Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Platinum Starship's avatar
Platinum Starship
5dEdited

In Greek mythology, Apollo was a multifaceted god with the power to bless and curse mortals, ward off evil, and visit plagues.

You haven’t touched on the Greek elements: Duetche Bank, the villas on the island, the pool like a Greek church on the island, the temple on the island, the flight from Tel Eviv to Crete on Hyperion Air; Hyperion in Greek mythology and Uranus who locked up all the children.

Who else is from Greece? Magus is in the files. Magus literally means "demon king.

Simon Magus (Greek Σίμων ὁ μάγος, Latin: Simon Magus), also known as Simon the Magician, was a religious figure whose confrontation with Peter is recorded in the Acts of the Apostles.

When you put all the cards together: the Hunter Biden emails, the Epstein docs, and Maxwell’s interview you’ll see a much larger picture. Now it’s your turn to figure out what that has to do with New Mexico. Where do all the legislators go during session? It’s a place called The Bull Ring, Greeks own that. A Greek Bar. A Greek started First National Bank, that’s in the files. New Mexico just had the largest fentanyl bust in Albuquerque (Rep Stansburys District) which was the history of the USA involving the Sinaloa Cartel that spanned several states. They also had a bust at the southern border, and two SINAOLA Cartel members were arrested at the airport in Santa Teresa, NM. There was a bust on a POT farm south of Zorro Ranch in Estancia and another in McIntosh for human trafficking/rights violations. Again, (Rep Stansburys District). The Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham got caught on a leaked audio talking about how she had not one Border Patrol at the border. That was her doing as she said on Face the Nation that she was pulling the National Guard 2/2019. In the Epstein docs search Alien(s). There were special ops being run in New Mexico, and the shitty Governor should be canned and never hold a public office again. Congressman Steve Pierce of New Mexico showed us pictures of her dancing with the CARTEL.

Yes, New Mexico knew about Hunter Biden’s laptop. The repairman’s father brought the contents to the FBI in Albuquerque. Oct 2019.

July SDNY shut down New Mexico investigation.

August 2019 Epstein dead

Oct 2019 Hunters laptop contents brought to the FBI in New Mexico.

I went to that office twice.

Dec 2019 Covid started emerge worldwide.

The DEMOCRATS ARE FLAT OUT LAIRS. They lied because they knew Hunter was in New Mexico and his parter worked with Nathan Wolfe and Bill Gates Scientific Advisor. He was also receiving emails from the same assistant “Caitlin” to Bill Richardson that Epstein did.

That Bullshit “Russian Disinformation” came out just before the election. 🗳️

There’s plenty of information in those files.

Trump said “we have the cards.” I’m almost certain he meant ALL THE CARDS.

Senator Martin Heinrich, Katz, Udall, Richardson, Sir Richard Branson of Spaceport America in Truth or Consequences, NM, Woody Allen, Leon Black.

To make matters worse Epstein was chartering other aircraft to fly around New Mexico in Santa Fe and Moriarty.

Did you think they were going to do anything different after Epstein’s death? THESE ARE NETWORKS.

Yes, human trafficking frequently overlaps with drug trafficking and money laundering, often within the same transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), gangs, or networks. These crimes converge because they share logistics, routes, personnel, and financial needs, allowing groups to diversify revenue, reduce risk, and maximize profits.

Maxwell said to Todd Blanche: Sinaloa Cartel. She didn’t run the ranch, Brice and Karen Gordon ran the ranch. See my post on New Zealand. 🇳🇿

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Nancy Cornillie's avatar
Nancy Cornillie
6d

Why isn’t Zorro Ranch being investigated for evidence of crimes by Epstein and other people who are possibly still sex trafficking and worse?

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