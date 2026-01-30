Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussão sobre este post

Avatar de User
Avatar de James cason
James cason
2d

I b telling this shit the 2nd week after it all busted out! For real MFs don't listen!!!

Responder
Compartilhar
Avatar de Jared Lindell
Jared Lindell
4h

Yeah sure. Big conspiracy.

Or, there's just a lot of people with a strong aversion to armed brown shirts stomping around their neighborhoods.

Responder
Compartilhar
3 comentários a mais...

Nenhuma publicação

Pronto para mais?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacidadeTermosAviso de coleta
Comece seu SubstackObtenha o App
Substack é o lar da grande cultura