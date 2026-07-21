The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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DAVID WEBER's avatar
DAVID WEBER
2h

The confusions I experienced when hearing or reading Wolff in the past have now been explained- and thoroughly and elegantly so. We live in a many layered cloud of information through we all need some suggested paths. This piece is an excellent one.

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Sky Jupiter's avatar
Sky Jupiter
1h

@Michael Wolff please comment this article.

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