Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

Discussão sobre este post

Avatar de User
Avatar de Vivian Schlesinger
Vivian Schlesinger
5d

Provocative, indeed. Excellent piece.

Expand full comment
Responder
Compartilhar
Avatar de Michael Schippel
Michael Schippel
5d

Well, there are no good empires. That is what’s between the lines. Look at Operation Unthinkable or Operation Dropshot. The first was Churchills idea to turn German troops around to directly attack Russia, the second was the plan that the USA from 1949was to be attacked in 1957 by Russia and that they would retaliate by atombombing 300 cities in Russia.

There is no good power only power. And this power Elite and their echelon is waging war against the working class - period. And as long as the majority will choose to look the other way it will be that way

Expand full comment
Responder
Compartilhar
2 respostas
4 comentários a mais...

Nenhuma publicação

© 2025 Marcos Paulo Candeloro
PrivacidadeTermosAviso de coleta
Comece a escreverObtenha o App
Substack é o lar da grande cultura