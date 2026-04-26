Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Kathy Dirickson's avatar
Kathy Dirickson
1d

I remember when rancher were the suppliers of high grade beef. Now the government has taken so much of the land and telling farmers what they need to deserve that puny little check that they made it out to be a huge gain for farmers and rancher.

Now you see more solar panels using up grasslands, water flow charts, I think it's very sad!

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William Mikler's avatar
William Mikler
1d

Spot on. Have been watching JBS for years. Shared your post with a difference maker who knows the corrupt games.

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