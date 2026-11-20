Assinar

Exactly one year ago, on November 19, 2025, the Epstein Files Transparency Act was signed into law. Before that, the bill had passed the House by 427 votes to 1, a margin Washington usually reserves for resolutions honoring war veterans. It ordered the Department of Justice to open the entire archive. It only allowed redactions to protect victims, national security, or ongoing investigations.

In broad terms, it was a simple order, the kind any mid-level bureaucrat understands without opening the manual. What followed was a masterclass in creative hermeneutics. The DOJ released about 3.5 million pages from an archive that exceeds 6 million and missed deadlines. According to the law’s own authors, it also redacted passages the law forbade redacting, while survivors still have no control over their own records. The most revealing detail, dear reader, came from a federal court in Washington.

In the case Phang v. Blanche, the Attorney General admitted to violating the law. He confessed and remained in office, which says a great deal about the state of accountability in the American government (and perhaps about the quality of the coffee at the Department of Justice). The Founders distrusted power precisely because they knew that whoever controls the files ends up protecting himself. The entire republic was designed as a system of checks against this very human temptation, and one year later the check failed at the most obvious door. From this failure comes EFTA II.

In the House it was introduced by Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna, and in the Senate by Jeff Merkley and Ben Ray Luján. Massie is a Kentucky Republican in his final term and Khanna is a California Democrat. The two rarely agree even on what time it is, and that may be exactly where the pair’s credibility comes from. The text gives victims, state attorneys general, and members of Congress the right to sue the DOJ when it hides, delays, redacts, or simply forgets to publish documents. Seventeen state attorneys general have already signed a letter calling for rapid approval.

Who appears in the pages that have not yet been made public remains a question without documentary ownership, and it should be treated with the caution the subject demands. One thing is already on the record in court: the government knows it is breaking the law and has decided it can live with that. Trump protects pedophiles and abusers. Knowingly.

In Washington, it seems, transparency also needs a lawyer, a power of attorney, and, who knows, a third law to ensure that the second is actually enforced.

It is worth remembering, dear reader, the barbarities committed by Epstein. BARBARITIES. With thousands of models.

Read the article below to clear up any doubts:

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/06/10/magazine/trump-epstein-files-white-house-vance-doj.html