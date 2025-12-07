Candeloro’s Substack

Al Bundy
3d

Pharma Cartel destroying everyone, kids, seniors and the beaten middle class. And no accountability is taken!!!!

Prayer Warrior Paisley
3d

This is true any time you dare to question their pills or vaccines. I told my NP I would use DMSO & Ivermectin to treat what I realized was probably an oncoming Shingles rash. She was appalled and insulted.

I read her the riot act for their office's neglectful mistreatment of COVID patients in failing to mention preventative and curative therapies. She was mortified that anyone would mention this inconvenient fact.

I don't think many patients have the intestinal fortitude to tell them what they think of their complicity with BIG HARMA's murderous money making scheme.

