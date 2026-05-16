Thucydides, recording the dialogue between the Athenians and the Melians, formulated with cynical lucidity what every real power has always known and what few civilisations have had the courage to say aloud, namely, that the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must. The sentence has crossed twenty-four centuries like a piece of geological judgment and still organises today, in a more discreet but equally brutal manner, the operation of contemporary elites. The difference is that the Melians, at least, knew who they were losing to. In our late-stage West, almost no one seems to know who commands whom.

There is something profoundly revealing, and at the same time disconcertingly mundane, about the trajectory of Jeffrey Epstein. The scandal that the corporate press spent years attempting to reduce to a pathological anomaly, an isolated biographical deviation, a bizarre case of sexual psychopathy garnished with strangely oblivious aristocrats, in fact discloses something far more disturbing and structurally closer to the invisible skeleton of our elites. Epstein was never an outgrowth of the system but a functional component of it, an office (so to speak) within a political economy that very much prefers to remain nameless.

For decades, the liberal imagination sold the public an infantile fantasy, according to which real power consisted of money, periodic elections and institutional influence measured by newspaper columns. A comfortable fable, designed to prevent the average citizen from grasping what any Byzantine courtier would have understood in half an afternoon. Real power, broadly speaking, has always meant something far older, far more opaque, and far harder to regulate. It has meant privileged access to human vulnerability, possession of enough secrets to destroy reputations, dissolve entire careers and reconfigure hierarchies without firing a single shot or showing up at a single ballot box.

Epstein, who never wrote a meaningful book, never built a verifiable company and never demonstrated academic mastery of anything in particular, understood this as few of his contemporaries did. His empire was never built on sex, although sex served as its operational lubricant. The real product traded on that island, in those apartments, in those mansions carefully equipped with concealed cameras, was future submission, latent blackmail, psychological engineering applied to the ruling classes of the West the way one applies vaccines to livestock. The morbid genius of the method, and here perhaps lies the most disturbing part of the whole affair, consisted in converting pleasure into permanent political liability.

Men who believed themselves to be masters of the world were turned, in the space of a single evening, into silent hostages of a network they almost certainly never understood in full. CEOs of billion-dollar funds, royal heirs, presidents of centenary universities, prize-winning scientists, cosmopolitan philanthropists, sovereign-wealth fund managers, all of them reduced to the embarrassed status of vulnerable assets inside an ecosystem of control they did not even know they were composing. The question, then, installs itself. How did a man without a serious educational record, without a coherent business trajectory and without any publicly verifiable financial foundation manage to move with such ease through the nerve centres of the West? The answer, my friend, dismantles fifty years of democratic romance.

Liberal modernity produced, with industrial patience, a ponerocracy disguised as meritocracy, a degenerate aristocracy incapable of sustaining any minimally civilisational moral standard. An elite formed by individuals who are intellectually mediocre, emotionally hedonistic and spiritually unfurnished, easily manipulable precisely because they have lost any transcendent sense of limit. The figure that liberal society celebrates as the prototype of progress is, in rigour, the man without roots, without inherited duties, without measurable honour, without organic bonds, without metaphysical fear, only impulses, pleasures, consumption and narcissistic vanity wrapped in the therapeutic vocabulary of authenticity. In that anthropological swamp, blackmail ceases to be a criminal exception and becomes the silent method of governance.

The Epstein case therefore exposed something far larger than a sex-trafficking ring with grotesque trappings. It exposed the structural fragility of the Western elites themselves and revealed that a large share of the individuals responsible for running central banks, governments, universities, media conglomerates and sovereign funds operates under alarming levels of psychological vulnerability. And vulnerability, as any entomologist of politics knows, always attracts predators. It is precisely at this point that the figure of Amanda Ungaro acquires a symbolic density disproportionate to her biographical weight.

