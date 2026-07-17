The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Alejandro Acosta's avatar
Alejandro Acosta
4d

“The Epstein Files”: the epitome of the “Wicked Web We Weave”. How evil is truly that slippery slope of egoistic/hedonistic satiation.

He, and many others, were/are operating with “no moral restraint”, let alone legal restraint.

Thanks for this elucidation.

IC XC NIKA

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Ronin's avatar
Ronin
4dEdited

The new Colombian president plans to open an Israel embassy. This in addition to talk stateside (US) of merging the Israeli and US militaries….

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