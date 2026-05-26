The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Dusty Day's avatar
Dusty Day
6h

No honor among thieves…….

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Jack Dezmen's avatar
Jack Dezmen
4h

Excellent work! Thanks. Good reminder that while I am cowardly “protecting myself by not being involved outside in real life solutions”, the Government of Brazil and the Imperial Power works tirelessly to help a family get super rich for destroying the Amazons after killing the owners of the land so I can eat meat every day before the next false flag appears. One of

many mayor problems the destruction of nature and the destruction of society’s structures. I feel things are about to get way darker

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