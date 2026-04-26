JBS is the corporate biography of deep Brazil. Public money converted into a private empire. Bribery transformed into global expansion. Scandal recycled as respectability. Impunity served at an official dinner, with linen napkins, an ESG seal, compliance language, and a presidential photograph.

BNDES entered as the state steroid. Politics entered as the brokerage desk of bribery. The taxpayer entered as cattle for slaughter. Then came Swift, Pilgrim’s Pride, the American market, public contracts, Wall Street, global funds, and the old Brazilian alchemy: when crime reaches sufficient scale, it leaves the basement and begins to frequent the salon.

The JBS plea bargain exposed a machine capable of crossing parties, governments, courts, and newsrooms. Executives spoke of payments to roughly 1,800 politicians. The country saw recordings, suitcases, arrests, releases, billion-dollar fines, suspended punishments, and complete rehabilitation. In Brazil, successful corruption rarely ends in the political graveyard. It gets a badge, an institutional agenda, a board seat, and a reserved table at the dinner of the powerful.

The central question, however, goes beyond meat. Beyond quarterly reports, corporate governance, legal settlements, and sustainability reports. The real question is food sovereignty. Whoever controls food controls a silent part of national sovereignty. Whoever controls slaughterhouses, credit, exports, labeling, lobbying, federal contracts, logistics, and narrative controls something more intimate than oil and more ordinary than currency. He controls the family dinner, the producer’s margin, the supply of schools, barracks, and hospitals.

A food system built on bribery, cartelization, reputational laundering, economic intimidation, and political capture ceases to be a market. It becomes a cartel supply chain with corporate packaging. When the world’s largest meat processor moves through scandals of systemic corruption, greenwashing accusations, antitrust disputes, environmental suspicions, outsourced child labor, and still receives access to American capital, the problem no longer fits inside the name JBS. The problem is the order that allows its existence.

In the United States, the creature found more difficult ground, but equally useful ground. JBS agreed to pay $83.5 million in an antitrust settlement tied to accusations of manipulation in the beef market. The case involved the suspicion that major meatpackers restricted supply and inflated prices. The consumer paid more. The rancher received less. Concentration grew. The machine kept breathing.

The logic is old. Multinationals buy cheap, concentrate processing, control bottlenecks, crush independent producers, and then sell the result to the public as market efficiency. The technical name may vary. The effect remains the same. The small producer loses margin. The consumer loses purchasing power. The country loses autonomy. The conglomerate gains scale, influence, and the ability to pressure governments.

Despite this history, JBS continued to frequent the heart of the American food supply. Federal contracts, meat for schools, military bases, veterans’ hospitals, USDA programs, institutional access, and a presence increasingly difficult to treat as mere foreign investment. When a company born from Brazilian state cronyism begins to feed American children and soldiers, the discussion stops being commercial. It becomes strategic.

The New York Attorney General sued JBS USA for misleading environmental advertising. The company promised net zero emissions by 2040, while the accusation pointed to the absence of a viable plan and aggressive production expansion. Here is ESG in its purest form: verbal penance to absolve material sin. The company talks climate, the market hears returns, the investor sees washed reputation, and the forest receives the bill.

The American Senate also smelled it. Cory Booker, Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, and other lawmakers pushed against JBS’s listing in the United States, citing criminal, environmental, and antitrust history, as well as risks to food security. In any serious country, this would be enough to trigger a deep investigation into sovereignty, supply, and foreign capture of food infrastructure. But financial modernity has its sacraments. One is called stock listing. Another is called passive index. The third is called forgetting.

Meanwhile, contractors were cleaning the industry’s literal filth. Packers Sanitation Services, hired to sanitize meatpacking plants, paid a fine after an investigation found minors working overnight in dangerous environments, including around bone saws and caustic chemicals. JBS claimed distance. But there is an elementary truth any adult civilization knows: moral responsibility cannot be outsourced along with the cleaning shift.

The symbolic fraud was also on the label. For years, imported meat could receive an American seal after minimal processing on U.S. soil. The consumer believed he was buying a national product. He received vacuum-sealed globalism. The American rancher competed against an architecture of importation, reprocessing, and patriotic marketing. The flag became a label. The label became deception. Deception became margin.

The financial hypocrisy reaches its summit with BlackRock, Vanguard, and the priests of ESG. The same asset managers who preach responsible capitalism in Davos help irrigate the structures they claim to oppose. When American capital, including pension funds and passive indexes, strengthens a foreign corporation accused of crushing local producers, manipulating prices, disguising origin, and expanding over environmentally toxic supply chains, investment stops being neutral. It becomes remunerated complicity.

