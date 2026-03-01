The monster’s name is replaced, and the monster remains untouched. The packaging changes, as if the problem were in the word, not in the act.

The method is old, but in the twentieth century it became procedure. First, language is re-signified. Then pressure is applied to those who insist on calling things by their proper names. Finally, the new vocabulary is turned into a norm, a guideline, a law. Social engineering rarely begins in the Penal Code. It almost always begins in the dictionary.

In 1998, a journal linked to the American Psychological Association suggested softening terminology, as if moral gravity were merely a matter of connotation. The cultural elite calls this refinement. In practice, it is anesthesia. From there, the genealogy locks into place: Freud contributes to sexualizing childhood in the modern imagination; literature and cinema begin to treat the child as a mini-adult traversed by impulses; Reich converts fantasy into agenda and pushes sexual liberation into activism. In the end, the revolution of customs discovers the shortcut to colonize the future: to discredit the father, ridicule the mother, and corrode the vocabulary that still protects childhood.

It is on this terrain that Kinsey rises as an academic altar and a symbolic weapon. The report does not merely relativize modesty; it undermines the moral reputation of an entire generation, branding the family as clinical hypocrisy. Under a scientific veneer, tables appear describing infant sexual responses and data obtained through improper means, according to critics and biographers. Even so, the academy absorbs it as research, the press sells it as progress, and the public learns to call it normality. Not by conviction, but by conditioning.

The circuit repeats until it appears natural. A collective culprit is chosen, a storm of theses, films, reports, and conferences is produced, and the accused, in order to appear reasonable, adopts the accuser’s language. Once that becomes habit, the administrative and legal stages enter, until the penal stage is presented as protection. At that point, to resist is no longer to disagree. It is to confess. Objection becomes suspicion.

This has a name: desensitization. The public is acclimated in layers, through symbols, narratives, slogans, debates, while reactions are measured and the pace is adjusted. If there is revolt, one retreats and calls it an editorial error. If the reaction is weak, the advance is consolidated and the next step follows. Nothing is announced as rupture. Everything is packaged as clinical updating, pedagogical modernization, care for the vulnerable. The substance remains the same.

Olavo pointed to the detail that dismantles the staging. Pedophilia is not love for a person. It is fixation on immaturity, on a chronological instant that disappears. The child grows, the object vanishes, the predator seeks another. Calling this love is not only cynicism; it is a basic inability to distinguish person from phase. And when that inability becomes chair, agenda, and manual, the moral formation of children is handed over to regressive adults convinced they are the vanguard.

History records that civilizations tolerated practices of this kind. Where they receded, they receded especially under Christian influence, which introduced an idea unbearable to any predatory culture: childhood is not raw material. But every moral brake creates enemies. And enemies await opportunity.

The Epstein Files functioned as documentary confirmation of what many preferred to call exaggeration. There appears a network with structural protection, circulation among billionaires, academic prestige, and institutional cover—the environment in which agendas are decided over dinners and ethics becomes ornament. When documents speak, the question is no longer whether it exists. It becomes who sustains it, who protects it, and who erases traces.

The rest is predictable. With each harm produced, a ready-made theory appears blaming family, religion, culture, capitalism—anything other than the operator of the harm. The engineer almost never appears in the photograph. What appears is the demolished work, and applause is still demanded.

In the twenty-first century, however, brutality is not enough. Consent is required. That is why the sequence is precise and silent: first language is changed, then perception is changed, and when perception has already been domesticated, the law is changed. When the law finally changes, they will say it was always so.

The sentence is clean clinical, therapeutic. The effect is dirty: it shifts the focus from the crime to the treatment narrative. Notice the detail: the headline doesn’t describe-it reframes. ‘Chronic disease’ is the language of softening, and softening becomes policy.