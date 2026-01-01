Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussão sobre este post

Avatar de User
Avatar de Gail Shields
Gail Shields
3d

It is essential to stay informed of all such movements!

Ver comentário completo
Responder
Compartilhar
Avatar de LoveIsCourage
LoveIsCourage
3d

I’m not moved by this post at all. Sounds like it’s just fulfilling the iron law of confession through projection. The author is apparently getting on just fine with the globalist CommuFascist attacks on language, culture, Christianity, farming and freedom and etc.

Ver comentário completo
Responder
Compartilhar
1 resposta de Marcos Paulo Candeloro
8 comentários a mais...

Nenhuma publicação

Pronto para mais?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacidadeTermosAviso de coleta
Comece seu SubstackObtenha o App
Substack é o lar da grande cultura