Candeloro’s Substack

Candeloro’s Substack

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Bernard Doug Cook's avatar
Bernard Doug Cook
15h

No doubt this headline is quite true, all one needs do is read Whitney Webb's ONE NATION UNDER BLACKMAIL.

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Skidplate's avatar
Skidplate
5h

The elite/money hierarchy have, successfully over time, created a fairy tale world for the masses

Believe, obey and adhere

Or not…

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