During the hysteria called Covid, I did not flinch, I did not obey. I stood around watching as most just followed the made up rules at the time based on nonsense not science. Till this day I can’t believe how many didn’t question what was illogical and absurd. As far as I’m concerned, the medical political cartel is directly responsible for millions of injury’s and deaths from every Covid lie and deception! They should be held responsible. Fauci first, then line up the rest of them!

I don’t know how to comment 🤣 on this except to say thanks for it. Somehow during the Covid insanity many of us sensed something was wrong - off. I know I did. Even though I caught it with its classic symptoms early in its spread. I was miss diagnosed and when over it and the vaccine showed up I refused to get it. I did not catch it again even after exposed to others with it many times. During my turn with it and I am in my 80’s, struggling to breathe, I just told myself nobody dies from Hayfever. I had been diagnosed with allergies when I was sure I needed antibiotics and I did get over it without a hospital stay. Side effects of the vaccine started showing up along with its uselessness. On a neighborhood social media site a mother posted she was in fear for her young sons and off to get them vaccinated. I posted don’t with some information, not a good idea for kids, and I was kicked off the site by its moderators!!! Told I was spreading false information!!

