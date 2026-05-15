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Empires endure corruption for centuries with the casual ease of someone tolerating a difficult relative at Christmas dinner. Rome lived with it. Venice turned it into an art of governance. Washington practiced it from the republic's earliest days, without excessive moral embarrassment. What corrodes a civilization is not the deviation, but the moment when the deviation ceases to be a deviation and becomes the system's own operating logic, the silent background assumption that nobody questions anymore because everyone has already internalized it as necessary normalcy.

The testimony of agent James Erdman before Congress suggests we have arrived precisely at that point. This is not another bureaucratic dispute about the virus's origins or about who said what in which classified emails. What emerges from the testimony is something of an altogether different magnitude: an intelligence apparatus that appears to have acquired sufficient autonomy to operate above the president, above Congress, above the very idea of democratic oversight. A state within the state, but without the conspiratorial elegance of cheap films. Something far more prosaic and, for that reason, far more unsettling.

For decades, broadly speaking, Hollywood sold the world the pedagogical fantasy that the CIA was composed of patriots sacrificing their youth in defense of liberal democracy, hunting caricature dictators across the Middle East and malevolent Soviets hiding in frozen bunkers. Jason Bourne running through the streets of Paris. Jack Ryan saving the West from itself. Flags rippling in the background while some virtuous bureaucrat protected our institutions from the enemies that liberty inevitably generates. The myth was comforting and worked reasonably well while the enemy remained external and geographically locatable.

Then came the pandemic, and the myth collapsed with the elegance of a rusted scaffold.

What Erdman's testimony paints, in almost grotesque strokes, is a portrait of the contemporary administrative state at full maturity. Scientists marginalized. Analysts pressured to produce the correct conclusions, in the sense the reader imagines. Investigations sabotaged. Illegal surveillance conducted against investigators authorized by the presidency itself. JFK and MKUltra files quietly withdrawn from the declassification process, as though someone had done a last-minute tidying before company arrived. What emerges is not exactly a conspiracy of thriller villains, but something more banal and more terrifying: an institutional logic that has become entirely self-referential and impervious to external correction.

The old American premise held that intelligence agencies existed to defend the national state, which existed to defend citizens, who in turn elected representatives to oversee the whole arrangement. A chain of accountability that, if it never functioned perfectly, at least functioned as a regulatory fiction. The new logic, my friend, is different. The apparatus exists to defend itself. The country has become, broadly speaking, an administrative footnote.

This is not an accidental degeneration. It is the predictable consequence of the marriage between permanent bureaucracy, the pharmaceutical industry, the national security complex, and scientific technocracy. A hybrid creature that was born in the rubble of September 11th, grew through the War on Terror, and reached its maturity during the pandemic. A structure that fuses laboratories, intelligence agencies, universities, military contracts, technology platforms, and sanitary organizations into a single self-sufficient ecosystem that is virtually impermeable to external control. The epidemiologist became a political operator. The journalist became the regime's psychological arm. The censor acquired the euphemism of information integrity specialist. And the ordinary citizen was converted into an object of behavioral engineering, without anyone having asked permission for the operation.

Anthony Fauci is perhaps the most precise symbolic figure of this historical period. Not because he is a thriller's evil genius, but precisely because he is not. The Fauci phenomenon is more banal and more revealing than any literary villainy. He embodies the post-democratic bureaucrat in its purest form: the man who accumulates sufficient institutional influence to outlast governments, shape global narratives, interfere in intelligence communities, and appear simultaneously on television with the serene composure of someone performing a strictly technical duty, agenda-free, ambition-free, historyless. The psychological trick works because a substantial portion of the American public still imagines living in the nineteen-nineties, in a world where Congress oversees, agencies obey, scientists pursue truth, and journalists investigate power with something approaching priestly devotion.

The world, however, changed its operating code without announcement.

Institutions no longer exist to fulfill their original function, that one described in constitutional law textbooks with the bound seriousness that impresses first-year students. They exist to preserve institutional legitimacy. Truth has become a secondary variable; the central objective is now the maintenance of narrative stability. This is why any dissent during the pandemic received the treatment reserved for public order threats. Doctors censored. Researchers reputationally destroyed with the precision of those who know the process intimately. Platforms coordinating removals. Agencies pressuring private companies in an arrangement that liberalism's enthusiasts prefer not to name with precision, because naming it with precision would be too embarrassing. The regime discovered that informational control is far more efficient than explicit repression, and aesthetically superior besides. Brutality shames. A managed narrative does not.

Liberal democracy has entered, dear reader, a phase of sophisticated self-parody. It preserves intact all the external symbols of freedom while methodically hollowing out the real mechanisms of popular control. Elections remain. Parties remain. Televised debates remain. But the effectively decisive nucleus has migrated to permanent, technical, opaque structures that are practically unreachable by the citizen who pays his taxes and believes, with the faith of someone who has lit a candle, that he participates in some meaningful way in his own governance.

The most fascinating thing is to observe how much of the intellectual elite still reacts to all of this with an ingenuousness of almost liturgical appearance. Any suspicion about intelligence agencies is immediately classified as conspiracy theory, a term that was, it is worth remembering, coined by intelligence structures precisely to delegitimize inconvenient questioning in the wake of Kennedy's assassination. The system produces the official narrative. The system defines the boundaries of acceptable debate. The system accuses of paranoia those who perceive the operation. And the system still presents itself as democracy's most faithful guardian. It is a work of fiction with realist pretensions, and the continuation of its chapters depends on the audience failing to recognize the genre of the book they are reading.

The most significant revelation in Erdman's testimony may not lie in the specific accusations about Covid, about Fauci, or about the MKUltra files. The central point is elsewhere: the deep state has ceased to be a marginal abstraction and become a plausible analytical hypothesis at the center of American political debate. And that, broadly speaking, changes everything.

Empires survive as long as their populations believe the system can be corrected from within, that the next election will resolve it, that the next parliamentary commission will investigate, that the next generation of leaders will restore what was lost. The moment citizens begin to suspect that nobody really controls the apparatus, that the apparatus is the sovereign itself and the elected are its constitutional decoration, that moment marks the beginning of a civilizational crisis of another order entirely. The Soviet Union entered economic collapse long after it had entered psychological collapse. Americans may be beginning to discover, with the characteristic slowness of those who prefer not to believe what they already know, that the sequence may not be different this time. Chesterton observed that the madman is not the one who has lost his reason, but the one who has lost everything except his reason. An apparatus that reasons perfectly in service of its own perpetuation, with no remainder of the purpose that once justified its existence, is something the old Englishman would have recognized at once.