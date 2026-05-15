Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Jim hadley's avatar
Jim hadley
2d

The average citizen feels powerless and afraid of incarceration if an objection is strongly expressed.

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Sam Stephens 💗's avatar
Sam Stephens 💗
2d

Brilliant piece!

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1 reply by Marcos Paulo Candeloro
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