The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ken Fraser's avatar
Ken Fraser
20hEdited

Nationalism is a clear and simple idea that, like many other political ideals, can't really be put into practice without a bunch of caveats. The principle is clear: sovereignty resides in the nation. Each nation has a right to self-determination/government, in the form of a sovereign state. It's the basic principle upon which modern world order is built. You'll have difficulty finding anyone who disagrees that nations should be self-determining, even though they can't really elucidate either of these concepts (nation or self-determination).

One problem you've alluded to is clear: who gets to decide the nature, interests and policies of the state?

Another is the difficulty of defining nations in general and your nation in particular. This can be got around with civic nationalism, but it's still a problem. The other problem is the other kind of nationalism, which I would call patriotism, expressed by GBS thus: "“Patriotism is, fundamentally, a conviction that a particular country is the best in the world because you were born in it." You haven' to defined populism, so it's hard to comment. However, it's not quite true that populists have no agenda. The Populist (or People's) Party in the US had a detailed program of reform.

Reply
Share
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
1dEdited

The people who worried about Trump onshoring manufacturing only to have Musk’s robots take our jobs may be correct. Impoverish the masses, and a draft may not be required to get them to enlist/fight on the Eastern Front. Yes, bankers have a plan, but do Populists? Great article Marcos

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture