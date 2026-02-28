On June 11, 2014, Jeffrey Epstein sent an email to Bill Gates with a proposal that should have made the front page of every newspaper on the planet: "Why don't we do something radical, disruptive. Global Health could advance in leaps instead of steps, with attempts at genetic advances and virology. I am happy to share a significant fund with you in pure research, if you so choose." The sentence is in the Epstein Files. It is an official document. A man convicted of sexual crimes against minors proposing to the largest private funder of the WHO a partnership in genetic advances and virology. And the press treated it as a footnote.

The email takes on another dimension when one understands what Epstein was doing with biology outside of inboxes. Epstein maintained a concrete plan, discussed repeatedly with scientists and businessmen since the early 2000s: to use his 33,000-square-foot ranch in New Mexico, the Zorro Ranch, as a base to inseminate 20 women simultaneously with his sperm. The model was the Repository for Germinal Choice, a real sperm bank stocked with material from Nobel laureates that operated until 1999 to strengthen the human gene pool. Epstein saw himself as superior genetic raw material. He called this obsession transhumanism. In scientific meetings he systematically redirected conversations toward how humans could be genetically improved. Alan Dershowitz, his own attorney and professor emeritus at Harvard, reported being horrified by the discussions, given the use of eugenics by the Nazis. In a session at Harvard, Epstein openly criticized efforts to reduce hunger and provide healthcare to the poor because it increased the risk of overpopulation. Steven Pinker pushed back and was excluded from subsequent meetings. Access to the scientific elite came through John Brockman, a literary agent who organized dinners where scientists were introduced to funders. Through those doors passed Stephen Hawking, Murray Gell-Mann, George Church, and Frank Wilczek. The same dinners that served to recruit victims of sex trafficking served to screen women with academic credentials as candidates for Epstein's reproductive program. The eugenic operation and the criminal operation ran on the same social infrastructure.

In March 2015, Terje Rod-Larsen forwarded to Epstein a pandemic research proposal that had been submitted to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Foundation formally rejected it. But pandemic research proposals circulated between a convicted sex trafficker and the largest global health foundation in the world without generating a single headline. Internal MIT Media Lab emails reveal that a $2 million donation from Bill Gates to the laboratory was directed by Jeffrey Epstein. MIT staff took deliberate steps to conceal the connection. Joi Ito, director of the Media Lab, resigned in 2019 when The New Yorker exposed the scheme. Epstein planned to create an institute at MIT called ONE SCIENCE to explore signal intelligence, big data, mathematical biology, and neuroscience. He funded Harvard's Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, directed by Martin Nowak. The New York Times documented that he maintained a declared plan to inseminate the human race with his DNA using his ranch in New Mexico.

To understand what these documents mean, one must go back a century.

In 1913, John D. Rockefeller creates the Rockefeller Foundation. In 1920, the Foundation becomes the primary funder of the direct precursor to the WHO. When the WHO is officially founded in 1948, the infrastructure already belonged to Rockefeller money. From 1910 to 1939, the same Foundation directly financed the Eugenics Record Office at Cold Spring Harbor, which catalogued defective bloodlines in the American population and drafted laws that resulted in the forced sterilization of more than 60,000 citizens. On the other side of the Atlantic, it funded the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Berlin, whose researchers were mentors to Josef Mengele. The Nazi sterilization laws of 1933 were modeled on the American laws that Rockefeller money created. Edwin Black documented every penny in War Against the Weak.

When eugenics became synonymous with concentration camps, Frederick Osborn, former president of the American Eugenics Society and co-founder of the Rockefellers' Population Council, wrote in 1968: "Eugenic goals are most likely to be attained under a name other than eugenics." The agenda changed its address. Family planning. Reproductive health. Global vaccination. Genomic surveillance. The names change every decade. The checks come from the same families. And a century later, a network operator convicted of sex trafficking was planning selective breeding programs in the New Mexico desert while funding transhumanism and dining with Nobel laureates.

Now connect the layers.

Bill Gates Sr. was a board member of Planned Parenthood, founded by Margaret Sanger with Rockefeller funding and documented ties to the eugenics movement. Bill Gates Jr. turned his foundation into the largest private funder of the WHO, surpassing dozens of sovereign nations. In 2011, Epstein wrote to Boris Nikolic, who would later be named alternate executor of his will: "I bet if we set aside a full day, we will come up with some candidate solutions for the vaccine shortage... bill melinda you sam.. the island / ranch. christmas time." Vaccine shortage solutions discussed on the private island of a convicted pedophile who planned to inseminate 20 women with his DNA. In 2013, Epstein asked several contacts: "Bill Gates said his vaccinators are being shot and killed in Northern Nigeria. How would you solve the situation?" The level of operational intimacy between the two on global health matters is documented.

In March 2013, Epstein and Gates met with Thorbjørn Jagland, president of the Nobel Committee, in Strasbourg. In June 2014, Epstein directly asked Gates to donate generously to the MIT Media Lab, to Harvard's Program for Evolutionary Dynamics, and to Bard College. Gates donated. MIT concealed the connection. Harvard received. The grammar is the same as the Eugenics Record Office in 1910. Private funding. Scientific dressing. Prestigious institutions as reputational shields. And an operator convicted of crimes against minors circulating as an access broker between capital and science.

In 2010, the Rockefeller Foundation published Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development. The Lock Step scenario describes a respiratory pandemic followed by lockdowns and centralized health surveillance. A decade before COVID-19. During the actual pandemic, Rockefeller funded the Pandemic Prevention Institute and Gates operated as the second-largest funder of the WHO. The two greatest powers over global health policy during the greatest crisis of the century were billionaire foundations that never received a single vote. In 2021, the Rockefeller Foundation itself officially acknowledged that its eugenic legacy caused real harm to people and communities. The media covered it for two days.

The pattern that emerges from 4 million pages of documents is architecture. Rockefeller built the infrastructure of global health in the twentieth century and funded the eugenics that sterilized 60,000 Americans and inspired Nazi laws. Gates operates that infrastructure in the twenty-first century. Epstein moved between both worlds proposing genetic advances and virology, funding human enhancement research at the greatest universities on the planet and discussing vaccine shortages on his private island with the man who puts the most money into the WHO. A man who sought to improve the human species with his own DNA in the New Mexico desert while screening young women at the same Manhattan dinners where he recruited victims. And when the files began to speak, the silencing machine operated with the same banking efficiency that built it.

Whoever funds the architecture commands the response. Whoever commands the response defines what officially counts as science. And in the next pandemic, democracy arrives late again because it was never in the room where the decisions were made.

