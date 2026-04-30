Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
A concerned citizen's avatar
A concerned citizen
13h

The tyrannical tyrant trumpet must be stopped before he sinks our ship

Reply
Share
2 replies by Marcos Paulo Candeloro and others
Heather's avatar
Heather
13h

Thank you. Precise and to the point.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Marcos Paulo Candeloro
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture