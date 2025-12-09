The new US strategic doctrine is not just a political document; it is the death certificate of the European liberal dream. As Washington rediscovers Sovereignty, Brussels declares war on its own voters and prepares for a decade of irrelevance.

No European citizen went to the polls to elect a federal government. No people consented to give an unelected executive authority over foreign policy, budgetary coercive power, or the right to punish sovereign nations for "ideological deviation." The treaties never authorized such a Leviathan. And yet, in 2025, that is exactly what the European Commission has become: a proto-state disciplining its rebellious provinces.

The return of Andrej Babiš as Czech Prime Minister exposes what has been hiding in plain sight: the Commission has ceased to be the neutral guardian of treaties to become an autonomous center of political power. Brussels put Babiš "on notice" before he had even made a single decision. The reason? "Inconsistent loyalties." Broadly speaking, the EU has instituted political "pre-crime." If the Czech electorate chooses a leader the Brussels bureaucracy dislikes, democracy itself is treated as a threat.

This is not law; it is forced political obedience. The Commission has turned support for Ukraine and the "Rule of Law" conditionality mechanism into weapons to dissolve treaty limitations. What Brussels cannot achieve legally, it now seeks to achieve through financial blackmail: "vote as we wish, or we turn off the tap."

The Trump Doctrine and the Reality Shock

While Europe plays at bureaucratic empire, the real world is kicking down the door. The release of the Trump administration’s new 33-page strategic doctrine has detonated a shockwave across the continent. It is a document that does what European leaders dare not: it describes the world as it is, not as the liberal utopia wishes it were.

The document declares the post-Cold War globalist dream dead. It embraces sovereignty, cultural confidence, national interest, and strategic realism. And, crucially, it relegates the "Russian threat"—the narrative glue that has maintained the EU’s fragile political cohesion for a decade—to the margins of irrelevance.

In doing so, it exposes Europe’s deepest vulnerability: its institutions were not built for a world in motion. They were designed to avoid decisions, for a static world under American tutelage. For the first time, the external environment is shifting faster than Brussels can formulate a press release.

The Decade of Paralysis

Europe is not entering a renaissance; it is entering the Decade of Paralysis. EU institutions worked well when the world was a walled garden and the US picked up the security tab. In a world of hard power and great-power rivalry, this machinery of committees and consensus becomes a fatal liability.

Trump has removed the glue. Without the "Russian bogeyman" as justification for every centralization, the EU loses its organizing principle. Eastern Europe will seek bilateral guarantees with Washington; France will push for a European defense that no one wants; Germany will sink into budgetary indecision; and the South will reject fiscal sacrifices.

The Cold Civil War: The Enemy is the Voter

Deprived of an external narrative and unable to act strategically, the EU will do what every decaying bureaucracy does: it will invent a new internal enemy. And it won’t be China or Iran. It will be the "far-right."

Read: any movement that questions borderless multiculturalism, criticizes centralization, or defends national identity. The EU will declare war on its own democratic voters. If you agree with Brussels, you are "European." If you disagree, you are a systemic threat.

The End of Liberal Hegemony

The US National Security Strategy is the obituary for the era of liberal hegemony. The "Freedom Agenda" is over. Washington no longer views the internal governance of other states as a problem to be solved, but as a sovereign reality to be accepted.

The document demands that Europe grow up and pay its bills (5% of GDP on defense). To the European ear, accustomed to the free ride and cost-free moral superiority, this sounds like madness. To the realist, it sounds like the only chance for survival.

The era of the free ride is over. The era of sovereign responsibility has begun. America has made its choice: to protect its borders and reindustrialize its economy. Now Europe must make hers—or accept its historical irrelevance, transforming itself into an open-air museum of a federalism that went bankrupt before it was even born. History, as we know, does not wait for the paralyzed.