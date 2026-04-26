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NxumaloVelenkosini's avatar
NxumaloVelenkosini
5h

Yes that's good to learning deeper you can helpful for get ideas for each sentence I have great idea

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Gladiator's avatar
Gladiator
2h

Definitely brings insight/ deeper understanding into the phrases shadow gov and deep state. This revelation enhances our comprehension of just how entrenched and controlling these NWO/ OWG demons are in governments around the world. And those who learn too much, and try to expose the demonic rot, are branded, targeted, and offed as need be.

So where does Trump stand on this? He calls it a distration. He was an Epstein acquaintance, as are so many, but also an exposer. He also publicly professes faith in God so repentant.

And Epstein, just a mole, conduit, and fall guy for the shadow gov. He admits working for the Roth and Rock crowd Obvious by his connections and blackmail of the controlling class.

Some politicians have questioned the beast system but run into the tentacles seeing full disclosure is impossible due to reduction, coverup manipulation, and fear of tracking/retaliation, as this article reveals.

So my mind keeps going back to the meeting between Gates (a NWO schill) and Trump immediately after his election. Transcript please. How about ' you go after me, and the system, and I bring you down' type conversation. Seems feasible as no action against Gates etc. has materialized and they do take out people like C. Kirk, Kennedy, MLK Jr, almost Reagan/ Trump who have challenged their demonic world system. Then we have the politicians who huff and puff, create a fasade, a puppet show, question briefly for theatre, and comply or disappear or just enjoy the pampered/ protected life style (no outrage over 22? trillion missing on the books.) Political science anyone?

A later statement made by ? - something like' if this is exposed the whole system collapses' , is telling. Orwelle was prophetic, well sorta. Just a take off on the book of Revelation . Bottom line, , if we don't see behind the curtain, then Todo is smarter than us, and the system

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