Her account explodes inside one of the murkiest regions of the Epstein universe, the one in which international models, elite agencies, transnational socialites, property tycoons, political operators and cosmopolitan middlemen circulate without any clear distinction between Palm Beach, Manhattan, well-monied Europe and the elegant underworld of private parties. Amanda describes an environment in which personal relations, immigration, discreet favours, social ascent and institutional intimidation fuse into a single diffuse engine of power, a universe in which peripheral individuals can suddenly disappear socially if they happen to cross interests that are too sensitive. The most disturbing aspect of her account is not its full veracity, which is a matter for proper investigation, but its structural plausibility.

A revealing movement then unfolds. Shortly before a rare public statement by Melania Trump regarding Epstein, Amanda begins posting messages suggesting she possesses explosive information, speaking of deportation, of pressure, of personal destruction, of fear, of political favours quietly negotiated, hinting that she knows backstage details capable of compromising figures close to the Trumpist core. Suddenly, the First Lady herself appears before the cameras to deny any deeper ties with Epstein and Maxwell, in a strangely unnecessary movement, given that no one had formally accused Melania of direct participation in the crimes (and yet, let the record show, no formal accusation was needed for her to feel, at some point, exposed).

“I was 15 years old. I can state that, starting from this first meeting Paolo Zampolli began harassing me in an attempt to pursue an intimate relationship. He was a recruiter of girls for (Jeffrey) Epstein. In Washington, he would host parties attended by underage girls who were accompanied by older men.”

Here emerges the point that actually matters. The whole system seems to function on permanent defensive anticipations, with figures shielding their reputations even before any concrete accusation has arrived, as if every one of them intuitively understood the destructive potential of material that has been circulating underground for decades. The reason the Epstein affair produces such long-lasting unease in the global elite does not lie in the crimes alone, but in the fact that millions of people, each one in silence, are starting to suspect that modern democracies may be governed by permanently coercible individuals. Suddenly, inexplicable geopolitical decisions cease to look like mere mistakes, certain bizarre international alignments cease to sound like mere diplomatic blunders, certain orchestrated media campaigns cease to feel spontaneous. And suspicion grows, quietly, the way mould grows on poorly ventilated walls. Who, after all, controls whom? Zampolli, a long time Trump’s friend and a person who walks freely in DC and the White House.

Zampoli and Amanda Ungaro

The corporate press recognised the existential danger of the question almost immediately. Hence the near-liturgical effort to recast Epstein as an isolated figure, an individual monster, a statistical aberration, an exotic psychopath surrounded by improbable coincidences. The system desperately needed to prevent any serious investigation of the permanent structures behind the phenomenon, because the name Epstein behaves, in practice, like a semantic black hole. The closer one approaches it, the more inevitably one begins to see the uncomfortable links between intelligence, finance, philanthropy, the press, universities, selective immigration, cultural engineering and international political design. The scandal, in the end, was never sexual, but civilisational.

Epstein's death summarises with almost didactic economy the terminal stage of contemporary Western democracies. Cameras malfunction, guards fall asleep, protocols disappear, evidence evaporates and witnesses go silent, while the population is invited to feign normality before a grotesque spectacle of consecutive implausibilities, staged without the slightest scenographic shame. The most fascinating part (or the most appalling, depending on the reader's mood) is that the system no longer even pretends to be convincing. That, in all likelihood, is the true historical marker of contemporary decline. Power has lost the need to preserve verisimilitude and parades its own contradictions in the public square with an almost ritual arrogance. The system continues to function regardless, because atomised societies produce citizens incapable of converting collective suspicion into organised political reaction. Each citizen distrusts in isolation, each one senses the structural lie, yet all of them remain too fragmented to react.

Epstein is dead (I have my doubts). The mechanisms that made him possible, those are in excellent health. And perhaps that is precisely the point. In a civilisation that has traded virtue for wellness, honour for digital reputation and transcendence for therapy, blackmail has ceased to be a crime and become infrastructure. Chesterton once observed that the modern world swarms with old Christian virtues gone mad, virtues isolated from one another and wandering alone, and there is little reason to doubt that he would recognise in our compromising-file economy the natural endpoint of a society that mistook autonomy for self-government. The system, in its cynical perfection, executes exactly the programme for which it was calibrated. The difference between a classical tyranny and a well-oiled late-stage democracy, in the end, may lie only in who happens to be holding the file.

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