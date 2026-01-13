GOODBYE, SCOTT ADAMS
The Man Who Explained the World While You Laughed
January 13, 2026.
Scott Adams is gone. The man who, with simple strokes and surgical irony, stripped bare the bureaucratic soul of the modern West, has laid down his pen.
He was the one who humiliated the arrogance of the pundit class in 2016. By predicting Trump’s victory through the lens of the "Master Persuader," he proved that the world is moved by visceral imagery, not by the spreadsheets of technocrats. More than that, he diagnosed the collapse of our social fabric with the "Two Movies on One Screen" theory, forcing us to understand that the culture war is not a debate over facts, but a collision of irreconcilable, parallel realities.
But perhaps his greatest lesson came at the very end. The supreme skeptic—the man who viewed religion merely as a "User Interface" for reality—finally surrendered. His late conversion to Christianity was not a weakness, but the logical conclusion of a mind that, after dissecting the code of "The Simulation" for so long, realized there had to be a Programmer. Facing the abyss, the cold analyst found the limits of human reason and had the courage to take the leap that logic alone cannot clear.
The world is a little grayer today, and infinitely safer for hypocrites. Your morning coffee has lost its usual clarity. But the legacy remains: the ability to see the wires behind the theater, and the reminder that, in the end, even the most rational among us needs something beyond matter.
Rest well, Scott. You drew reality better than they could hide it—and now, finally, you meet the Author of the work.
I can relate. I was an agnostic my whole life (which does not mean I lacked faith, just that I refused to define divinity), but after the moral inversion We are witnessing by "the pandit class" after October 7, I feel a strong need to believe that life is not just up to us. Conversely, if it was all up to us, I am convinced we would not have made it this long.
An example of the moral inversion that is just mind-boggingly stupid (one of many) is that what antizionism is is this: the Jews do not have a right to a country on their ancesttal lands,the Palestinians do have a right to a country on all of the Jewish ancestral lands, and it is the Jews who are racist and collonialist.
Rest in peace, my dearest Internet Dad and brother in mind, you have left a giant hole in our world that will remain unfulfilled.
For very selfish reasons and misled by the sheer force of your will & mind that kept you doing what we all loved so much till the very end, I have deceived myself into believing you will in fact stay with us for way longer to mentor, clarify, put your unique perspectives on the movie we are watching, and share laughs.
Alas, that wasn't meant to be and if anyone deserves to Rest In Peace after the titanic amount of work that would last for many regular lifetimes, it is you.
Rest In Peace, brother. We love you forever.