without rupture. The public feels that “the truth came out,” the media performs its ritual outrage, and the apparatus continues functioning uninterrupted.

That happened with MKUltra. It happened with Snowden. It happened with Assange. It happened with NSA surveillance. It happened with the Twitter Files. It will happen again now.

The machine learned how to survive scandal. Perhaps this represents the most sophisticated stage of modern democracies. Not the explicit censorship of twentieth-century ideological regimes, but something far more effective: a system where truth may emerge, provided it emerges too late, too fragmented, and too incapable of producing consequences.

Modern man lives buried beneath revelations without effect. Electoral manipulation. Illegal surveillance. Scientific corruption. Psychological warfare. Institutionalized pedophilia. Domestic espionage. Intelligence leaks.

Everything feels important. Therefore nothing truly feels important. The final irony may be the most elegant of all.

The same institutions that spent years dismissing any reference to the deep state as “conspiracy theory” now publicly acknowledge practices that, only a few years ago, would have resulted in immediate digital censorship for any ordinary citizen.

But it no longer matters.

The system achieves its final victory when even truth itself loses the ability to provoke reaction.

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