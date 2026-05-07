Federal records from the United States show that Jeffrey Epstein was warned about a Telegraph report regarding his landings at British military bases, consulted his pilot, and received confirmation: "it’s true." The reaction attributed to Ghislaine Maxwell was recorded in one word: "Shit..."

Three months before the Daily Telegraph published that Jeffrey Epstein had landed at a British Royal Air Force base to visit Prince Andrew in Sandringham, the then-Duke of York sent a Christmas email to Epstein’s personal inbox.

The email, dated December 22, 2010, appears in federal records now available in the US Department of Justice’s collection related to the Epstein files. The sender is listed as "The Duke." The subject was simple: "Happy Christmas." In the body of the message, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor wrote that it had been "great spending time" with his "American family" and said he hoped to see them again soon. He signed as "HRH, The Duke of York KG."

By that time, Epstein had already been convicted of a sex crime involving a minor, was a registered sex offender, and was on supervised release. Nevertheless, the correspondence shows that the link with Andrew remained active, personal, and direct.

Fifteen years later, the question reappears in London with renewed political weight: how Epstein gained access to functioning British military airbases, who authorized these landings, and whether there was institutional facilitation for him to visit Prince Andrew in Sandringham.

In February 2026, former Prime Minister Gordon Brown sent letters to six British police forces (Metropolitan London, Surrey, Sussex, Thames Valley, Norfolk, and Bedfordshire (asking for an investigation into the possible use of taxpayer-funded jets and RAF bases for travel linked to Epstein and Andrew. Brown specifically cited RAF Marham in Norfolk. Following this, the British Ministry of Defence was directed to review records related to Epstein’s flights at Royal Air Force bases.The suspicion, however, was not born in 2026. It was published in 2011.

The Report that Came Out and Disappeared

On March 11, 2011, the Daily Telegraph published a report by Peter Stanford about the Maxwell family. The text covered the trajectory of Robert Maxwell’s children and mentioned Ghislaine Maxwell’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

In a central passage, the newspaper stated that Ghislaine was on Epstein’s private jet when he flew to RAF Marham in 2000 to visit Prince Andrew in Sandringham. The report also cited the photograph, already known at the time, in which Andrew appears with his arm around the waist of Virginia Giuffre, then 17, with Ghislaine Maxwell in the background.

Giuffre would later allege she had been trafficked to Andrew that night. Andrew has always denied the accusation. In 2022, he settled an out-of-court agreement with her. Virginia Giuffre died in April 2025.

The paragraph published by the Telegraph combined serious elements: Epstein reportedly landed on a British military base; Ghislaine Maxwell was said to be on board; the trip’s destination was said to be Sandringham; and the connection with Andrew appeared even before the international explosion of the scandal that would mark the following decade.

The report came out in one of the UK’s main newspapers. The institutional investigation it demanded did not follow.

Andrew continued as a British trade envoy until July 2011. The federal authorization linked to Epstein’s aviation operations in the United States was renewed that same year. Two days after Stanford’s publication, the Telegraph itself published an opinion article by Dominic Lawson arguing that Andrew should not be hounded over his link to Epstein. The news cycle cooled down.

Now, federal documents reveal what was happening behind the scenes as the report approached.

"Just spoke to Larry... it’s true"

Two days before publication in the Telegraph, on March 9, 2011, Thomas S. Mulligan of Sitrick And Company, a crisis communications firm hired by Epstein, sent an internal high-priority email.

The subject was "London Telegraph inquiry."

According to the message, journalist Jon Swaine, then at the Telegraph, had located old flight records indicating that Epstein’s plane had landed twice at RAF bases in November 2000: once at RAF Marham and another at RAF Horsham. The reporter’s questions were direct: how did Epstein obtain permission to land at military bases? Did anyone help him, especially Prince Andrew?

Mike Sitrick forwarded the query to Epstein the same day. Epstein, in turn, passed the message to a contact identified in the chain as "Gmax."

The initial response attributed to "Gmax" was one of denial. "I think this is nonsense, not true, and you should say so."

Epstein replied after consulting Larry Visoski, his chief pilot: "Just spoke to Larry... it’s true."

The reply came in one word: "Shit..."

The exchange is short but significant. It shows that Epstein’s network knew before publication that the Telegraph had flight records involving British military bases. It shows that Epstein consulted his pilot and confirmed the information. It also shows that the internal reaction was not surprise at a falsehood, but concern over confirmed information.

