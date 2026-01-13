January 13, 2026.

​Scott Adams is gone. The man who, with simple strokes and surgical irony, stripped bare the bureaucratic soul of the modern West, has laid down his pen.

​He was the one who humiliated the arrogance of the pundit class in 2016. By predicting Trump’s victory through the lens of the "Master Persuader," he proved that the world is moved by visceral imagery, not by the spreadsheets of technocrats. More than that, he diagnosed the collapse of our social fabric with the "Two Movies on One Screen" theory, forcing us to understand that the culture war is not a debate over facts, but a collision of irreconcilable, parallel realities.

​But perhaps his greatest lesson came at the very end. The supreme skeptic—the man who viewed religion merely as a "User Interface" for reality—finally surrendered. His late conversion to Christianity was not a weakness, but the logical conclusion of a mind that, after dissecting the code of "The Simulation" for so long, realized there had to be a Programmer. Facing the abyss, the cold analyst found the limits of human reason and had the courage to take the leap that logic alone cannot clear.

​The world is a little grayer today, and infinitely safer for hypocrites. Your morning coffee has lost its usual clarity. But the legacy remains: the ability to see the wires behind the theater, and the reminder that, in the end, even the most rational among us needs something beyond matter.

​Rest well, Scott. You drew reality better than they could hide it—and now, finally, you meet the Author of the work.

