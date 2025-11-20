There are narratives that defy fiction, not because of their fantasy, but because of the raw crudeness of a reality that pulverizes the limits of imagination. The saga of JBS is not merely the story of the rise of a meat empire; it is the history of the systematic construction of a global cartel, forged with embezzled public funds, industrial-scale bribery, and the direct complicity of the highest echelons of power, crossing borders and ideologies.

For those observing the Brazilian political pathology from the outside, it is imperative to understand one fundamental mechanism: in Brazil under the Workers' Party (PT) governments, under the aegis of Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, the BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) was transmuted. From an engine of development, it was converted into a sophisticated apparatus of financial engineering designed to create private monopolies in exchange for systematic kickbacks. JBS is not an isolated case in this context, but the most successful and scandalous example of this criminal symbiosis.

The Metamorphosis: From Neighborhood Butcher to Global Goliath, Powered by Public Funds

José Batista Sobrinho founded a modest butcher shop in Anápolis in 1953. His sons, Joesley and Wesley Batista, inherited the business in the 2000s. What followed was not the fruit of entrepreneurial genius; it was state capture, pure and simple, converted into global market domination.

In 2005, under the Lula administration, the BNDES granted the first of a series of loans for JBS’s expansion. This was the ignition point for what Joesley Batista would later describe as the "systematic and growing payment of bribes to the PT." In a plea bargain, the Batista brothers confirmed the scheme: a four percent kickback on every BNDES contract—a percentage paid with religious exactitude.

In 2007, the BNDES acquired 13% of JBS for 580 million reais. The company's revenue exploded from 4 billion to 14 billion reais in a single year. This was not market magic; it was state steroids injected directly into the corporate muscle. In 2008, the BNDES bought another 13%. In 2009, it injected another 2 billion reais. The pattern was irrefutable: with every new injection of public capital, Joesley Batista opened or fattened offshore accounts.

His testimony is a compendium of the pathology: in 2009, after the BNDES acquired debentures convertible into shares worth 2 billion dollars, he "credited fifty million dollars in favor of Guido Mantega"—then president of the BNDES—and opened an offshore account. When asked if Lula and Dilma Rousseff were aware of the scheme, Mantega confirmed without hesitation: "Yes, they know. I tell them everything."

In 2010, Dilma was elected president with JBS as her largest campaign financier. That same year, according to Joesley, Mantega requested the opening of "a new account, destined for Dilma." The whistleblower asked if both were aware. Mantega confirmed. The two accounts—one for Lula, one for Dilma—totaled approximately 150 million dollars by 2014.

According to the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the JBS scheme alone caused a loss of 1.2 billion reais to the country. But the real damage is immeasurable: a corporate monster was created whose competitive advantage derived not from innovation or merit, but from systematic, institutionalized state corruption. With this financial arsenal, JBS acquired Swift Foods in 2007, entering the US market. Then came Pilgrim’s Pride, catapulting the Brazilian company to the rank of the world’s largest meat processor overnight. It wasn't competence; it was diverted public money converted into global market power.

The Day Brazil Shook

May 17, 2017—the infamous "Joesley Day." On that date, it was revealed that Joesley Batista had secretly recorded a conversation with then-President Michel Temer, in which both apparently discussed payments to buy the silence of imprisoned politician Eduardo Cunha.

In their plea bargain, they confessed to bribing over 1,800 Brazilian politicians. A number that defies comprehension. Ricardo Saud, director of J&F (the holding company of JBS), declared that of the approximately 600 million reais distributed to candidates from 28 parties, "the rest is all bribes. Everything has an official act, everything has a promise."

The brothers were arrested in 2017. Released in 2018. Arrested again. Released again. By November 2024, the Brazilian Supreme Court suspended the multi-billion dollar fine, accepting the company's argument that prosecutors were "biased." In April 2024, Wesley and Joesley Batista were re-elected to the JBS board. They returned triumphantly.

And here lies the Brazilian lesson on impunity: when corruption reaches a scale sufficient to permeate every level of power, it transcends criminality and becomes an operating system. Since 2023, the Batistas have attended at least five public events with President Lula, even traveling with him to China in the official business delegation.

The American Expansion: Corruption Converging into Federal Contracts

In the United States, JBS didn’t just expand; it dominated. It acquired Swift, Pilgrim’s Pride, and significant slices of the meat processing market. But this expansion was not immaculate.

In February 2025, JBS agreed to pay $83.5 million to settle antitrust accusations of conspiring with other major processors to restrict the beef supply and inflate prices. The deal requires JBS's cooperation against Tyson Foods, Cargill, and National Beef—the "Big Four" controlling the American market.

The numbers reveal the distortion: multinationals buy cheap imported meat and raise domestic prices. USDA data shows the gap between what ranchers receive and what consumers pay has widened drastically. JBS captures a growing share of the final value, while American cattle inventories plummet.

Despite this history, JBS continued to receive hundreds of millions in federal USDA contracts to supply meat to public schools, military bases, and veteran hospitals. In 2019, under the Trump administration, JBS received at least $62 million from a bailout program originally intended for American farmers harmed by the trade war.

Translation: Too big to fail, too corrupt to stop, too connected to punish.

The New Front: The U.S. Government Finally Strikes Back

However, the winds in Washington and New York are shifting. The sheer scale of JBS’s audacity has finally triggered a reaction from the American state apparatus.

