The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Daniel Kenneth's avatar
Daniel Kenneth
4d

Hmmm

So thoughts provoking

The world is changing real fast and the truth is out there, but most are ignorant of it or to say they don't want to believe it.

A good read.

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Guy Vantresca's avatar
Guy Vantresca
4d

Another reason Fauci convinced the audience of his (fake) sincerity, his Brooklyn accent. He came from Bensonhurst, next door to my old 'hood, Bay Ridge. When one enters that institutional ladder-climbing menagerie, one loses such quaint dialects and adapts the North East established professional voice. I did, he didn't. Kept that "Saturday Night Fever" brogue and used it the way Jimmy Stewart did with his rural drawl " Aw shucks, ma'am, I didn't mean to kill millions of folks".

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