In retrospect, it causes genuine intellectual nausea to remember how, without any public contradiction, the epidemiological oracle of social media prophesied barbarities such as the inevitability of collective house arrest for at least two years and millions of deaths.

Contesting the digital prophet in that moment became supreme heresy. Daring to raise your hand to ask a question was treated as a crime against science itself. Those who refused to salute the mathematical models—frequently wrong, invariably catastrophic—were immediately labeled as obscurantists, flat-earthers, or conspiracy theorists. Methodical doubt, the very foundation of the scientific method since Descartes, was reclassified as social pathology.

Pathocracy as Analytical Framework

Polish psychiatrist Andrzej Łobaczewski, in his seminal work Political Ponerology, described with surgical precision the phenomenon we experienced: the establishment of a Pathocracy. This was the moment when a pathological group seized the reins of public discourse and imposed its neurosis on the healthy majority. In that system, logic was replaced by what Łobaczewski called "paramoralistic language"—the word "Science" was used not as a method of doubt and investigation, but as a cudgel for submission and silencing.

Łobaczewski observed that under pathocracy, genuine expertise is replaced by performative credentialism. It doesn't matter if models fail systematically; what matters is that they come wrapped in the appropriate institutional authority. As Hobbes warned in Leviathan, fear—especially the fear of death—is the most effective instrument for constructing tyranny. And in 2020, fear was distilled, refined, and administered in industrial doses.

The Moral Inversion and the Corruption of Language

Governors and mayors, in an outburst of authoritarianism that Tocqueville would have immediately recognized as "tutelary despotism," adopted draconian measures based on theses that crumbled upon first confrontation with empirical reality. And woe to those who dared inquire!

Consider the screaming obvious that they ignored at the time: New York and New Jersey achieved social isolation rates of 60%, which did not prevent massive contagion and elevated mortality. Reality contradicted the spreadsheet daily, but the bureaucrat—a classic symptom of the pathocratic mind—preferred the spreadsheet to reality. As Orwell observed, control of language is control of thought. And in 2020, "following the science" meant, paradoxically, ignoring scientific evidence that contradicted the official narrative.

The moral inversion was complete: sanity became disease, blind obedience became the highest virtue, and honest questioning became a crime. Łobaczewski described precisely this phenomenon—when pathocracy consolidates itself, those who maintain contact with objective reality are diagnosed as sick, while those who embrace collective psychosis are celebrated as model citizens.

Intellectual Capitulation Before Structural Hypocrisy

What explains such blindness? Millions of people were suddenly confined, fired, and dehumanized in the name of an abstract "life" that, in theory, would justify any means. And here it's necessary to clarify: this wasn't about denying the pandemic. The debate presupposed its unequivocal existence. It was about diagnosing how hysteria—a primordial tool for mass control described by both Łobaczewski and Gustave Le Bon in The Crowd: A Study of the Popular Mind—was instrumentalized to supplant reason.

What revealed itself was intellectual capitulation of historic proportions: ignoring the lessons that our own precedents offered us. Societies have always coexisted with annual mortality from various diseases—dengue kills 1,500 people in typical years in Brazil, 1,000 in 2024 alone; influenza kills tens of thousands annually in the United States—with the naturalness of watching the evening news. No one ever proposed stopping the country for that. No one suggested lockdowns against dengue or flu, though these are transmissible diseases that kill systematically.

But pointing out this structural hypocrisy, this morbid selectivity in valuing human life, made those who dared into moral pariahs. Questioning why 1,500 annual dengue deaths don't justify a perpetual state of emergency, but COVID justified indefinite suspension of fundamental freedoms, was treated as abominable insensitivity.

The question was never—never—about denying COVID's seriousness. It was about questioning the proportionality, the consistency, the intellectual honesty of a response that ignored all previous historical and epidemiological context.

Uncertainty as Pretext for Authoritarianism

It's true that authorities faced genuine uncertainty in early 2020. But here lies the perversion: precisely that uncertainty should have imposed humility and caution in restricting fundamental freedoms. Instead, it was used as justification for unprecedented authoritarianism. How so? If we don't know for certain, we implement the most draconian measures imaginable "as a precaution"?

This is the inverted logic of pathocracy. Under normal reasoning, uncertainty generates prudence in the exercise of power. Under pathocracy, uncertainty generates license for any arbitrariness, provided it's wrapped in rhetoric of "care" and "responsibility."

Pointing out factual failures in media-favored epidemiologists' analyses, or denouncing the political use of that crisis for obvious electoral purposes, became an act of "insensitivity." It was the complete moral inversion described by Łobaczewski: those who maintained contact with reality were treated as psychopaths, while heralds of hysteria were anointed as guardians of public morality.

The Revealed Nature of Bureaucratic Power

What 2020 revealed was not the "failure" of the system, but its true nature. It revealed that the modern state, armed with credentialed expertise and scientistic rhetoric, can suspend virtually any freedom under the pretext of sanitary emergency. It revealed that a significant portion of the population not only accepts but enthusiastically demands its own subjugation, provided it comes packaged in the language of "care" and "solidarity."

As Tocqueville prophesied about democratic despotism, it would not break wills, but soften them, bend them, direct them. And that was exactly what we witnessed. It wasn't Stalinist-type tyranny, with gulags and executions. It was tutelary, infantilizing tyranny that treated us as incapable of assessing risks and making decisions about our own lives.

The sanitary bureaucrat, armed with spreadsheets and models, became the new medieval priest—the one who mediates our relationship with forces we supposedly cannot understand on our own. And just as the medieval cleric demanded obedience based on esoteric knowledge of scripture, the sanitary technocrat demanded obedience based on esoteric knowledge of epidemiological curves.

The Precedent Established

In that feverish period of 2020, thinking became a revolutionary—and dangerous—act. But the macabre irony lies not only in the past. It lies in the precedent established and the total absence of retrospective accountability.

None of the catastrophic models materialized. None of the promises about lockdown efficacy were empirically confirmed. Jurisdictions with radically different approaches showed similar results. And yet, there was no mea culpa, no institutional reassessment, no consequences for those who imposed massive suffering based on almanac science.

What does this teach us? That under the pretext of sanitary emergency, fundamental freedoms can be suspended indefinitely. That credentialed expertise is immune to accountability. That pathocracy, once installed, doesn't need results—only the maintenance of the hysteria that feeds it.

And the question that should keep us awake: when the next "emergency" is declared—and there will be a next one, because emergency is the oxygen of the pathocratic state—what will prevent the repetition of the same theater of the absurd?

The answer, I fear, is: absolutely nothing. Because we haven't learned. Because we haven't held anyone accountable. Because we prefer comfortable amnesia to uncomfortable memory.

And thus, pathocracy waits patiently for its next opportunity, knowing that hysteria, once proven effective, will again be the instrument of choice for the subjugation of masses who clamor, enthusiastically, for their own chains.

This essay examines the COVID-19 pandemic response through the lens of political ponerology—the study of how pathological thinking patterns infiltrate and corrupt political systems. Drawing on Łobaczewski's concept of "pathocracy" (rule by psychologically aberrant individuals), it analyzes how fear, credentialism, and manufactured hysteria were used to impose unprecedented restrictions on fundamental freedoms, often with little empirical justification or accountability.

Compartilhar