The debate between Olavo de Carvalho and Aleksandr Dugin has aged better than almost everything written about geopolitics in the last few decades. At the time, it looked like an exotic quarrel between two marginal figures. Today, after Duginism has circulated among military men, right-wing intellectuals, anti-American orphans of the old left and young conservatives seduced by imperial aesthetics, the debate looks less like a bibliographical curiosity and more like an ignored warning.

The seduction of Duginism is simple. It offers the conservative exhausted by the liberal West an apparently noble exit. Against Wall Street, Moscow. Against Hollywood, Holy Russia. Against globalism, multipolarity. Against the dissolution of national identities, a telluric, hierarchical, spiritual and rooted civilization. The trick begins there. Dugin understood that a right humiliated by Western cultural decay would accept almost anything, provided the merchandise came wrapped in icons, German geopolitics, Heidegger, Guénon, Evola and a vague promise of restoration.

Olavo understood before almost everyone else that Duginism was never an alternative to globalism. It was a rival version of the same imperial impulse. Dugin began from the thesis that the United States embodied the open society, global liberalism and the destruction of traditions. Russia, by contrast, appeared as the spiritual fortress against the Atlanticist machine. Olavo struck the premise at its weakest point. To confuse the globalist elite installed inside American institutions with the real American nation is analytical fraud. Historical America, communal, Christian, associative, suspicious of centralized power and still marked by local freedom, appeared in Olavo’s analysis as one of the main internal obstacles to globalism, rather than its essence.

Dugin’s America is a straw man. An abstract entity manufactured to be hated. Inside it one finds the New York banker, the Texas farmer, the Washington bureaucrat, the Baptist pastor, the soldier deceived by imperial wars, the woke Harvard professor, the armed father in the countryside and the State Department strategist. Everything becomes one thing. Historical complexity disappears. A real society is replaced by a continental caricature. The result is a perfect ideological operation. Dugin no longer has to distinguish people, elite, state, bureaucracy, finance, universities, media, foundations and intelligence services. He only has to say America. The enemy appears ready-made, compact, metaphysical and absolute.

That is the first fraud of Duginism. It presents itself as a science of civilizations while working with puppets. The America it attacks is a useful montage. It hides the fact that globalism also uses Washington against Americans, just as it uses Brussels against Europeans, Brasília against Brazilians and Moscow against Russians. Real globalism does not coincide with a people. It kidnaps institutions, captures elites, corrodes traditions, manufactures consensus, instrumentalizes crises and rules through intermediaries. By reducing everything to the United States, Dugin transforms an analysis of power into Russian imperial catechism.

The second fraud goes even deeper. Duginism is a reinterpretation of communism made by those who understood that frontal war against religion had become counterproductive. Classical Bolshevism tried to crush faith with prisons, executions, atheist propaganda, confiscation of churches, clerical infiltration and materialist pedagogy. It discovered, at a monstrous cost to its victims, that religion could be persecuted for decades without disappearing from the heart of the people. Revolutionary power learned a brutal lesson. When abolishing the altar becomes impossible, the altar must be controlled. When destroying faith becomes too costly, faith is converted into a symbolic department of the state.

Alexander Dugin

This is where Duginism reveals its true genealogy. It does not restore religion to its dignity. It reinserts religion into a political engineering project. Faith ceases to be the encounter of the soul with God and becomes civilizational energy administered by strategists. The sacred becomes a geopolitical resource. The Church becomes an ornament of sovereignty. The icon becomes a national emblem. Liturgy becomes a language of mobilization. Tradition becomes raw material for empire. The old sickle changes clothes, kisses a cross and learns to speak of civilization.

Primitive communism wanted man without God. Duginism wants God under state custody. The difference is one of method, not temptation. In both cases, the concrete person is subordinated to a historical abstraction. Before, class. Now, civilization. Before, the party. Now, empire. Before, world revolution. Now, multipolarity. Before, dialectical materialism. Now, a continental metaphysics of destiny, soil, blood, tradition and spiritual war. The vocabulary changed because the spiritual market changed. The impulse to dominate remained.

Olavo saw that this kind of traditionalism is more dangerous than vulgar progressivism precisely because it speaks the language of those it intends to capture. The modern progressive arrives with a rainbow flag, sanitary bureaucracy, identitarian resentment and therapeutic language. The Duginist arrives with cross, sword, empire, virility, liturgy, people, fatherland and transcendence. The first seduces souls tired of responsibility. The second seduces souls tired of humiliation. Both offer an escape from moral reality. Both promise belonging without inner conversion.

True tradition begins in the soul. It demands repentance, discipline, worship, family, memory, responsibility, moral hierarchy and the submission of politics to a higher order. Counterfeit tradition begins with the map. It demands an enemy, mobilization, obedience, propaganda, historical destiny and the absorption of the individual into a collective mission. Dugin speaks of spirituality like a man administering fuel. His problem with the liberal West does not arise from love for Christian freedom. It arises from the ambition to replace one machine with another.

That is why multipolarity must be treated with extreme caution. In theory, no sane person wants a planet governed by Washington, Brussels, Davos or any transnational directorate of enlightened bureaucrats. But in the Duginist vocabulary, multipolarity rarely means concrete freedom for nations. It means the imperial reorganization of the world into zones of influence. Each pole receives the right to administer its civilizational backyard. The sovereignty of peoples becomes a pretext for the sovereignty of empires.

Brazil, inside that architecture, would never be a free civilization. It would be a peripheral piece on a larger board, courted according to its usefulness in the war against the Atlantic enemy. Latin America, already deformed by decades of vulgar anti-Americanism, clerical socialism, caudillismo and university resentment, becomes fertile soil for this intoxication. Duginism offers the left the old pleasure of hating the United States and offers the right the new pleasure of doing so with a traditionalist appearance. The convergence is too perfect to be innocent.

The strength of Olavo’s position in this debate came from his refusal of the false dilemma. He did not choose Davos against Moscow, nor Moscow against Davos. His thesis of the three global power projects placed distinct blocs on the stage, the Western-financial, the Russian-Chinese and the Islamic, capable of competing among themselves and cooperating whenever the common target was the destruction of real Western Christian civilization. This formulation irritates simple minds because it denies them tribal comfort. The world ceases to be a childish match between heroes and villains. It becomes a war among empires, consortia, bureaucracies, political religions and elites disputing the moral corpse of the West.

Dugin offers the conservative a mythology of belonging. Olavo offered a demand for lucidity. The difference is brutal. Mythology consoles. Lucidity dislodges. The Duginist looks at the ruins of the West and seeks a metaphysical czar who will give him order. Olavo looked at the same ruins and asked who was profiting from the confusion, which premises were being hidden, which agents were operating behind the language and why so many supposed defenders of tradition always ended up defending some model of political servitude.

The anti-American straw man serves that servitude. It allows a man to imagine he is doing high geopolitics when he has merely repeated, with new vocabulary, the old Pavlovian reflex of the continental left. Everything that comes from the United States is decadence. Everything that comes from Russia is resistance. Everything that displeases the Kremlin is Atlanticism. Everything that favors Moscow is sovereignty. With that mechanism, intelligence abdicates the examination of reality and begins to function as civilizational fandom.

Duginism does not investigate reality in order to discover truth. It organizes symbols in order to produce adherence. It does not begin from the concrete experience of man before God, conscience, freedom and responsibility. It begins from blocs, maps, continental destinies, absolute enemies and spiritual races. The person disappears. The soul disappears. Politics absorbs everything. Even God is summoned to legitimize the strategist’s design.

Brazil does not need to import this intoxication. We already have too many ideologies promising collective salvation in exchange for obedience. We already know the intellectual who despises the real man while claiming to love humanity. We have already seen bureaucrats speak in the name of the people while stepping on the people. We have already paid dearly for political messianisms that arrived with sublime vocabulary and ended in censorship, corruption, impoverishment and worship of force.

Olavo’s merit against Dugin was to perceive that anti-Americanism can be only the latest mask of servility. A man imagines he is freeing himself from Washington while kneeling before Moscow. He imagines he has overcome decadent liberalism while embracing a political engineering project even more hostile to concrete freedom. He imagines he has rediscovered tradition while merely exchanging the cultural pornography of the West for a liturgy of state.

In the end, Duginism does not save the right from Western decadence. It teaches the right to hate Western decadence with categories manufactured by another empire. And when a civilization can no longer distinguish tradition from propaganda, sovereignty from zone of influence and spirituality from geopolitical aesthetics, it has not found an alternative to globalism. It has merely chosen another jailer.

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