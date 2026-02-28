Candeloro’s Substack

Eldridge Osan
1d

The Bill Gates COVID/Vaccine/Pandemic propaganda…

It reminds me of some anti-virus software programs.

Once you started the subscription,

beware if you let it expire; beware if you didn’t.

A Catch-22.

It always struck me as suspect when my computer became bogged down by anti-virus actions over the long run, even after subscription renewals until ultimately it crashed.

My question was, did the anti-virus software provider monetize the demise of my computer somehow? Thereby driving me to buy a new computer and new software? Then repeat…

Could a computer programmer turned vaccine developer translate that and profit off of it through a vast network while presenting as a philanthropist and using the phrase, “as health improves, families choose to have less children” as a cover story for the results?

Could anyone be nefarious enough to monetize population reduction while “incentivizing” huge numbers of people to self-enroll into such a scheme and then also profit off of the med-techno apparatus used to police/enforce/protect it? Would the public remain silent as it came to light and those responsible were pardoned left and right with no accountability?

That sure would make for an interesting dystopian doomsday novel, wouldn’t it?

Then there’s the Digital ID’s which equate to…

Conditional freedom predicated on constant compliance with rolling government mandates that limit a free citizen’s ability to work, buy, sell, trade, travel, get an education, or exercise any other God given rights…this is enforced by government sanctioned discrimination, ideological segregation, and blatant coercion, while using duplicitous language under a false premise.

IT’S HELL ON EARTH.

When we participate in that kind of behavior, we vet it, give it credence, and building power…WE BECOME IT and levy it on our peers.

THE ANSWER IS, NO.

Still reading?

There is also a multifaceted synergistic layered campaign for “Equity in global depopulation.”

It’s monetized and people are profiting off of it.

Look up how much the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation has invested in vaccines, planned parenthood, LGBTQ ideology, and Big Tech / AI to control and shape information. He’s not the only one…

Let’s view the deceptive equation:

Vaccines. “Safe and Effective.”

+

Planned Parenthood [abortion]. “Reproductive care.”

+

LGBTQ ideology. “Dignity and respect.” “Love is love.”

(Consider: If you were going to sterilize the next generation through their thoughts/minds, how would you do that? Does an ideology have the power to switch bloodlines OFF? Do we have ideas or do ideas have us?)

+

Censorship. “Hate Speech, misinformation/disinformation.”

=

Global population reduction. Which is monetized for profit by and for the stakeholders.

It’s ironic how they promote all of the above in western militaries and call it “readiness.”

No judgement or condemnation towards any individuals who subscribe to freedom of choice in the above. I’m just showcasing where it leads in the name of Truth and Love and ultimately Life (vs non-life).

Before we determine where we stand on issues that are up for social debate we should ask: Does this lead to life? Or does it lead to death? What if everyone decided to do it? Perhaps it leads to the death of the human race? Maybe that testifies of the spirit behind it.

CHOOSE LIFE. It is optional. And there’s still time.

Deuteronomy 30:15-20

John 14:6

https://youtu.be/obRG-2jurz0?feature=shared

Dragonfly1006
1d

Gates told us what his ultimate goal is along with WHO and Fauci. If we all remember. Trump cut US funding with WHO during his first term. There are many more involved than mentioned in your article. We are looking at Nazis 2.0.

