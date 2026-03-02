Three American soldiers died in the first actions against Iran while internal intelligence assessments pointed to the absence of an immediate threat to the continental United States and skepticism about Iranian long-range capabilities. The machinery turned anyway because, when the decision has already been made for extramilitary reasons, the intelligence report becomes a prop and the war becomes a gesture.

The decision emerges from the convergence of two regional interests that find in the American military apparatus the operational arm that neither possesses alone. Saudi Arabia wants the outcome and poses as moderation while pushing the responsibility onto the West. Israel reinforces the historical impulse toward a military solution and applies pressure at the exact point where a statesman's vanity meets an ally's convenience. Washington enters with the arm, the budget, and the funeral, and repeats what it always does when the war lobby makes elected officials believe they are rewriting history, which is to confuse audacity with lucidity in a region where the last two decades of audacity produced cemeteries, failed states, and unpayable bills. The mechanism is always the same: diplomacy in public, insistence behind closed doors, and a president who responds to the first body bags with real estate vocabulary, speaking of a great deal for the world as though the soldier were an operational cost, the grieving family a footnote, and death an acceptable statistic to sustain the winner's narrative.

The list of those who celebrated the strike functions as an involuntary radiograph: Mark Levin, Mitt Romney, John Bolton, and Jeb Bush, four names that require no explanation about which side of the establishment they operate on, and whose enthusiastic approval should be, for any conservative with a functioning memory, sufficient cause for suspicion. The Republican base is beginning to see what is happening. Marjorie Taylor Greene publicly repudiated the action. Tucker Carlson turned his coverage into a binary interrogation with no concession to ambiguity. Thomas Massie grew in relevance without the establishment granting him an inch of space. Bannon opened the microphone to the diagnosis of betrayal. What is at stake surpasses foreign policy disagreement and strikes at the breach of a founding promise, because they sold the end of endless wars and are delivering another one, packaged with the same seal of urgency as always, only now with the indirect sponsorship of foreign interests. This happens every time a movement is born as a revolt against the establishment and ends up as the administrator of the establishment, inheriting the anti-system discourse while incorporating the system's logistics, and discovering too late that the machine is hungry and demands more war, more funding, more exceptions, more apparatus.

The story descends from geopolitics into the everyday where power reveals itself without costume. While young men die on the other side of the world, Kash Patel, director of the FBI, converts an elite unit trained for real risk into a personal escort service for his girlfriend, social engagements, and private transportation. The symbol condenses everything the geopolitical text conceals in abstraction: the State converted into a butler, authority converted into performative privilege, and the public force trained to protect citizens redirected to protect the comfort of the man who should be subordinate to it.

Kristi Noem, in command of Homeland Security, spends hundreds of millions on luxury aircraft with comfort configurations, a bar, and a bedroom, using funds earmarked for other priorities, in an arrangement where the border becomes the justification, luxury becomes the purpose, propaganda speaks of efficiency, and reality speaks of habit. The elite buys Gulfstreams as though they were office supplies and presents the extravagance as an operational requirement with the same bureaucratic naturalness with which one requisitions a ream of paper.

The three stories form the same design when superimposed: a war sold as necessity and driven as desire by regional allies who outsource the cost in American blood, an elite armed unit demoted to a personal convenience escort for the director who should command it in the name of the public, and a bureaucracy that converts security funding into a luxury air fleet, all converging on the image of a popular movement that upon reaching power did not destroy the old regime but merely put on its suit, sat in its chair, and signed the same checks in different handwriting.

The technical name for this is governance by indulgence: foreign policy becomes a stage for personal grandeur, domestic policy becomes the private use of public power, the moral justification shifts according to the convenience of the news cycle, and the citizen who should be the final recipient of public action discovers he is merely the compulsory financier of a lifestyle he never chose and was never consulted about. If the MAGA base is calling the war a betrayal, it is because the discourse was used to transport the same old merchandise under new packaging, the elite remains the elite, the State remains bloated, the machine remains untouched, and the only thing that changed was the manager and the aesthetics of the slogan. And the name still missing from this equation, the son-in-law who converted family proximity into a business portfolio in the Middle East, is Jared Kushner, whose presence behind the scenes of American policy in the region deserves its own chapter that the documents will eventually provide.

The old order does not collapse when it loses an election. It collapses when it loses its shame. And when shame dies, the next step is always the same: more war abroad, more luxury at home, more propaganda to cover the bill.