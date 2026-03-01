Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussão sobre este post

Avatar de User
Avatar de Fabio Pina
Fabio Pina
5h

In my opinion, all pedophiles should be eliminated! Period!

Responder
Compartilhar
Avatar de John M. McGuire
John M. McGuire
11h

#Death2Pedos

Responder
Compartilhar

Nenhuma publicação

Pronto para mais?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacidadeTermosAviso de coleta
Comece seu SubstackObtenha o App
Substack é o lar da grande cultura