1. The "Greenwashing" Fraud:

In a landmark move, New York Attorney General Letitia James sued JBS USA in 2024 for misleading the public about its environmental impact. The lawsuit targets JBS's claim that it will achieve "Net Zero" greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The AG’s office argues this is a fraudulent marketing ploy—"Greenwashing"—given that the company has no viable plan to achieve this target and plans to aggressively expand production. The lawsuit exposes that JBS’s emissions calculation conveniently ignores the massive deforestation in its supply chain in the Amazon. If successful, this lawsuit strikes at the heart of JBS’s corporate image in the West.

2. The Bipartisan Blockade in the Senate:

The push for a JBS IPO on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has met a wall of bipartisan fury. Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have united—a rare event in polarized Washington—to demand the SEC block the listing. They argue that allowing JBS access to US capital markets would channel American investment into a company with a documented history of bribery, environmental destruction, and antitrust violations. Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) has joined the chorus, citing national security concerns regarding food supply control by a foreign entity with deep ties to the Chinese market.

3. Child Labor Sanctions:

The Department of Labor (DOL) has hammered JBS contractors. Packers Sanitation Services Inc. (PSSI), which cleans JBS plants, paid $1.5 million in penalties after investigators found 102 children—some as young as 13—working overnight shifts cleaning bone saws and using caustic chemicals. While JBS claimed ignorance, the federal government made it clear: you cannot outsource your morality or your legal liability.

The "Product of USA" Loophole and Systemic Deception

JBS systematically exploited a USDA labeling loophole that allowed it to import meat with lower sanitary standards, process it minimally on US soil, and sell it as "Product of USA." Meat from countries with lax regulations arrived frozen, was turned into steaks, and received an American stamp—deceiving consumers. The loophole was finally closed by the USDA, but full enforcement won't happen until 2026. Until then, the game continues.

Underground Connections: Cartels and Cattle Laundering

JBS’s corruption isn't limited to politicians. A 2022 InSight Crime investigation revealed that the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)—one of Mexico’s most violent—imposes a tax on cattle destined for US export. This cattle moves through the formal Mexican system with forged sanitary certificates.

JBS operates in Mexico as a major processor. Cattle sourced from deforestation, indigenous territories, or extorted from ranchers is "laundered" through government-certified documentation and processed in export-approved plants.

The Real Question: Food Sovereignty as National Security

This is not merely a case about beef or questionable corporate practices. It is about food sovereignty, about who holds control over a nation's strategic resources, and about the erosion of local controls in the face of concentrated power built on systemic illegality.

When a food system is built on bribery, money laundering, and intimidation, it ceases to be a food system and becomes a cartel supply chain. When the world's largest meat processor admits to bribing 1,800 politicians, connects with narco-cartels, exploits child labor, rigs prices, deceives consumers about product origin, and deforests an area equivalent to 80,000 soccer fields in the Amazon—and yet not only operates but expands with American capital and contracts—something is deeply rotten not just in JBS, but in the systems that allow its existence.

As Machiavelli might say, the corrupt prince fears no justice when justice itself has become an accomplice. And in this case, complicity transcends borders and ideologies, stretching from the Planalto Palace to Capitol Hill.

The question that should unsettle every American citizen is: Why is a company that built its global empire on diverted public money and systematic corruption not under intense criminal investigation by the DOJ? Why is it still receiving federal contracts to feed children and soldiers?

And the question that should shame every Brazilian: Why do the same politicians JBS confessed to bribing—Lula included—not only remain free but continue in power, dining with the very businessmen who bought them?

The answer reveals an uncomfortable truth about globalized crony capitalism: when corruption reaches a sufficient scale to finance all sides and become systematic, it ceases to be a crime and becomes a business model. And "successful" business models are not punished; they are replicated, protected, and ultimately legitimized through stock listings and government contracts.

The hypocrisy of the global financial elite reaches its zenith with BlackRock and Vanguard, the titans of asset management who preach the gospel of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) from Davos stages while simultaneously bankrolling the very destruction they claim to abhor. By acquiring significant shares and bonds in JBS, these firms are not merely diversifying portfolios; they are actively financing a corporate entity synonymous with Amazonian deforestation, systemic corruption, and rights violations. But the betrayal runs deeper for America: these investment giants are using American capital, often from state pension funds and individual retirement accounts, to empower a foreign corporation that actively decimates the American rancher and processor. It is a grotesque theater where Larry Fink lectures the world on "stakeholder capitalism" and climate responsibility in the morning, and then profits from a system that replaces honest American beef with questionably sourced imports, undercutting domestic producers and jeopardizing the nation's food independence.

​This conflict of interest is not a compliance oversight; it is a structural feature of their business model. When BlackRock and Vanguard funnel millions of dollars into JBS through funds explicitly labeled "sustainable," they are effectively laundering the reputational toxicity of the Batista brothers for the global market. They provide the essential capital that fuels JBS's predatory expansion—allowing it to acquire American processing plants, manipulate prices, and outcompete family farms into bankruptcy. This is a direct assault on American food sovereignty, executed by the very financial institutions entrusted with safeguarding American wealth. The message sent to the global economy is unequivocal: environmental crimes and political corruption are acceptable business risks, provided the returns are high enough to be packaged into a passive index fund. In this cynical equation, the economic stability of American farmers and the strategic independence of the national food supply are merely liquidated assets, sacrificed on the altar of quarterly earnings for the masters of the universe.

Meanwhile, American ranchers wither, consumers pay more, the Amazon burns, children clean bone saws, and the Batista brothers—convicted, jailed, released, rehabilitated—dine with presidents on two continents. Corruption, when sufficiently effective, transcends morality and legality. It becomes an inevitability, an infrastructure, the very operating system of power. And in this system, JBS is not an aberration—it is the model.