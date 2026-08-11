The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Gretchen Theodorakis's avatar
Gretchen Theodorakis
8h

This is the brutal truth.

I want to cry. What can I do to protect and keep safe those who are too afraid to speak their truth. I am 75 and am ready to tell my truth. But I can not judge those who are not willing to die for theirs.

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