Larry Fink can talk about stakeholders in the morning and profit in the afternoon from a system that replaces the American rancher with foreign concentration, the independent producer with oligopolistic dependence, and national food with a financial asset. On the spreadsheet, it all looks like diversification. In the field, it looks like slow expropriation. At the supermarket, it appears as higher prices. In the Amazon, it appears as smoke. In the slaughterhouse, it appears as silence.

This conflict of interest has the appearance of a compliance failure, but functions as structural design. Global funds buy stakes, bonds, exposure, and influence. Then they sell the public a clean story, sustainable, auditable, filtered through colorful reports and governance language. Capital provides oxygen to predatory expansion. Expansion buys plants, markets, politicians, narratives, and lawyers. The cycle closes with a moral blessing issued by those who profit from the sin.

The message sent to the global economy is clear. Environmental crimes, political corruption, cartelization, and labor violations can be treated as manageable risks, provided the return is large enough to fit inside a passive fund. The economic stability of American producers, the food independence of a nation, and the integrity of the market become liquid assets on the altar of quarterly results.

The underground frontier of this story is even darker. Investigations into cattle chains in Mexico have already pointed to the presence of cartels charging fees on animals destined for export, using sanitary certificates and formal routes to give legal appearance to what begins in extortion. When cattle from areas seized by violence, deforestation, or intimidation enter certified systems, what occurs is the rural version of money laundering. Only the object being washed changes. Instead of dirty dollars, dirty cattle.

JBS operates in Mexico as a major processor. That fact alone proves nothing. But the geography of the sector, the vulnerability of borders, the presence of cartels, document falsification, and the global processing structure make any analysis that treats food as mere commodity naïve. Meat also carries territory, violence, armed power, sanitary policy, border politics, logistics, and money. The consumer’s plate may be the final link in a chain that begins very far from the clean display case of the supermarket.

Then comes the perfect scene. Joesley Batista orbiting Caracas, trying to wear the costume of an informal operator in a decomposing Venezuela, while his company seeks to survive the American regulatory siege and exploit every available geopolitical opening. The baron of state-funded picanha, produced in the crony laboratory of Lulopetismo, appears as an occasional diplomat before Maduro, on a chessboard where meat, oil, sanctions, Washington, Beijing, and food sovereignty mix.

This is picanha diplomacy. A foreign policy of the slaughterhouse counter, in which businessmen rehabilitated by convenience move between dictatorships, democracies, investment funds, and presidential offices as though the criminal history of a corporation were merely a bad phase of institutional communication. Meat stops being a product. It becomes a passport. It becomes currency. It becomes an instrument of influence.

Machiavelli would recognize the landscape. The corrupt prince fears justice very little when justice itself has already been converted into partner, accomplice, or spectator. Here, complicity crosses borders and ideologies. It runs from the Planalto Palace to Capitol Hill, from investment funds to ministries, from climate slogans to federal contracts, from the salons of Brasília to the offices of Washington.

The question that should disturb every American is simple. Why has a company built on Brazilian public money, explosive plea bargains, market concentration, and recurring accusations still received contracts and access to the heart of the American food supply?

The question that should shame every Brazilian is even more brutal. Why do the politicians this machine confessed to buying remain free, powerful, and smiling, dining with the very businessmen who financed the degradation of the Republic?

The answer reveals the real logic of globalized crony capitalism. When corruption is small, it becomes scandal. When it grows, it becomes a business model. When it finances all sides, it becomes stability. When it enters the stock exchange, it becomes governance. When it adopts ESG, it becomes virtue.

JBS is the finished portrait of this age. Born from the union between state and oligarchy, grown with public money, crossing scandals as one crosses a cocktail party, seducing global funds with sustainable language, and returning to the stage as though public memory were just another cheap cut on the counter.

The global elite accepts any moral corpse, provided it comes packaged in financial return, decorative compliance, fake ESG, efficient lobbying, and access to power. Crime stops being crime when it feeds enough mouths in the right places.

In the end, picanha diplomacy shows Brazil in its cruelest form and the West in its most cynical form. The small producer breaks. The American rancher withers. The consumer pays more. The Amazon burns. Children clean bone saws. Global funds profit. Politicians smile. The Batista brothers return to the stage on two continents.

The meat reaches the table seasoned with public money, cartelism, greenwashing, sold sovereignty, and the cold blood of a Republic that learned to call impunity development.

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