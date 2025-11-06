Candeloro’s Substack

Dan
1h

Right over the target! NYC is done for at least a year if not more if we do not elect a Republican for Governor. I pray that this 💩 does not spread all over NYC’s boroughs or beyond like what happened in London and other cities in the UK.

Euni de Tokyo Santos
39m

Candeloro adopts what we might call “aristocratic pessimistic realism”: he acknowledges popular naiveté and institutional manipulation, satirizes the democratic illusions that mask the progressive gag, and concludes that the new power will no longer need bonfires or flags—only blind faith in progress. It is a text of rhetorical maturity, which calmly denounces smiling totalitarianism, and does so with the elegance of someone who knows that shouting is the shortest path to not being heard.

