The Elegant Ruin

The Elegant Ruin

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bernard Doug Cook's avatar
Bernard Doug Cook
2d

The strategy laid down by Cohn, et al, is evident in the choreographed stage play we see being acted out each and every day by our leaders and those who control the world; things like the fake war in Iran and Ukraine and almost all of NASA's supposed great technological achievements in space...uh huh, right. One thing to always remember though, in spite of the fact that Trump was Cohn's protege, he is still just a puppet of the string-pullers behind the curtain.

Reply
Share
richard cunningham's avatar
richard cunningham
2d

Good article. However Trump seems to understand how to fight the massive psyop perpetrated on us by the blob made up by CIA, FBI, DOJ, legacy media, Democrat party (for the most part), NGO, RINOs etc.

Rebuilding the middle class with the return of jobs, lowering taxes, fighting fraud, controlling our massive debt, stop the endless fed money creation based on nothing, etc.

Reply
Share
3 replies
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marcos Paulo Candeloro · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture