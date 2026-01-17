Why doesn't the contemporary left threaten the establishment it swore to fight? Because it is the establishment.

There's a dirty secret in Western intellectual history that both the left and the right prefer to ignore: the modern identity-obsessed left—the one fixated on pronouns, microaggressions, and corporate "social justice"—wasn't born from Marx, Lenin, or Trotsky. It was born from a deliberate CIA program designed to neutralize real socialism and replace it with a harmless simulacrum.

Between 1950 and 1967, the Central Intelligence Agency operated the Congress for Cultural Freedom (CCF), one of the most sophisticated cultural warfare operations in history. The objective was simple and brilliant: capture the revolutionary energy of the Western left and redirect it inward, transforming potential agents of structural change into professionals of individual introspection. While the right raves about imaginary "cultural Marxism," the real conspiracy happened right under their noses—and it came from Langley, Virginia, not Moscow.

The CCF funded literary magazines, art festivals, academic programs, and intellectual movements throughout the Western world. It promoted avant-garde composers like Arnold Schoenberg and abstract expressionist painters like Jackson Pollock. Not because the CIA had developed refined taste for modern art, but because this art represented "individual freedom" against Soviet socialist realism. The subliminal message was clear: revolutionize your consciousness, not society. Paint in abstractions, not on barricades.

The cunning of the operation lay in its sophistication. The CIA didn't fund conservatives banging pots against communism. It funded anti-communist leftists, disillusioned socialists, repentant Trotskyists, progressive intellectuals who spoke the language of revolution while draining it of material content. They understood perfectly the difference between a left that threatens private property and one that questions "cultural hegemony." One needed to be destroyed. The other could be cultivated.

In 1967, the New York Times and Ramparts magazine exposed the CIA's funding of the CCF. A monumental scandal. Heads rolled. The program was officially terminated. And then something extraordinary happened: the program continued, it just changed addresses.

The money that once flowed directly from Langley began flowing through private "philanthropic" foundations like the Ford Foundation. The strategy evolved. Instead of funding cultural movements external to academia, these foundations began pressuring universities to institutionalize radical ideas. No more revolution in the streets—revolution in the humanities departments. No more seizure of state power—seizure of symbolic power. No more class struggle—identity politics.

The result was the academization of radicalism. Ideas that should have threatened the system were domesticated into university disciplines, bureaucratized into ethnic and gender studies departments, professionalized into careers of institutional "activism." The revolutionary energy of 1968 wasn't repressed—it was absorbed, processed, and returned as harmless critical theory and NGOs funded by billionaires.

George Soros invented nothing. He simply read the manual left behind by the CIA and the Ford Foundation and applied it on a global scale through the Open Society Foundation. The strategy is dual and revealing:

In the West, the OSF channels radical energy into existing institutions, creating what we might call "reformist inertia." It funds movements like Occupy Wall Street and Black Lives Matter not to destroy them, but to ensure their demands remain within the acceptable limits of progressive capitalism. Don't question Goldman Sachs—question whether Goldman Sachs has enough Black people on its board.

Outside the West, especially in the former Soviet bloc and developing nations, the same OSF funds the construction of parallel institutions that will eventually replace and capture state institutions. NGOs that "promote democracy" while facilitating the entry of global financial capital. It's the old CIA playbook in new packaging.

Woke ideology became, in the 1990s and 2000s, the ideology of choice for the "extreme center" precisely because of its depoliticizing nature. It mobilizes moral outrage without threatening economic power structures. Better still, it serves as ideological cover for Western imperialism against "socially conservative" countries like Russia, Iran, and China. How many wars have been sold to progressive audiences in the name of "human rights"?

The final result of this decades-long operation is a Western left that not only failed in its historical mission but became actively reactionary on fundamental issues. Environmental movements funded by billionaires push for "net zero" policies that effectively prevent the industrialization of peripheral nations—green neocolonialism. Corporate "social justice" movements ensure that Amazon and BlackRock have the correct "diversity and inclusion" badges while consolidating global monopolies.

The left that should have been internationalist became a vehicle for Western chauvinism. The left that should have questioned monopoly capital became its most efficient spokesperson. The left that should have fought for material redistribution fights for symbolic recognition. And none of this happened by accident or betrayal—it was the predictable result of a deliberate program of intellectual capture.

The contemporary crisis of the Western left cannot be understood without this history. It's about understanding how legitimate critiques were processed, bureaucratized, and instrumentalized to serve exactly the interests they should have contested.

Gramsci wrote about the importance of the "war of position"—the long march through the institutions. What he didn't foresee was that this march would be funded by the very guardians of those institutions, transforming revolutionaries into system administrators. Tocqueville warned of the soft despotism that governs through seduction, not repression. The CIA read Tocqueville.

The question for the left is no longer "how to seize power" but "how to regain its own autonomy." As long as its agenda is defined by billionaire foundations, its tactics approved by corporate compliance departments, and its victories measured in symbolic representation rather than material redistribution, it will remain exactly what the CIA always wanted it to be: a spectacle of opposition that legitimizes the system by pretending to contest it.

Deixe um comentário

The left that the CIA invented is dying, not because the right defeated it, but because it fulfilled its function: neutralizing real socialism by replacing it with a harmless simulacrum. The next economic crisis—and it will come—will force choices that no amount of post-structuralist theory or identity politics can postpone.

The CIA won the Cold War not by destroying the left, but by transforming it in its own image. In attempting to contain Soviet communism through cultural manipulation, American intelligence agencies created something potentially more corrosive to Western civilization: a movement that corrodes the moral and institutional foundations of society itself, while simultaneously sterilizing any opposition to the economic establishment.

This is man's fate throughout history: attempting to remedy a single problem and, in the process, creating multiple new ones. The architects of the Congress for Cultural Freedom believed they were saving the West from totalitarianism. They did not imagine they were planting the seeds of a cultural degeneration that would render their own institutions unrecognizable. They fought Soviet materialism with radical individualism and reaped postmodern nihilism. They neutralized class struggle with identity politics and produced unprecedented social fragmentation.

Burke already warned that precipitous reforms generate unpredictable consequences. The CIA's intervention in the intellectual ecology of the left demonstrates that this applies to counter-revolutions as well: by artificially manipulating the ideological environment, we alter the entire ecosystem of ideas in ways we cannot control. The price of victory over communism was the creation of a Western culture incapable of defending itself, of reproducing itself, or even of defining itself—a civilization that learned so well to question its own foundations that it forgot how to affirm anything.

History has no greater irony than this: the operation designed to preserve Western liberty generated a culture that can no longer articulate why liberty matters.