Let the naive observe: New York, this Babel Tower of capital, has just voted for its own self-castration, though not in the way the alarmists on duty predict. Zohran Mamdani, the newly elected mayor, is not a figure straight out of a theocratic nightmare. He is, first and foremost, the latest and most eloquent symptom of the collective imbecilization plaguing the West, a refined product of globalist "progressivism."

Mamdani, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America, who preaches Marxist redistribution and flirts with "revolutionary" movements from the "Global South," is less an ayatollah and more a perfectly aligned puppet. He is the local face of a transnational agenda, funded by Silicon Valley billionaires and donors like Alex Soros, who aim to reshape Western metropolises.

Alex Soros and Zohan Mamdani

It would not be the first time New Yorkers, in their naiveté or self-imposed blindness, elected a man whose loyalties are less American and more globalist. Bill DeBlasio, with his Sandinista romance and honeymoon in Cuba, already set the tone. Under his leadership, the city did not enter a caliphate, but a swamp of crime and disorder, where the police were vilified and civic morale eroded. With Mamdani, New York does not plunge into medieval darkness; it conforms to the darkness of a homogenizing globalism, where individual liberty is replaced by bureaucratic collectivization and the Democracy of the Gag is imposed under the pretext of "equity."

Mamdani's record, though cloaked in "social justice" rhetoric, is a warning label. His sympathies for groups that glorify jihad and defend "anti-American" terrorism are concerning, yes, but should be seen not as a prelude to Sharia on the streets of Manhattan, but rather as the coded language of a "progressivism" that instrumentalizes these causes to dismantle Western institutions. His ties to individuals who have defended Hamas are not an oath to fundamentalism, but an adherence to an "anti-colonial" narrative that perfectly fits the agenda of cultural deconstruction funded by certain foundations.

Mamdani's brand of socialism is imbued with a strategic resentment, a tool for the redistribution not just of wealth, but of power and influence to groups aligned with this new globalist oligarchy.

Under Mamdani, crime will not explode into a holy war, but will certainly continue its vertiginous rise. The police will be further marginalized and demoralized. Prosecutors will continue to treat criminals as victims of an "unjust" system, and victims as obstacles to "equity." Capital, which Machiavelli described as one of the pillars of a ruler's strength, will continue to flee, not to the Caliphate, but to Florida, Texas, and Dubai, where the globalist agenda has not yet managed to impose its total control over the economy. Manhattan's great towers will empty as confidence evaporates and the city becomes a social engineering laboratory, where market freedom is replaced by state interventions and regulations dictated by funded NGOs.

What threatens New York is not a theocracy, but the loss of its Western soul in the name of globalist homogenization. Discussions about women's rights or LGBTQIA+ freedom will not be banned by religious decrees, but diluted and re-signified by "social justice" that prioritizes identity politics over individual liberty. The Jewish population may face hostility, not due to explicit religious dogma of a caliphate, but due to political "anti-Zionism," strategically framed within the globalist "anti-oppression" narrative.

Despite having flirted with "defund the police" in 2020 – a position conveniently denied during the campaign – Mamdani demonstrated the tactical malleability necessary for a puppet. His victory, with 50.5% of the votes, was not a genuine popular triumph, but the result of a strategic fragmentation of the opposition, where Andrew Cuomo (with his unpopularity and accusations of harassment) and Curtis Sliwa (with his eccentricity) split the anti-Mamdani base, paving the way for a control that masquerades as "democracy." This is the essence of the shadow on the wall, where power resides where men believe it resides, and belief is shaped by the globalist narrative, with billionaire donors exerting their influence from the shadows.

When Mamdani takes office, the city that never sleeps will not awaken to a Sharia nightmare, but to a reality of increasing bureaucratic control, where the lights of Broadway do not go out, but the glow of entrepreneurial and individual freedom is gradually replaced by the agenda of his funders.

The skyline will remain, but its entrepreneurial spirit will be corroded by a man whose sympathies lie not with the police officer, the small entrepreneur, or the taxpayer, but with the ideological apparatuses that serve the globalist agenda.

With a quarter of the population (2.12 million) considering leaving, the city faces the materialization of Hume's "opinion" failure: when the belief in the legitimacy of power is perceived as subservience to hidden interests, people flee, because the sword that should protect them is now seen as a tool of an oppressive power. Billionaires, Mamdani has said, should not exist, yet they, paradoxically, fund his rise. Now elected, New York will not be governed in the traditional sense. It will be occupied by a globalist agenda that will use it as a model of self-castration for other metropolises, where the shadow of control silently extends, without need for bonfires or religious flags, but merely a blind belief in a "progress" dictated from above.

