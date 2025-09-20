The parallel is inevitable. Reagan dismantled the myth of Soviet eternity. Trump now faces the dual challenge of a revanchist Russia and an increasingly assertive China—heirs to the same imperial and communist logic that survives on Western fear and paralysis. While “experts” preach accommodation and managing decline, disruptive leaders point to another path: confront, expose weaknesses, and reverse the narrative.

The central question isn't whether Trump will repeat Reagan, but whether the United States—in the face of Beijing and Moscow—will once again have the audacity to ignore the heralds of conformism. For if history teaches anything, it’s that the “experts” are almost always wrong, but almost never silent.

Recent U.S. history exposes an uncomfortable truth: the political and intellectual elite, which claims a monopoly on rationality, tends to be systematically wrong—and always with the unshakable conviction that it is right. In the 1970s, American foreign policy revolved around détente: managing conflict with Moscow, accepting the Soviet dictatorship as a fait accompli, and treating internal repression as an irrelevant detail. This charade reached the grotesque when Jimmy Carter kissed Brezhnev at the SALT II agreement, a symbol of Washington's submission to “balance” with totalitarianism.

It was in this environment that Ronald Reagan emerged, not as a “naive visionary,” but as someone who saw the obvious that the experts refused to see: the Soviet Union was not eternal, but a sandcastle held up by cheap oil, propaganda, and fear. He called it the “Evil Empire,” and instead of managing its decline, he decided to precipitate its collapse: an arms race, psychological warfare, and economic asphyxiation. Contrary to apocalyptic predictions, there was no nuclear cataclysm. Instead, there were emboldened dissidents, toppled walls, and the implosion of a system the establishment had sworn was indestructible.

Four decades later, Donald Trump embodies the same reality check. Experts said there was no peaceful solution to drug trafficking; the policy of Marco Rubio came. They proclaimed that tariffs would ruin the economy, yet American industry was revitalized. They guaranteed that large-scale deportations were unfeasible, but they began to be implemented. Once again, the technocracy that presents itself as a priesthood was wrong on every count.