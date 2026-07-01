The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

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Lisa’s Alternate Reality's avatar
Lisa’s Alternate Reality
2d

I love this article, it’s spot on.

I love this part, “reasoning has served, across the long span of history, to justify every manner of excess, from the widening of surveillance to the centralization of authority, always in the name of the sacred imperative of not falling behind.”

TO JUSTIFY EVERY MANNER OF EXCESS…why do we have to justify it? Why does we live in such excess???? Thiel (however it’s spelled) is an excess monger, like Epstein. Why does he have power? What made him the king of all of this? We did. If I am correct? Then we want this, apparently.

What bothers me, and this is an end user, I can go to my local farm stand and pay with cashless contact, the farm would rather accept cash.

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Robert Ritchie's avatar
Robert Ritchie
2d

Many thanks, that's very useful. To modernize an old judgement (misattributed to Twain) on newspapers, "If you don't consume media, you're uninformed. If you do consume media, you're misinformed."

May I ask if your Tocqueville reference was his commentary (following) on US cancel culture, or something else?

"I know of no country in which there is so little independence of mind and real freedom of discussion as in America... In America the majority raises very formidable barriers to the liberty of opinion: within these barriers an author may write whatever he pleases, but he will repent it if he ever steps beyond them. Not that he is exposed to the terrors of an auto-da-fe [1], but he is tormented by the slights and persecutions of daily obloquy. His political career is closed forever, since he has offended the only authority which is able to promote his success. Every sort of compensation, even that of celebrity, is refused to him. Before he published his opinions he imagined that he held them in common with many others; but no sooner has he declared them openly than he is loudly censured by his overbearing opponents, whilst those who think without having the courage to speak, like him, abandon him in silence. He yields at length, oppressed by the daily efforts he has been making, and he subsides into silence, as if he was tormented by remorse for having spoken the truth....

Under the absolute sway of an individual despot the body was attacked in order to subdue the soul, and the soul escaped the blows which were directed against it and rose superior to the attempt; but such is not the course adopted by tyranny in democratic republics; there the body is left free, and the soul is enslaved."

- Alexis de Tocqueville, Democracy in America, p771ff original Reeve translation, PSU (http://seas3.elte.hu/coursematerial/LojkoMiklos/Alexis-de-Tocqueville-Democracy-in-America.pdf). These sentiments as expressed by de Tocqueville naturally were censored from many print editions all the way up to my own printed copy, thus arguably proving his point! :)

[1] Note "auto-da-fe" is the now-anachronistic term de Tocqueville uses for being burned at the stake for heresy. I can't imagine why it's gone out of style...

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