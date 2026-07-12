The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
4d

I would add the rather elegant mirror image of the USA, whose shortages are in heavy/sour crude; whereas Russia’s are in light/sweet crude.

This is also about more than simple supply. Part of the problem for both is also the configuration of refineries. It’s easy, cheap, and fast to repair refineries; but reconfiguring them to process the opposite type is slow and expensive. So the strategic issue for strikes is not how many refineries you target - but which refineries; and whether you can keep targeting the same ones.

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Owen Anderson's avatar
Owen Anderson
4d

“Paul Craig Roberts, American polemicist veteran who built a reputation denouncing Washington's hegemony and openly sympathizing with Moscow's reasons, now asks in exasperation why a first-rate military power cannot defeat in four and a half years an adversary he himself classifies as third-rate.”

Maybe because US/NATO forces triggered the Maidan coup in 2014, and ever since have used Ukraine as a springboard to destabilize Russia and any other country in the Global South which strives to build an economic system alternative to Western hegemony?

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