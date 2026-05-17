The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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RAY FALCIOLA's avatar
RAY FALCIOLA
2d

Imagine the shock and horror of average people minding their business and working hard to survive and have a normal life.

Then one day they wake up to discover their government is using their taxes to fund the grooming, advocacy and eventual transitioning of their kids right down the street in the local hospital at $70k+ a pop.

It is so incomprehensibly insane that one refuses to take it in and figures it must be a dream.

But nope. It is right there on 60 Minutes. All the while you thought VERY different things about what was once your friendly local hospital but is now a transitioning center (along with all the other normal hospital things).

We really ARE advocating and funding removal of kid's genitals. Your tax dollars at work.

Once you've taken that in you realize the culture has gone full Mengele. What was once intuitively rejected is now celebrated. What we once sent our best and bravest to stop we now fund through our tax dollars. Hard to imagine what the WWII generation liberating the medical experiment camps would think now that their kid's generation is locked up funding and advocating mutilation.

Feels like a bad dream. And yet it is happening all around us.

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Ken Woodburn's avatar
Ken Woodburn
2d

Adam Kadmon

Tikkun Alam

Repairing the world

And depopulation!

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