Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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The Light's avatar
The Light
2d

This is absolutely vital reading for anyone wanting to understand the grand false dichotomy in play to herd everyone into the worldwide digital gulag.

We understand they go extreme one way so they can snap back to the other (we're expecting extreme conservatism, religiosity and Handmaid's Tale type edicts once the board is flipped), but this explains the overarching mechanisms of philosophical deceit that are being used, bravo!

We will publish this in The Light soon if okay with you?

Peace brother :-)

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2 replies by Marcos Paulo Candeloro and others
Yvujpwh's avatar
Yvujpwh
12h

I was answering Warpath

Thank you for your article

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