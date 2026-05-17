Every cultural revolution, history teaches, is eventually betrayed by its own balance sheet. The most emotionally armored cause of the contemporary West, the one before which any hesitation is treated as a moral crime committed in the public square, also happens to be one of the most profitable for laboratories, hospital networks, institutional funds, and pharmaceutical conglomerates that have patiently capitalized on it for two decades. Tucker Carlson recently sat down with Chris Moritz to discuss precisely that sordid accounting dimension of the story, the unseemly side of the ledger that for years remained carefully tucked under the red carpet of progress, in the section of things polite people do not raise at donor dinners.

Tucker Carlson interview with Chris Moritz

Broadly speaking, modern identity engineering never grew as a lonely flower in virgin soil. It grew alongside an entire economic ecosystem, assembled with the patience and predictability of a classic pharmaceutical business model, the kind that Aristotle never encountered and Tocqueville would have described with reverential horror. Puberty blockers administered to children, lifelong hormonal therapies for adults, eternalized psychiatric protocols, permanent antidepressant regimens, irreversible surgeries, lifelong psychological follow-up, specialized surgical cosmetics, assisted fertilization for patients rendered sterile by the very therapeutic pathway that promised liberation, gamete banks, custom-tailored insurance plans, dedicated hospital networks, activist associations generously funded by foundations whose balance sheets carry nine digits. The respectable press calls this entire machine inclusion. Investor relations decks prefer the phrase expansion of total addressable market, and in that semantic gap lies practically the whole riddle.

For decades it was believed that the pharmaceutical industry faced an unavoidable structural problem. Diseases end. Patients get discharged. Antibiotics cure. Even cancer, in many protocols, eventually winds down with the patient either recovered or buried. Identity crises, however, offer a commercial advantage unprecedented in the history of Western medicine. They never quite end. The individual who has been convinced that his own body is a mistake to be surgically corrected will remain, by the simple arithmetic of hormonal biology, a lifelong dependent on institutional mediation, and each new identitarian reformulation will demand new chemical reformulation, which will demand new clinical follow-up, in a sequence that would make the most aggressive recurring subscriptions of the digital entertainment industry envious.

There is here a genealogy that deserves to be excavated, however much it offends the appointed custodians of the dogma. When Foucault, in his writings on the birth of the clinic, described the transformation of the human body into the privileged object of modern medical power, he was imagining nineteenth-century hospitals and asylum psychiatry. He did not live long enough to witness the post-modern version of the same phenomenon, in which the patient himself ardently demands, with claiming tears in his eyes, the very intervention that previous generations would have imposed on him by brute institutional force. Foucault's theoretical heirs, today comfortably installed in university departments lavishly funded by the very pharmaceutical conglomerates they once denounced in pamphlet manifestos, have transformed the critique of biopower into the marketing department of biopower. Mirabile dictu, as was once said in another civilization that still knew Latin and was still capable of looking at itself without flinching.

Observe, dear reader, the epistemological fragility of the whole enterprise. There is no laboratory test capable of detecting internal identity. There is no biological marker that confirms dysphoria with the precision of a simple blood panel. There is no clinical consensus comparable to that found in traditional organic diseases, and the only thing that genuinely approaches a standardized protocol in this field is the financial protocol, that one consistently verifiable quarter after quarter in hospital filings. What is sold to the public as rigorous science is in fact an interpretive psychological model elevated, by institutional decree and coordinated media activism, to the status of unquestionable ontological truth, a phenomenon that Comte, in his most delirious version of positivist religion, would have judged embarrassingly excessive for any decent scientific stomach.

The physical effects of transition, those measurably verifiable with the cold precision of pharmacology manuals, rarely enter the sanctioned public conversation. Permanent infertility, genital atrophy, irreversible loss of sexual function, premature bone fragility, lifelong hormonal dependency, cardiovascular complications documented across multiple cohorts, statistically significant increases in post-operative psychiatric suffering, surgeries requiring corrective reinterventions for the rest of the patient's adult life. All of it wrapped in advertising language about self-discovery and authentic journey, vocabulary borrowed from corporate coaching manuals and duly adapted to sell what was once called, without great ceremony or subterfuge, voluntary surgical mutilation. Semantics is everything. Whoever controls the dictionary controls the budget.

The sepulchral silence surrounding detransitioners may be the most revealing symptom of this tacit commercial pact between activism, industry, and press. People who spent years under invasive medical protocols, irreversibly altered their own bodies, and then reported in public testimony deep regret, severe psychological damage, and the distinct sensation of having been ushered prematurely by a therapeutic structure institutionally incapable of investigating deeper emotional causes, such as poorly healed trauma, undiagnosed autism, silenced sexual abuse, or plain adolescent suffering. In any other medical context this would have produced a national scandal, parliamentary inquiries, and magazine covers. Here it produces a decorous silence and a discreet series of lawsuits quietly settled before they reach the civilized press. Chesterton once observed that whenever you remove a fence whose purpose you do not understand, the safest course is to put it back. He did not live to see entire generations remove the fences of biology itself with the same gesture of moral self-congratulation by which previous generations once burned witches.

The discursive transformation that took place inside the progressive establishment is the chapter future historians will probably study with the greatest clinical perplexity. For the whole of the twentieth century, the major pharmaceutical corporation figured in the imagination of the university left as the archetypal symbol of capitalist exploitation, a greedy entity interested in manufacturing permanent consumers from any human fragility available on the market. Suddenly, in a span of fifteen years, certain identitarian themes entered the stage with anthems, banners, and paid celebrities, and the same critique simply vanished from progressive newsrooms. Who funds, who profits, which hospital networks expanded their patrimony by double digits, which foundations coordinated educational campaigns in public schools, which annual reports celebrated explosive growth in the gender medicine segment, all of this became a morally suspect question, when not outright fascist. The emotional armor serves, above anything else, to prevent structural analysis. It is the most accomplished public relations achievement of contemporary medical capitalism, and it will hardly be surpassed in this generation.

The historical inversion at play is worthy of later study, the kind to be conducted only when the present hysteria has finally cooled. Old industrial advertising sold cigarettes promising freedom, or automobiles promising virility, and did so with the brazenness characteristic of economies that still believed in themselves and in their own lies. Contemporary advertising sells full pharmacological reconstruction of the self promising authenticity, and does so with the liturgical solemnity of a therapeutic priesthood. The underlying psychological mechanism is similar in both cases. First subjective insecurity is manufactured, then an institutional pathway of personal validation is offered, carefully mediated by continuous medical consumption. The difference is that the new model possesses incomparably greater depth, because what is sold is no longer a disposable product that ends with the last cigarette of the pack. What is sold is a new perception of the self, and this new perception, conveniently, requires monthly refilling for the rest of the consumer's existential life.

This, perhaps, in the final accounting, is the most accurate image of the civilization that has fallen to us. An era in which cosmopolitan laboratories discovered something considerably more lucrative than curing disease. They learned to administer identities on an industrial scale. And this industry, in its most discreet quarterly filings, registers year after year the only thing that genuinely interests its anonymous shareholders, which is the compound growth of human anguish, with no foreseeable horizon of market saturation. The old men sold remedy for disease. The modern ones discovered, to the unanimous applause of the decorous press, how to sell disease for health.

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