Larry Visoski was not a side character. He was Epstein’s chief pilot. In January 2011, he had written to US Customs and Border Protection acknowledging that the aircraft’s owner was a registered sex offender and could therefore be subject to additional scrutiny.

Andrew’s Email

The Christmas email sent by Andrew to Epstein in December 2010 adds another layer to the case.

The text mentions "my American family," talks about seeing each other again soon, and informs that Andrew would be taking his family to Sandringham for the day. The formal signature "HRH, The Duke of York KG" appears at the close.

This is a message sent two and a half years after Epstein’s conviction. The record contradicts the idea of a terminated or merely protocol-based relationship during that period. Andrew treated Epstein as part of an inner circle. He used a personal email account. He talked about family travel to the Queen’s private estate in Norfolk.

The timing also matters. The message was sent about three months before Epstein’s crisis management team was approached by the Telegraph regarding the RAF landings. And about seven months before the federal authorization linked to Epstein’s Visa Waiver Program was renewed in the United States.

What this email does not prove, in isolation, is that Andrew helped Epstein obtain permission to land at RAF bases. That answer depends on British records: Ministry of Defence authorizations, RAF documents, official communications, and any visitor logs.

It is exactly this set of documents that Gordon Brown asked British authorities to examine.

A Public Story without Public Consequence

The sequence of documents now available allows for a reconstruction of the chronology.

In November 2000, according to flight records cited by the Telegraph, Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were on travel involving RAF bases. The route reportedly included RAF Marham, near Sandringham.

In December 2010, Andrew sent Epstein the Christmas email mentioning his "American family."

On March 9, 2011, Epstein’s crisis team received the query from the Telegraph regarding the landings at British military bases and passed the matter to him.

Epstein consulted Larry Visoski and confirmed: the landings happened.

On March 11, 2011, the Telegraph published the report mentioning Ghislaine on Epstein’s plane, RAF Marham, the visit to Andrew in Sandringham, and the photograph with Virginia Giuffre.

The article circulated within Epstein’s network on the same day. Robert Neal of Skellig Partners forwarded the article with the subject "your friends." Lesley Groff, Epstein’s executive assistant and later charged in a federal case related to sex trafficking conspiracy in the Maxwell case, was copied in one of the chains.

Afterward, the story lost traction.

The central point now is less the existence of the 2011 report and more the absence of institutional consequence. Federal documents show that the question existed, that flight records existed, that Epstein internally confirmed the information, and that the British press published the case. Still, there was no public inquiry proportionate to the weight of the allegations.

What Still Needs to be Answered

The American records do not resolve the main British question: who authorized Epstein to land at UK military bases and under what justifications.

They also do not clarify whether Andrew had direct, indirect, or no participation in obtaining that authorization. That answer lies in British archives, not Epstein’s emails.

But the documents already available support objective questions.

Why did a convicted sex offender against a minor maintain access to circles close to the British Royal Family after his conviction?

Why did landings of his plane at British military bases, already reported in 2011, not result in a robust public investigation?

Which authorities knew about the route, the visit, and Maxwell’s presence?

Did the Ministry of Defence register communications regarding these trips?

Under what authorization category did RAF Marham receive Epstein?

Was there participation by government officials, the Foreign Office, the trade envoy’s office, or Royal Family aides?

These questions explain the importance of Gordon Brown’s intervention in 2026. He did not bring a completely new fact to the public. He placed institutional pressure back on an old, documented, published, and buried story.

The Question that Returned

The Epstein case has always advanced in fragments: flight records, photographs, emails, appointment books, blacked-out names, documents released in pieces. With each new batch, part of the scandal shifts place. What looked like social gossip becomes a political relationship. What looked like a sex scandal becomes a problem of State. What looked like a personal failing becomes a protection network.

In this episode, the question is simple and institutional: why did a British military base receive Jeffrey Epstein’s plane?

Federal documents from the United States show that Epstein’s own network, when questioned in 2011, internally confirmed that the information was true. The Telegraph published the story. The reaction came. The inquiry did not.

Now, the Ministry of Defence is reviewing records. Six British police forces have received letters. The US Department of Justice’s collection contains pieces that corroborate the story’s existence and the internal reaction of Epstein’s entourage.

Fifteen years later, the question remains the same.

The difference is that, this time, it has returned with documents, names, dates, and an uncomfortable word preserved in the federal record: "Shit..."

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